St. Vincent Center offers assistance to seniors in need

By Michael Gresham

The Texas Catholic

LANCASTER — Vehicles began lining up along Alexander Avenue and Randlett Street as early as 5 a.m. Aug. 20, as the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas hosted its monthly Senior Resource & Food Distribution Day at the St. Vincent Center in southern Dallas County.

Known locally as PAN (People & Nutrition) Day, the most recent event drew a larger crowd than usual following the closure of the Oak Cliff Life Center, which created a greater need in the area. According to organizers, more than 200 seniors received vital resources — thanks to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas, the North Texas Food Bank, donations from the Walmart Distribution Center, and a dedicated team of volunteers.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for us to help serve our seniors in our community,” said Luis Gonzalez, chief executive officer of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas. “For many of them, it’s a challenge to get access to some of the things we’ve got. Here they come and are just able to get the assistance that they need.”

The distribution event, part of the center’s PAN Day initiative, has been serving older adults for more than two years.

“I’m always excited to see our seniors,” Lisa Hill, director of the St. Vincent Center, said. “It’s always exciting to see them because they are excited to be here and to get all these items that they need.”

On Aug. 20, volunteers loaded cars with groceries, toiletries and hygiene items, cleaning supplies, various other necessities, and even boxes of chocolates.

“It’s a lot of stuff they need but, you know, they can’t afford,” Hill said, adding that the event has grown in scope from its inception, forcing the organization to work with the city of Lancaster to change the route to accommodate the number of vehicles. “It’s really grown by word of mouth. We started with between 15 and 20 people. Now, we’re serving around 200.”

Faye Stevenson, a Dallas resident who was one of those early arrivers to the most recent distribution event, said she was grateful that the St. Vincent Center provided such an opportunity for senior citizens.

“It really helps a great deal, because, you know, there are a whole lot of people right now who are in need,” Stevenson said. “I 100% appreciate everything they are doing. It just helps so much.”

Gonzalez said SVdP and its collaborators are “humbled” and “grateful” for the opportunity to serve the seniors “with love.”

“We’re grateful to be able to help take care of people and give them a little bit of hope,” he said.

Cutline for featured image: Luis Portillo, right, of North Texas Food Bank, loads items into the trunk of a vehicle during the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas Senior Resource & Food Distribution Day Aug. 20 at the St. Vincent Center in Lancaster. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)