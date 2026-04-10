Mandujano answers call to serve diocese’s young adults

By Constanza Morales

Special to The Texas Catholic

Giovanni “Gio” Mandujano once believed his future was in finance. As a financial adviser, he entered a profession shaped by markets and the pursuit of growth. Over time, however, the experience led him to an unexpected realization: His true calling was not in managing portfolios or tracking market trends. Instead, he felt called to serve God — a purpose that would ultimately reshape the direction of his life.

Today, that calling takes shape in his work mentoring young adults as they grow into the next generation of parish leaders.

“I feel happy knowing that I can serve and help so many more people,” Mandujano said. “I have a special connection with young adults, because I also had an encounter with Jesus, and I want to help them experience the same.”

A graduate of the University of North Texas with a degree in finance, Mandujano brings more than five years of ministerial and administrative experience to his work. Since October, he has served as associate director of outreach and diversity for the Diocese of Dallas office of Youth, Young Adult, and Campus Ministries; and as the point of contact for Pastoral Juvenil Hispana.

‘Grow and serve’

Mandujano described Pastoral Juvenil Hispana as a gateway for accompanying and forming leaders in Hispanic parishes, helping them grow in confidence in their call to guide their communities. For more than four decades, Pastoral Juvenil Hispana has accompanied Hispanic young adults, fostering their formation through cultural identity, sacramental preparation, and diocesan collaboration.

Pastoral Juvenil Hispana currently includes 14 active parishes, along with two non-parish-based groups.

“We hold monthly meetings with the leaders of the youth groups where we offer them a space to grow and serve more,” Mandujano said. “We want them to have moments where they can receive formation, breathe, and have space for themselves.”

Originally from Mexico, Mandujano grew up in Dallas, where his faith was shaped by the communities of St. Mary of Carmel Catholic Parish and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Parish. In Dallas, from an early age, he developed a strong life of prayer.

Mandujano said he turns to God both in moments of need and in times of gratitude. At the center of his spiritual life, he explained, are the Eucharist and the quiet space of prayer during Holy Hours, where he speaks with the Lord in silence.

Mandujano’s leadership continued to grow through his involvement with the Comunidad Católica Merkaba, where he served as head of the young adult ministry. That experience, along with his later role as a parish administrator at St. Cecilia Catholic Parish, helped shape him into a leader known for both conviction and a spirit of service.

Reflecting on his current role, Mandujano said that his mission is not to draw attention to himself but to Christ. He views his work primarily as a ministry of service — accompanying young adults, helping them grow as leaders, and supporting them as they discern their path of faith. Having once wrestled with many of the same questions and doubts, he said walking with young people as they begin their journey with Christ is among the most rewarding experiences of his life.

The rich cultural diversity of the diocese, Mandujano added, also broadens that mission. While much of his work focuses on Hispanic young adults, Mandujano believes the Church must equally encourage leaders from every background, ensuring that all feel heard, seen, and valued within the community of faith.

Looking to the future, Mandujano remains hopeful. He said he sees a new generation drawing closer to faith and responding to a growing sense of vocation and service.

At the same time, Mandujano stressed the importance of strong formation. Developing leaders, he said, requires a culture rooted in prayer, discernment, and ongoing formation — along with opportunities that foster communication, fraternity, and a deeper commitment to the teachings of the Church.

Editor’s note: A version of this story first appeared in the March 2026 print edition of Revista Católica Dallas, the official Spanish-language magazine of the Diocese of Dallas.

Cutline for featured image: Giovanni “Gio” Mandujano, associate director of outreach and diversity for the Diocese of Dallas office of Youth, Young Adult, and Campus Ministries, is pictured at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Parish in McKinney. (MARÍA OLIVAS/Special Contributor)