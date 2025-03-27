Scroll Top

The 635 draws record crowd, engages public in faith

March 27, 2025

From staff reports

The 635, a Diocese of Dallas ministry initiative for young adults, reached a milestone on March 11 as it welcomed more than 500 participants to its largest gathering yet. The event, held for the first time at the Lexus Box Garden in Legacy West in Plano, was groundbreaking—not only for its size but also for its public setting, allowing the broader community to witness and engage with the Church in a new way.

For the first time, The 635’s offering was held during normal operations at a public venue, inviting curiosity and participation from onlookers, said Josh Salinas, director of the diocesan office of Youth, Young Adult, and Campus Ministries. More than 100 patrons, originally at Legacy Hall for other reasons, found themselves drawn into the evening’s prayer, worship, and keynote message. Families inside the venue stepped onto the second and third floors to observe, while private event guests at nearby restaurants paused to listen from the guardrails.

“This was a powerful moment of evangelization,” Salinas said. “It was beautiful to see the Church present in the heart of the city, and even more moving to see others encounter Christ in an unexpected way.”

Salinas explained that hosting the event in a public space allowed the diocese to broaden its ministries to reach even more young adults.

“Our goal has always been to meet young adults where they are,” Salinas said. “This gathering showed how the Church can be a visible and welcoming presence in everyday life.”

With its growing impact, Salinas said The 635 continues to create opportunities for young adults to connect with both their faith and their community—proving that the Church is alive and engaged in the modern world.

To learn more about The 635 and other programs offered by the Diocese of Dallas Office of Youth, Young Adult, and Campus Ministries, visit DallasCatholic.org.

Cutline for featured image: Young adults participate in praise and worship during The 635, an event sponsored by the office of Youth, Young Adult, and Campus Ministries for the Diocese of Dallas that was held March 11 at the Lexus Box Garden in Legacy West in Plano. (NICOLE RICHARDS/Special Contributor)

