Knights in action: Transforming lives across the diocese

By Jeff Miller

Special to The Texas Catholic

Allen Reitmeier was chatting with one of his Meals on Wheels recipients in Duncanville a few months ago when the gentleman lamented that his fence had been in need of repair for months, work that would cost more than he could afford.

Before long, Reitmeier and three of his brothers in the Knights of Columbus council at Holy Spirit Catholic Parish in Duncanville — Mario Luna, Hector Rubio, and Jesse Radillo — had the work done at no cost. And that was the 500th project benefitting the southwest Dallas County community and groups in other areas of the Diocese of Dallas, including the Catholic Pro-Life Community.

Reitmeier, who retired in 1999 following 28 years in the home construction business, initiated the service program through his Knights of Columbus council in May 2010.

“This idea’s always been in me, to help people in the community,” said Reitmeier, a Minnesota native who came to Texas and Holy Spirit with wife Linda in 1983. “Particularly with home repair, home maintenance. Because that’s what I did; I was a home builder. I thought there would be a need. I thought we could give back to the community. It’s been with me for years and years, starting in 2000.

“It took me 10 years to get it going.”

And going it is. Reitmeier relates the following from the extensive records that he’s kept over the years: The 500 projects have required more than 7,000 total man hours donated by more than 100 members of Holy Spirit’s KC council. Some jobs are completed in a matter of hours. Some require weeks or even months.

Knight Hands became an official arm of Council 8157 when Chris Edwards served as the council’s Grand Knight.

“Allen has always been, from the day I met him, one of these guys who wants to help people,” Edwards said.

And did Edwards ever envision Knight Hands completing 500 projects?

“No, but knowing Allen, the sky’s the limit.”

It’s one thing to have the will; it’s another to have the way. Knight Hands volunteers bring a variety of skills to each job, whether it’s repairing plumbing, trimming trees, or building a ramp for someone newly confined to a wheelchair.

David Dybala has participated in more than 100 projects, among a few who have responded to Reitmeier’s invitations that frequently.

“We do it because God’s given us the skills and abilities, and what He has given us is to be shared,” Dybala, a retired engineer, said. “There’s no job too small or too big.”

The first project was completing some home repairs that parishioners Judy and James Smith had started on their home but that had been interrupted by James’ hip replacement.

“That hip threw a wrench into everything,” James said. Reitmeier — joined by Ed O’Brien, his late wife Betty, and two since decreased Knights (Dick Bates and David Briggs) — arrived to do painting and some minor home repair, minor to everyone except the Smiths.

Gabriele Hardin, 90 years old and widowed since 2003, is among those who’ve been helped by Knight Hands on multiple occasions during the past 14 years.

“It’s just amazing what they have done,” Hardin said. “It’s such a good feeling to know they’re there for me.”

Cutline for featured image: Allen Reitmeier, right, and Jack Ramsden, both members of the Knights of Columbus Council 8157 of Holy Spirit Catholic Parish in Duncanville, rebuild privacy fencing at a home in southwest Dallas County. (Knights of Columbus Council 8157 photo)