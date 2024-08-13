Scroll Top
Offering prayers of gratitude for first responders
August 13, 2024

By Michael Gresham
The Texas Catholic 

They came by fire engine, by police cruiser, by ambulance, by bicycle, by horse, and even by helicopter. On Aug. 3, first responders from throughout the diocese gathered at the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe for the seventh annual Diocese of Dallas Blue Mass and Blessing of the Fleet. 

The cathedral bells rang out and bagpipes sounded as first responder units lined Ross Avenue to pass in front of Bishop Edward J. Burns for the annual Blessing of the Fleet. In addition, a police helicopter made a flyover to help commemorate the celebration. 

“Brothers and sisters, we offer abundant thanks to you,” Bishop Burns said prior to blessing the fleet. “This is a day when the Diocese of Dallas can bless the vehicles that are used by our police officers, our firefighters, and our first responders. As bishop of the diocese, it is my great honor and privilege to ask God’s blessing upon all vehicles gathered here.” 

After the Blessing of the Fleet, Bishop Edward J. Burns celebrated the Blue Mass, once again honoring first responders while prayerfully asking God to protect them in the line of duty and to help them in their calling to be servants of good. Bishop Burns called the celebration an opportunity to support all the courageous men and women who serve as first responder in the Diocese of Dallas.   

“This is an opportunity to pray with you and pray for you as we bind ourselves together as a community, as believers, and also as disciples of our Lord, Jesus Christ,” Bishop Burns said.  

In his homily, Bishop Burns urged those in attendance to heed the words of St. Paul when he explained that as disciples the faithful are tasked to don the armor of Christ as they face each day.  

“We see that we pull ourselves together and we equip ourselves to do the day-to-day work of protecting our community,” Bishop Burns said. “Be mindful of the calling that God has placed before you to serve this community, to build up the common good, and to be public servants. 

“We desperately need you, and we desperately need you to stay strong and faithful,” the bishop added. “We want to equip you with our prayers to strengthen you as faithful servants to the community. We want to give thanks to Almighty God for the way in which you exhaust yourself for this community and for all that you do — the countless deeds and the deeds that go unnoticed. We are grateful for your presence, and it’s important that you know the gratitude of a community.” 

As in years past, the Blue Mass provided an opportunity to remember those deceased and fallen officers and department members. Representatives from the different agencies read names of the fallen as the Dallas Fire Department “Last Alarm Bell” was tolled. 

Called the Blue Mass to represent the color of the uniforms predominantly worn by many first responders, the Mass dates back to 1934 when Rev. Thomas Dade began the service in Washington, D. C. as part of his duties with the Catholic Police and Fireman’s Society. 

For those who attended, the Blessing of the Fleet and the celebration of Mass served as a heart-warming reminder of the support first responders have in the community. 

“It shows that we are bound together by faith, and it just means a lot for us,” said Dallas Fire Rescue Interim Chief Justin Ball, adding that he hoped all first responders would take away a sense of community from the event. “It’s a realization that we are all on the same team. We all work together, and we have each other’s backs.” 

Allen Police Chief Steve Dye said the annual celebration of the Blue Mass affirms the support of the Catholic Church for first responders.  

“We have a very difficult job, particularly the men and women who work out there on the streets,” Chief Dye said. “To know that the bishop and all the Catholic Church here in the Diocese of Dallas serve us, think about us, and pray for us, it really inspires us to better serve our communities.” 

As a former director of security for the Diocese of Dallas, Chief Albert Martinez of the Dallas ISD police department has been involved with the Blue Mass since its inception.  

“We have been wanting a Blue Mass for many years, so it was great to see Bishop Burns begin celebrating the Blue Mass when he arrived here in Dallas,” Chief Martinez said. “For me personally, as a Catholic, this Mass represents our growing faith and gives me an opportunity to share that with my fellow officers and first responders.” 

He said first responders truly appreciate the Mass and Blessing of the Fleet. 

“For people of faith, we are grateful for this opportunity to receive a blessing from the Lord and to have time together as a community,” Chief Martinez said. “We recognize how important it is to have this solemn moment through the Holy Mass to just come together and remember those who have fallen but also to worship together.” 

Chief Charles Cato of the Dallas Area Rapid Transit police department agreed. 

“As a person of faith, it’s important to me to know that God is in control of all things and to have the Church and the diocese support us in that,” Chief Cato said. “It reminds us how important our faith is, and it should define how we serve. This is always a good reminder of why we’re here and why we do what we do.” 

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia praised the diocese for the annual celebration, noting that the work that first responders do is rooted in faith. 

“My men and women know what they do they do for the good of our community,” Chief Garcia said. “We know that God’s watching over us, so to have that acknowledgement and to have that blessing, it’s amazing.” 

