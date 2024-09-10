School community honors longtime crossing guard

By Michael Gresham

The Texas Catholic

“Thank you!”

That phrase was repeated over and over Aug. 29 as students, faculty, and family members all took time to express their gratitude to a man who often was the first face they saw each day at St. Monica Catholic School.

The St. Monica community came together at the start of the school day to offer their gratitude to Charles Dupree, affectionately known as “Mr. Charles,” who retired in June as a crossing guard for area school students.

At 91, Dupree dedicated 57 years to serving children in the community, having spent the last 23 as a crossing guard for St. Monica Catholic School.

“It’s just something I loved to do,” said Dupree, who worked for Dallas ISD for 34 years before retiring and becoming a school crossing guard. “I loved being there for the kids.”

Stephanie Garza, principal of St. Monica Catholic School, said the school community planned the event as an opportunity to express their thanks for Dupree’s service.

“We wanted to say thanks for his many years of service, his love, and his dedication to keeping our children safe,” Garza said, adding that Dupree’s long tenure offered a sense of consistency for students. “It’s uncommon to have that, and it’s been a real blessing for our community. Mr. Charles is one of us. We are so grateful for him.”

Over the years, Dupree formed friendships with many of the parents of the St. Monica community, especially the fathers who would stop and visit with the crossing guard about his favorite topic: sports, and particularly, the Dallas Cowboys.

“I don’t think he’s ever missed a day,” said Kelley Sparkman, one of the fathers who would visit with Dupree. “Having that consistency in our day was nice, not only for the kids, but honestly for the parents. It left us with a sense of security and let us know that people care about our children.”

On behalf of the school community, Sparkman presented Dupree with a personalized Dallas Cowboys jersey. In addition, Dupree received a framed, special note from one of the Dallas area’s more well-known residents, former U.S. President George W. Bush.

“As you celebrate this milestone, I hope you take pride in your accomplishments and dedicated service,” President Bush wrote in congratulating Dupree on behalf of himself and his wife, Laura. “We send our best wishes as you begin the next chapter of your life. May God bless you sincerely.”

As the ceremony came to a close, one member of the St. Monica Catholic School community called out from the back, “We miss you, Mr. Charles!”

To which Dupree smiled and quietly replied, “Thank you.”

Cutline for featured image: Charles Dupree, center, holds up a Dallas Cowboys jersey while surrounded by St. Monica Catholic School students on Aug. 29. Dupree, who is affectionately known by the school community as “Mr. Charles,” retired in June after serving for more than two decades as a crossing guard at St. Monica Catholic School.