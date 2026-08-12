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Organization helps Catholic executives live faith in workplace

August 12, 2026

By Amy White
The Texas Catholic

A suit and tie may not be the image that leaps to mind at the word “saint,” but Legatus, an organization of Catholic executives and their spouses, has long sought to foster sanctity precisely among those women and men who are leaders in the professional world.

Established in 1987 by Tom Monaghan, Legatus is an international organization with more than 5,500 members — presidents, CEOs, business founders, and their spouses — across almost 100 chapters. Members of the organization are guided by the mission to study, to live, and to spread the Catholic faith both in their professional and personal lives.

“The purpose of Legatus is to really minister to those leaders of industry who run businesses, who share those unique burdens of responsibility,” explained Ken Darnell, the organization’s vice president of strategic development.

While rising to the top of one’s profession may seem enviable, and indeed business leaders have been greatly blessed, Darnell said that there are many unique challenges that come with that authority.

“There are all kinds of pressures on Legatus members to conform to the ways of society, so to speak,” the VP explained, “that may be counter to their faith.”

Additionally, leadership can be lonely. As the oft-repeated phrase goes: “Heavy is the head that wears the crown.”

“Legatus members — they have burdens of responsibility,” Darnell said. “They are the ones that have to make the decisions about hiring, firing, what to do during COVID, making payroll; and they can tend to be lonely positions.”

Thus, he added, “We believe it’s critical for these leaders to have the support of other like-minded individuals” who are committed to the daily work of “making informed decisions based on virtue, courage, and not simply going with the trends of society.”

To this end, Legatus hosts monthly chapter meetings, which include Mass, prayer, dinner, and an address from a prominent speaker; it provides small group gatherings called “forums;” and it offers other opportunities for fellowship, including national events that bring together members from chapters across the country.

An affirmation of faith

For the better part of a decade, Vern Dosch has been one of the members benefiting from the community of leaders that Legatus provides. A longtime executive at the National Information Solutions Cooperative, Dosch said he saw the information technology company grow from a struggling startup into a successful business over his 45-year career there, including 18 years as CEO; but it was not until he joined Legatus that he learned just how many of the bigwigs of business whom he encountered were also people of faith.

“I was astounded that some of the people that I knew in the community — very prominent people, these kind of pillars of our community — were Catholics,” Dosch recalled. “These are people that have been successful secularly and also hold their Catholic faith as being very important, and that was a very unusual combination.”

In the years that have followed his introduction to Legatus, Dosch has continued to rub elbows with high-achieving Catholic businesspeople through his involvement with the organization, which he said provides “a safe place, a refuge” to freely express his faith among peers.

“For me, that is a huge affirmation and encouragement in my Catholic faith,” he said.

Rebecca Sanford, “first lady” of the University of Dallas, also expressed gratitude for the Legatus community.

“My husband and I decided to join Legatus about seven years ago when he took on an executive role at the University of Dallas,” said Sanford, who is married to UD President Jonathan Sanford. “We took the responsibility very seriously and knew we couldn’t do it alone. We knew that along with the grace of the sacraments, we would need the support of our brothers and sisters in the body of Christ.”

A call to leadership, she added, is a call to service; and so, “being part of an organization (that) views each member as an ambassador of Christ to the world seemed like just the right fit,” she said. “We have formed lasting friendships and have indeed found kindred spirits, earnestly laboring to do God’s work in their families and in the world.”

Building bridges

As Legatus members seek to learn and live the faith as a community of professional leaders, they take as their guide St. Peter, the patron saint of Legatus, Darnell said.

“The term that’s often given to Peter and to the popes is ‘pontifex maximus,’ which translates to ‘bridge builder,’ presumably between heaven and earth,” he shared, “and I see leaders of Legatus as being bridge builders. They’re playing a key role for their employees, for their customers, for their vendors. They’re leaders, and so they have a great model in Peter.”

Inspired by the example of the first pope and united as a community of servant leaders, Legatus members are empowered to harness their influence for the good of the world, the vice president added.

“They’re achievers; they’re used to doing things, getting things done,” he said, “and when they have the faith perspective, it makes a powerful impact.”

To learn about Legatus membership, visit legatus.org/membership or email [email protected].

Cutline for featured image: Ken Darnell, vice president of strategic development for Legatus, is pictured in the St. Gabriel the Archangel Studio of the Diocese of Dallas Pastoral Center on July 1, following a video interview in which Darnell shared about Legatus, a Catholic organization of Catholic executives and their spouses. (AMY WHITE/The Texas Catholic)

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