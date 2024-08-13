Offering prayers of gratitude for first responders

By Michael Gresham

The Texas Catholic

They came by fire engine, by police cruiser, by ambulance, by bicycle, by horse, and even by helicopter. On Aug. 3, first responders from throughout the diocese gathered at the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe for the seventh annual Diocese of Dallas Blue Mass and Blessing of the Fleet.

The cathedral bells rang out and bagpipes sounded as first responder units lined Ross Avenue to pass in front of Bishop Edward J. Burns for the annual Blessing of the Fleet. In addition, a police helicopter made a flyover to help commemorate the celebration.

“Brothers and sisters, we offer abundant thanks to you,” Bishop Burns said prior to blessing the fleet. “This is a day when the Diocese of Dallas can bless the vehicles that are used by our police officers, our firefighters, and our first responders. As bishop of the diocese, it is my great honor and privilege to ask God’s blessing upon all vehicles gathered here.”

After the Blessing of the Fleet, Bishop Edward J. Burns celebrated the Blue Mass, once again honoring first responders while prayerfully asking God to protect them in the line of duty and to help them in their calling to be servants of good. Bishop Burns called the celebration an opportunity to support all the courageous men and women who serve as first responder in the Diocese of Dallas.

“This is an opportunity to pray with you and pray for you as we bind ourselves together as a community, as believers, and also as disciples of our Lord, Jesus Christ,” Bishop Burns said.

In his homily, Bishop Burns urged those in attendance to heed the words of St. Paul when he explained that as disciples the faithful are tasked to don the armor of Christ as they face each day.

“We see that we pull ourselves together and we equip ourselves to do the day-to-day work of protecting our community,” Bishop Burns said. “Be mindful of the calling that God has placed before you to serve this community, to build up the common good, and to be public servants.

“We desperately need you, and we desperately need you to stay strong and faithful,” the bishop added. “We want to equip you with our prayers to strengthen you as faithful servants to the community. We want to give thanks to Almighty God for the way in which you exhaust yourself for this community and for all that you do — the countless deeds and the deeds that go unnoticed. We are grateful for your presence, and it’s important that you know the gratitude of a community.”

As in years past, the Blue Mass provided an opportunity to remember those deceased and fallen officers and department members. Representatives from the different agencies read names of the fallen as the Dallas Fire Department “Last Alarm Bell” was tolled.

Called the Blue Mass to represent the color of the uniforms predominantly worn by many first responders, the Mass dates back to 1934 when Rev. Thomas Dade began the service in Washington, D. C. as part of his duties with the Catholic Police and Fireman’s Society.

For those who attended, the Blessing of the Fleet and the celebration of Mass served as a heart-warming reminder of the support first responders have in the community.

“It shows that we are bound together by faith, and it just means a lot for us,” said Dallas Fire Rescue Interim Chief Justin Ball, adding that he hoped all first responders would take away a sense of community from the event. “It’s a realization that we are all on the same team. We all work together, and we have each other’s backs.”

Allen Police Chief Steve Dye said the annual celebration of the Blue Mass affirms the support of the Catholic Church for first responders.

“We have a very difficult job, particularly the men and women who work out there on the streets,” Chief Dye said. “To know that the bishop and all the Catholic Church here in the Diocese of Dallas serve us, think about us, and pray for us, it really inspires us to better serve our communities.”

As a former director of security for the Diocese of Dallas, Chief Albert Martinez of the Dallas ISD police department has been involved with the Blue Mass since its inception.

“We have been wanting a Blue Mass for many years, so it was great to see Bishop Burns begin celebrating the Blue Mass when he arrived here in Dallas,” Chief Martinez said. “For me personally, as a Catholic, this Mass represents our growing faith and gives me an opportunity to share that with my fellow officers and first responders.”

He said first responders truly appreciate the Mass and Blessing of the Fleet.

“For people of faith, we are grateful for this opportunity to receive a blessing from the Lord and to have time together as a community,” Chief Martinez said. “We recognize how important it is to have this solemn moment through the Holy Mass to just come together and remember those who have fallen but also to worship together.”

Chief Charles Cato of the Dallas Area Rapid Transit police department agreed.

“As a person of faith, it’s important to me to know that God is in control of all things and to have the Church and the diocese support us in that,” Chief Cato said. “It reminds us how important our faith is, and it should define how we serve. This is always a good reminder of why we’re here and why we do what we do.”

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia praised the diocese for the annual celebration, noting that the work that first responders do is rooted in faith.

“My men and women know what they do they do for the good of our community,” Chief Garcia said. “We know that God’s watching over us, so to have that acknowledgement and to have that blessing, it’s amazing.”

The Dallas police chief said no matter one’s faith, it is important for first responders to know God is watching over them.

“We all know every time we put this uniform on and come to work that God’s watching over us,” Chief Garcia said. “It’s important for the men and women to know that God has blessed them today.”

Offering a final blessing, Bishop Burns asked for God’s guidance for first responders in all that they do.

“We ask God to continue to bless you and your loved ones,” the bishop prayed, “and may Jesus Christ, the Good Shepherd, keep you safe and always steadfast in His peace.”