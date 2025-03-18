Spirit of joy resounds during 14th annual North Texas Catholic Men’s Conference

Special to the Texas Catholic

More than 1,000 men from 111 Catholic churches were encouraged to be people of joy in a broken world during the 14th annual North Texas Catholic Men’s Conference.

The March 1 men’s faith event took place at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Keller, and pastor Father James Flynn welcomed guests from churches of all sizes in north Texas.

“The light of Christ was given to us at baptism, and Jesus is the light of the world,” said Father Flynn, who concelebrated Mass with guest speaker, Father Leo Patalinghug, and Father Jonathan Wallis, STL, who serves as the Vicar General, director of seminarian formation for the Diocese of Fort Worth and chaplain and director of the Newman Center at Texas Christian University. “Light penetrates the darkness, and it is our job to unleash the light of Christ in the world.”

The three conference guest speakers: Father Patalinghug, Kevin Matthews, and Chris Stefanick each discussed how the world often feels fractured and uncertain. The men shared stories and offered examples of how men are called to rise with faith, courage, and integrity.

Mobilizing men to be faith leaders

The conference was emceed for the 12th time by Guadalupe Radio Network and KATH 910-AM executive director, Dave Palmer. Attendees participated in Mass, spent time with the Lord during eucharistic adoration, and participated in the sacrament of reconciliation with the tremendous support of 25 priests from the Fort Worth and Dallas Catholic Dioceses.

“The hospitality of the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Keller was outstanding and included the tremendous support of their Knights of Columbus Council 759,” Catholic Brothers For Christ executive director Rick Self said. “We are a brotherhood of spirited and courageous missionary disciples, united in faith, striving to cultivate a Christ-centered culture throughout north Texas.”

Following the praying of the rosary, led by Matthews, and the celebration of Mass, Father Patalinghug — a priest of 25 years, renowned speaker, and founder of Plating Grace — wove faith, food, and culture together in his remarks to inspire men to live out their faith with strength and joy.

Referencing how to be a “Macho” man, Father Patalinghug talked about Marian, Appropriately Active, Completely Compassionate, Honestly Humble and Ordered in Obedience (MACHO).

“If the Blessed Mother is not part of your life, your masculinity will be weird,” he said. “If you want to be like Jesus, you better love Mary, His mother.”

Miracles begin with God

Matthews, a former radio personality turned faith-driven speaker and husband of 43 years, spoke next and shared his incredible journey of conversion. He shared a story of coming upon a broken statue of the Blessed Mother and hearing a voice say to him, “Will you deny me? Will you deny my mother?” which transformed his life and deepened his devotion to Mary.

“Every miracle always begins with God,” he said. “The rosary is Mary’s umbilical cord and how she feeds us Jesus.”

Stefanick, a dynamic Catholic evangelist, author, and founder of Real Life Catholic, rejoiced in sharing his viewpoints on the rules for living a life of joy.

“Joy is not what you get when everything is perfect,” he said. “Joy is what you get when you’re loved by a perfect God when everything is a mess.

“The devil seeks to take your joy away. There’s not a single grateful thought in hell,” he said. “Give thanks to God the first thing in the morning, and let the first fruits of your mind be of gratitude.”

Cutline for featured image: More than 1,000 men from 111 Catholic churches attended the 14th annual North Texas Catholic Men’s Conference hosted at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Keller on March 1. (JAMES A. MARTINEZ/Special Contributor)