The Dallas police chief said no matter one’s faith, it is important for first responders to know God is watching over them.  

“We all know every time we put this uniform on and come to work that God’s watching over us,” Chief Garcia said. “It’s important for the men and women to know that God has blessed them today.” 

Offering a final blessing, Bishop Burns asked for God’s guidance for first responders in all that they do. 

“We ask God to continue to bless you and your loved ones,” the bishop prayed, “and may Jesus Christ, the Good Shepherd, keep you safe and always steadfast in His peace.”

Related Posts

Retrospect: A look back at DCYC

FRISCO — Over a thousand youth from the Catholic Diocese of Dallas, plus hundreds of chaperones and volunteers, filled the Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Frisco Hotel & Convention Center with the buzz of worship and fellowship during this year’s Dallas Catholic Youth Conference, Feb. 16-18.

28 Feb 2024
A legacy of service and compassion

Perhaps the four most impactful words Barbara Landregan has said in her life are “It’s not your fault.” She has said those words many times over the 14 years she was director of the Safe Environment Program for the Dallas Diocese, up until her retirement in December.

03 Feb 2022
Catechetical Sessions and Listening Sessions: What’s the Difference?

On Feb. 15, the final catechetical session concluded. This represented the end of one phase of the diocesan synodal process and the beginning of another. On March 26, the first public listening session will take place. Because these terms might be unclear, I thought it would be helpful to distinguish between the two and provide more information about these upcoming listening sessions.

24 Feb 2022
Bishop Burns issues update to Phase 3 Decree of the diocesan reopening plan

From staff reports On March 1, 2022, Bishop Edward J. Burns announced updates to the Phase 3 Decree outlining the…

01 Mar 2022
‘We offer our prayers for peace’

A standing-room crowd filled the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe March 25 as Bishop Edward J. Burns joined Pope Francis and the universal Church in the Act of Consecration for Ukraine and Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

26 Mar 2022
Hundreds celebrate consecration of UD to Our Lady of Guadalupe

By Clare Venegas Special to The Texas Catholic A combined crowd of nearly 400 students, faculty, alumni, staff and friends…

15 May 2022
Denison parish marks 150th anniversary

The sun shone brightly that day on the 108-year-old sanctuary, which was filled to capacity with slightly more than 400 congregants, as Bishop Edward J. Burns helped Father Stephen Mocio celebrate St. Patrick Catholic Church’s 150th anniversary in Denison. The parish, located about two miles south of the Red River, is home to around 1,000 families.

05 May 2022
Eight men ordained to transitional diaconate

Declaring it “a day of jubilation for the Diocese of Dallas,” Bishop Edward J. Burns celebrated a Mass on April 23 for the ordination of eight men to the transitional diaconate at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Frisco.

24 Apr 2022
Bishop ordains 17 men as permanent deacons

Calling it a privilege and an honor, Bishop Edward J. Burns ordained 17 men as permanent deacons for the Diocese of Dallas during a Mass celebrated May 21 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church in McKinney.

25 May 2022
‘Preaching for an encounter with God’

If the word homiletician isn’t in your personal vocabulary, maybe it should be. A homiletician could make a significant impact on your parish.

14 Jul 2022
A blessing for those who serve

On Saturday, Aug. 6, members of the Dallas Police Department, Dallas County Sheriff’s Department, Dallas Fire and Rescue, and other first responders joined Bishop Edward J. Burns at the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe for a Blessing of the Fleet and the Diocesan Blue Mass in recognition and thanksgiving for their service.

11 Aug 2022
Building upon the growing faith at UTD

As Isaias Salgado stood amongst a crowd making their way into the new University Catholic Center at the University of Texas at Dallas on Aug. 28, he couldn’t help but smile.
“I really can’t put into words how amazing all this is,” said Salgado, a senior neuroscience major and member of the Newman Catholic Ministry, a Catholic student organization at UTD. “It’s amazing. It’s such a blessing.”

31 Aug 2022
‘Called to live life, proclaim life, and defend life’

Reminding the faithful that it is a gift from God, Bishop Edward J. Burns on Aug. 22 called on them to continue to proclaim the Gospel of life in their everyday lives.

27 Aug 2022
Embracing truth, celebrating faith with the synod

More than 300 people gathered Aug. 20 at Bishop Lynch High School to dialogue about Catholic social and moral teaching as well as the Church’s role in the world. The discussion was the latest in a series of listening sessions held as part of the preparatory phase of the Diocese of Dallas Synod.

26 Aug 2022
Record-breaking day for Bishop’s Invitational Golf Tournament benefits Catholic schools

By Michael Gresham The Texas Catholic Sunny skies and an equally sunny disposition permeated the scene Sept. 19 as a…

21 Sep 2022