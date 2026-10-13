Skip to main content Scroll Top

Pope Leo XIV admitted to hospital for afternoon lung surgery

October 13, 2026

By Courtney Mares
OSV News

ROME — Pope Leo XIV was admitted Oct. 13 to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, where the Vatican has confirmed that he will undergo surgery to remove a lung nodule in the afternoon.

Dr. Stefano Margaritora, the hospital’s chief thoracic surgeon, will be the lead surgeon for the pope’s operation assisted by a medical team, according to the Holy See Press Office.

The pope arrived at the hospital by car at about 1 p.m. Rome time on Oct. 13, greeting hospital staff and waving to the hordes of journalists and well-wishers gathered outside the polyclinic hospital as he walked inside. The Vatican announced after his arrival that the surgery will be taking place later in the afternoon.

Pope Leo is expected to remain for one week of recovery in the Gemelli Hospital, located atop Monte Mario, the highest hill in Rome. The Vatican has canceled all of the pope’s scheduled audiences through Oct. 20.

The pope is being treated at the same hospital where Pope Francis and Pope John Paul II were treated throughout their pontificates, including John Paul II’s hospitalization after being shot in an assassination attempt in 1981. While the hospital has a special suite on the 10th floor reserved for papal medical emergencies, Pope Leo will be staying in a nearby room as the papal hospital room is currently undergoing renovations.

Medical experts told OSV News that lung nodules, or abnormal growths on the lungs, are far from unusual — and, for the most part, not life-threatening.

“Lung nodules are very common, and 90% of the time, they are benign,” said Dr. Stacey Su, chief of thoracic surgery at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia and associate professor of surgical oncology at Temple University’s Lewis Katz School of Medicine.

But, she said, “the potential impact of lung cancers is so grave that any lung nodule deserves serious attention.”

“Most of the time these are asymptomatic,” Dr. Nirmal Veeramachaneni, professor of cardiothoracic surgery at St. Louis University School of Medicine and medical director for lung cancer screening at SSM Health, said. “They’re often found incidentally.”

At the age of 71, Pope Leo is considered to be generally in good health. He noted in the first interview of his pontificate that he had only been hospitalized once in his life when he caught typhoid fever after recently arriving as an Augustinian missionary in Peru in 1985.

“It’s the only time in my life I’ve been hospitalized,” Pope Leo is quoted as saying in the book, “Pope Leo XIV” by Elise Ann Allen, calling it “a very significant” moment in his life that helped him more sharply focus on his new ministry.

Pope Leo’s surgery is taking place less than one month before he is scheduled to depart for Latin America for what would be the longest international trip of his pontificate Nov. 6 to 17, with stops in Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru. The Vatican has not announced any changes to the trip.

Pope Leo first revealed to the world that he would undergo surgery at the end of his Angelus address in St. Peter’s Square on Oct. 11. Speaking from the window of the Apostolic Palace, the pope announced that doctors had discovered a nodule in his lung during a medical examination, adding that the growth was detected “at a very early stage” and was “well-contained.”

“The doctors believe intervention is advisable; so, following their advice, I have decided to undergo surgery to have it removed,” Pope Leo said.

A prayer vigil for the pope’s healing, led by Cardinal Baldassare Reina, is scheduled to take place in the hospital chapel at 6 p.m. Rome time.

The Holy See Press Office has said that it will release more information on the pope’s surgery in the evening.

Cutline for featured image: Pope Leo XIV waves as he arrives at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital Oct. 13 ahead of his surgery that afternoon to remove a lung nodule. (OSV News photo/Simone Risoluti, Vatican Media)

Related Posts

Be moved by Spirit, not ‘mechanical repetition,’ pope tells religious

The Holy Spirit, and not the need for recognition, must be the primary motivation in one’s religious life, Pope Francis told consecrated men and women.

03 Feb 2022
Pope visits Russian Embassy to express concern over war

As Russia continued its assault on Ukraine and Russian troops pressed toward the capital, Kyiv, Pope Francis left the Vatican Feb. 25 to pay a visit to the Russian ambassador to the Holy See.

25 Feb 2022
Longevity of elderly a reminder to take things slow, pope says

Coexistence between older and younger generations can bring about a better appreciation for life that is often lost in today’s fast-paced society, Pope Francis said.

02 Mar 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Text of prayer of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary for Ukraine, Russia

Here is the Vatican text of the Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, sent by the Vatican to bishops throughout the world. Pope Francis has invited bishops and the rest of the world to join him when he recites the prayer March 25 in St. Peter’s Basilica.

23 Mar 2022
Mercy, love dispel hypocritical religiosity, pope says in Malta

Christians who truly imitate Jesus are more inclined to forgive and be merciful than those who, under the pretense of holiness, point fingers and condemn others, Pope Francis said.

07 Apr 2022
Victory is not raising a flag on pile of rubble, pope says on Palm Sunday

Jesus obeyed the most challenging of commandments: to love one’s enemies; and he invites humanity to do the same by breaking a vicious cycle of evil, sorrow and hatred with love and forgiveness, Pope Francis said on Palm Sunday.

11 Apr 2022
Pope says ‘forces of evil’ are at work in war on Ukraine

In Russia’s war on Ukraine, “the forces of evil” are clearly at work, leading to “abominable” attacks on innocent people and widescale destruction of their homes, Pope Francis said.

13 Apr 2022
Pope blesses Easter basket symbolic of Knights’ care packages for refugees

Pope Francis blessed a special Easter basket during a private audience with Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly and his family at the Vatican April 11.

14 Apr 2022
Christ’s resurrection brings hope to the world, Pope Francis says

The joy of Christ’s resurrection is needed now more than ever in a time when war in Ukraine and other parts of the world makes the hope for peace seem like an illusion, Pope Francis said before giving his Easter blessing.

17 Apr 2022
Be voice of God to all, pope tells missionaries of mercy

Those who are called to be missionaries of mercy are entrusted with the important task of being the face and the voice of God’s love to those in need, Pope Francis said.

25 Apr 2022
Vatican releases pope’s message for World Day of Prayer for Vocations

The Christian vocation is for all members of the church to work together and show that one human family united in love is not a utopia but is the reason God created humanity, Pope Francis said.

05 May 2022