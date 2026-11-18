By Clare Venegas

Special to The Texas Catholic

Parishioners and neighbors of Christ the King Catholic Parish who may be grieving the loss of a loved one or hurting in some way will soon have a new resource to turn to during times of emotional distress.

On Oct. 18, parochial vicar Father Nick Weiss commissioned five Christ the King parishioners as Stephen Ministry leaders who will, through next spring, recruit, select, and train fellow parishioners to provide one-on-one, Christ-centered support to those who are hurting, grieving, or suffering in silence.

“The Stephen Ministry offers Christ-centered support to people facing life difficulties, such as the loss of a loved one, chronic illness, or an empty nest,” said Henry “Hank” Hermann, who was one of the five who were commissioned. “As a lay ministry, our goal is to walk alongside someone — not to solve their problems. As we say, ‘We’re the caregivers, and God is the cure giver.’”

He noted that while more than 1,100 churches in Texas are home to a Stephen Ministry group, only seven parishes in the Diocese of Dallas have them.

“I’d love to see more Catholic churches in the diocese adopt the program,” Hermann said.

Origin story

Hermann said he first learned about the Stephen Ministry from a bulletin announcement for an upcoming training at St. Rita Catholic Community.

“My wife of 58 years, Margaret, died in February of last year, so pursuing the ministry felt like a way to honor her and respond to that deep loss,” he said. “I trained to be a Stephen Minister at St. Rita and am now helping launch the ministry at Christ the King.”

Stephen Ministries — an independent, Christian nonprofit based in St. Louis — was founded more than 50 years ago by Dr. Kenneth C. Haugk, a Lutheran pastor and clinical psychologist. He saw the overwhelming need to provide pastoral care to his own congregation, and he knew he could not provide it on his own. So, as the Stephen Ministries’ website states, pulling from Ephesians 4:12, “the solution became clear: ‘equip the saints for the work of ministry.’”

The organization is named after St. Stephen, who in Chapter 6 of the Acts of the Apostles was one of seven disciples “of good repute, full of the Spirit and of wisdom,” chosen by the Apostles to serve neglected widows. Today, there are Stephen Ministries at more than 14,000 churches and organizations worldwide, spanning more than 190 Christian denominations.

Minister formation

Hermann said he and the other four newly commissioned Stephen Ministry leaders at Christ the King — Anne Geary, Lisa Muck, Chris Packard, and Andrew Petiprin — recently completed an online Stephen Leader Training Course directed by the staff of the Stephen Ministries headquarters.

“Through December, we’ll encourage parishioners to consider becoming Stephen Ministers, then the leaders will begin a 20-week training program,” Hermann explained.

Once ministers are trained, they will begin offering care, likely by June 2027.

Hermann added that the leaders and ministers are trained to provide an appropriate level of care.

“If someone appears to be facing mental health challenges, such as serious depression, we would recommend referral to a professional counselor, who would then decide whether a Stephen Minister should remain involved,” he said.

Stephen Ministers typically are assigned one “care receiver,” whom they meet one hour a week for as long as needed. Hermann added that small group supervision meetings are held twice a month to discuss how the caregiving relationship is going without identifying the person receiving care.

“The small group offers ideas, comfort, and affirmation,” Hermann said.

Filling a gap

Lisa Muck, one of the newly commissioned leaders, said she had heard of the Stephen Ministry and was attracted to the fact that it uses a proven process to care for those going through an emotionally trying time.

“I’m at the point in my life where I’ll soon be an empty nester, and I have been praying about what comes next,” Muck said. She added that since the ministry at Christ the King is new, she has been able to apply the career skills she learned in marketing and project management to some of the administrative work that is involved in getting the program established.

“When I began to learn more about what’s involved, I knew it was a good fit,” she said.

Muck noted that the Church has wonderful programs and ministries that provide for people’s physical and material needs, like the Society of St. Vincent de Paul and Catholic Charities. What is unique about the Stephen Ministry, she said, is that it addresses a different gap that likely touches everyone.

“It could be divorce, infertility, a cancer diagnosis, or the loss of a child or spouse,” Muck said. “Every single one of us has gone through something in life where we just wanted someone to walk beside us. That’s where we can come in. We’re not there to give advice but to be a friend and listen.”

Cutline for featured image: Five parishioners of Christ the King Catholic Parish were commissioned on Oct. 18 to lead the formation of the Stephen Ministry at the parish. The new leaders are, from left, Anne Geary, Chris Packard, Lisa Muck, Hank Hermann, and Andrew Peteprin. (Courtesy photo)