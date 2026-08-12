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Pope Leo XIV urges sisters to foster vocations to religious life in United States

August 12, 2026

By Courtney Mares
OSV News

Pope Leo XIV encouraged sisters to foster vocations to religious life in the United States in a video message sent Aug. 12.

Addressing participants in the Leadership Conference of Women Religious assembly taking place in Orlando, Florida, the pope said “the work of fostering religious vocations is of vital importance,” noting that despite secularization, there is also “a growing hunger for God” among the young.

“As many of us have personally experienced, Christ’s call to follow him with an undivided heart through vows of poverty, chastity, and obedience brings joy, peace, and fulfillment,” said Pope Leo, who entered the novitiate of the Order of St. Augustine at age 21.

“In your interactions with the young people, therefore, try to seek ways to introduce them to your way of life, and help them to hear the voice of the Lord, who speaks to us in the depths of our hearts,” he added.

The pope urged sisters to inspire young people “to be courageous in responding to Jesus, who is never outdone in generosity, so that they too may share the joy that comes from following his call.”

LCWR has nearly 1,270 members who are leaders of different women’s congregations, representing about 66% of the 35,000 religious sisters in the United States.

The conference is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year with its Aug. 11-14 assembly, and this year’s gathering brings together women and men religious from Canada, the United States, and Latin America for a “historic encounter.”

The pope emphasized how consecrated men and women throughout history have “helped to make the mission and mystery of the Church visible in our world” through the many charisms bestowed by the Holy Spirit.

“The Church needs you and all of the diversity and richness of the forms of consecration and ministry that you represent, for with your vitality and the witness of a life centered on Jesus, you can contribute to waking up the world,” Pope Leo told the religious, noting “the longstanding contributions of your Institutes in the fields of evangelization, education, and caring for the poor and marginalized, to name but a few.”

Speakers at the assembly include Sister Nathalie Becquart, a member of the Institut La Xavière Missionnaire du Christ Jésus and the undersecretary of the Synod of Bishops, and Sister Vicky Larson, a member of the Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary of Aberdeen, South Dakota, and the president of the conference.

Dominican Sister Mila Díaz Solano, originally from Peru, and Sister Mary Gabriel Devlin, a Sister of Life from New York, are among the facilitators for synodal “Conversation in the Spirit” at the assembly.

Pope Leo commended the assembly’s inclusion of a synodal method of listening, discussion, and discernment during the proceedings, expressing hope that “through this format of fraternal and receptive dialogue, you will be able to discern what the Holy Spirit is saying about the present and future of consecrated life in the nations where you serve.”

“All Christians are called to be builders of Christ’s communion, formed in a synodal Church in which everyone cooperates in the same mission according to their own charism and ministry,” the pope said.

“In a special way, those in religious life are called to become experts in synodality due to the opportunities afforded by community life to practice it, as well as the very way that your Congregations are organized.”

Cutline for featured image: Pope Leo XIV greets religious sisters in the Paul VI Audience Hall at the conclusion of his weekly general audience at the Vatican Aug. 13, 2025. In a video message sent Aug. 12, 2026, to the Leadership Conference of Women Religious assembly in Orlando, Fla., Pope Leo encouraged sisters to foster vocations to religious life in the United States. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)

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