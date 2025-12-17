Rather than chasing productivity, turn to God to resolve restlessness, pope says

By Josephine Peterson

Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — In today’s fast-paced world with pressures for results and efficiency, Pope Leo XIV said many have been stripped of their serenity and ability to live.

“The authentic approach of the heart does not consist in possessing the goods of this world but in achieving what can fill it completely; namely, the love of God, or rather, God who is love,” the pope said in the Dec. 17 weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square.

Furthermore, he said one can feel restless despite completing countless tasks, “because we are not machines; we have a ‘heart;’ indeed, we can say that we are a heart.”

In the final weeks of the Jubilee year, he spoke facing the 82-foot-tall decorated Christmas tree and newly unveiled Nativity scene near the obelisk in the center of the square. Because of the unpredictable weather, sick children and their families, along with elderly and disabled people, sat in the Paul VI Audience Hall, where Pope Leo greeted them individually before arriving in the popemobile and waving to the crowd in the square.

Continuing his series of audience talks on “Jesus our hope,” the pope focused on turning toward God and his love as the answer to this restlessness. Jesus’ incarnation, passion, death, and resurrection give us a foundation of hope, the pope said.

“Dear friends, here is the secret of the movement of the human heart: returning to the source of its being, delighting in the joy that never fails, that never disappoints,” the pope said. “No one can live without a meaning that goes beyond the contingent, beyond what passes away. The human heart cannot live without hope, without knowing that it is made for fullness, not for want.”

To overcome the “vortex that overwhelms us,” Pope Leo pointed to St. Matthew, saying that life’s true treasure is the heart rather than achievements or the goods of this world.

“It is therefore in the heart that true treasure is kept, not in earthly safes, not in large financial investments, which today more than ever before are out of control and unjustly concentrated at the bloody price of millions of human lives and the devastation of God’s creation,” he said in his main catechesis in Italian.

He went on to refer to St. Augustine, who said that hearts will remain restless until they are with the Lord.

“That restlessness is not arbitrary and disordered; it is oriented toward heaven, whose doors are open to us thanks to the incarnation, passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ,” the pope said in his English-language remarks. “If we enter into the dynamism of his love and grace, he will be victorious in us — not just at the hour of our death but also today, right now, and every day hereafter.”

Cutline for featured image: Pope Leo XIV greets visitors and pilgrims from the popemobile as he rides around St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican before his weekly general audience Dec. 17. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)