Pope Leo to be hospitalized Oct. 13 ahead of lung surgery, public appearances canceled

By Courtney Mares

OSV News

ROME — The Vatican has confirmed that Pope Leo XIV will be admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on Oct. 13 before undergoing lung surgery, prompting the cancellation of several public appearances and meetings for the coming week.

In a statement to journalists Oct. 12, the Vatican press office said that Pope Leo will enter Rome’s Gemelli Hospital late tomorrow morning. The Vatican did not confirm whether the operation will be performed on Oct. 13 or the following day.

The Vatican spokesman has said the pope is expected to remain hospitalized for about a week following the operation, prompting changes to a schedule that included a Mass in St. Peter’s Square, an awards ceremony in Castel Gandolfo, an address to an infertility conference, a meeting with bishops from Nicaragua, and closing remarks at the Vatican family summit.

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, who was elected as dean of the College of Cardinals last week, will preside in the pope’s place at the Oct. 14 Mass in St. Peter’s Square to close the Vatican meeting of the world’s bishops’ conference presidents and the heads of Eastern Catholic Churches marking the 10th anniversary of “Amoris Laetitia.” Pope Leo had also been scheduled to deliver the congress’ closing address later that evening but will no longer attend.

Changes to the ‘Amoris Laetitia’ meeting

Father Giacomo Costa, a consultant to the General Secretariat of the Synod, confirmed at an Oct. 12 press briefing that the pope would be admitted to the hospital and that it would affect Pope Leo’s attendance at the gathering.

“As you can imagine, the Holy Father truly wished to listen and then share his own reflection on what he heard, but that has proven difficult,” Father Costa said.

He also said the pope requested to postpone the meeting’s final report, noting that Pope Leo “wanted to listen to it and be able to offer his own word on it himself.”

“So, he reserves the right to receive it and, once he is discharged from this period of hospitalization, to take up the materials and what has been said over these days again, and offer his reflection,” he explained.

While apologizing for the delay, Father Costa said it was “wonderful that he genuinely desires to listen, not to let the meeting just pass by, and to have the opportunity to truly say a word about what he heard to support the commitment of the entire Church.”

Sustainability medal and infertility conference without the papal involvement

The pope likewise canceled his appearance at an Oct. 13 ceremony in Castel Gandolfo for the inaugural “Pope Leo XIV Sustainability Medal,” an award established by the pope’s alma mater, Villanova University. The event will proceed as planned at Borgo Laudato Si’ in the Pontifical Gardens of Castel Gandolfo without the presence of the pope.

Because of his anticipated recovery period, Pope Leo is also expected to miss his previously announced speech to open the international infertility conference, “The Splendor of Humanity: Preserving Fertility, Curing Infertility,” on Oct. 16. The conference is co-sponsored by Gemelli Hospital, where the pope is scheduled to have surgery.

Bishops from Nicaragua, who are visiting Rome for their scheduled ad limina visit, were also expecting to meet the pope for a private audience this week. Pope Leo received Bishop Carlos Enrique Herrera Gutiérrez, the president of the Nicaraguan bishops’ conference, for a private audience at the Vatican on Oct. 12, one of six private audiences the pope held on the day before his scheduled surgery.

Papal surgery ahead of Latin America trip

Pope Leo’s surgery is taking place about four weeks before he is scheduled to depart for Latin America for what would be the longest international trip of his pontificate, which includes stops in Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru. The Vatican has not announced any changes to the trip.

However, the pope indicated he still intends to visit Peru when speaking to pilgrims after the Angelus Oct. 11, shortly before publicly announcing the surgery.

Addressing pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Leo said doctors discovered a nodule in his lung during a medical examination. He said the growth was detected “at a very early stage” and was “well-contained.”

“The doctors believe intervention is advisable, so, following their advice, I have decided to undergo surgery to have it removed,” he said. “The procedure is already scheduled for the coming days.”

The 71-year-old pope’s surgery is the first major surgical intervention he has publicly disclosed during his pontificate. Popes rarely announce medical procedures themselves.

Pope Francis’ visits to Gemelli for checkups or medical procedures, including his 2021 colon surgery and his 2023 abdominal surgery, were disclosed by the press office.

On July 12, 1992, St. John Paul II told pilgrims: “I would now like to share something personal with you” and announced that he would be visiting Gemelli “for some diagnostic tests,” which resulted in him undergoing surgery to remove a large tumor from his colon.

Cutline for featured image: This is a general view of Rome’s Gemelli Hospital Gemelli Hospital Oct. 11. The Vatican has confirmed that Pope Leo XIV will be admitted to Gemelli Hospital on Oct. 13 before undergoing lung surgery, prompting the cancellation of several public appearances and meetings over the coming week. (OSV News photo/Matteo Minnella, Reuters)