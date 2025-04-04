Jubilee renewal of faith builds confidence in God’s presence, pope says

By Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — Saying “yes” to God’s plan for one’s life does not mean everything will be easy, but it does mean knowing that God is there and will help, Pope Francis said.

Writing to some 4,300 people participating in Slovakia’s national pilgrimage to the Vatican for the Holy Year 2025, the pope told them, “I would very much have liked to be present with you to share this moment of faith and communion, but I am still in convalescence and so I will join you through prayer and with all my affection.”

He offered special greetings to Archbishop Bernard Bober of Košice, president of the Slovak bishops’ conference and principal celebrant of a Mass for the group in St. Peter’s Basilica April 4, and to Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, who joined the pilgrims for the Mass.

In his message, Pope Francis told the pilgrims that faith is “a treasure to be shared with joy.”

Everyone faces challenges and hardships, he said, “but also opportunities to grow in confidence and in abandonment to God; and like the Virgin Mary, who with her humble and courageous ‘yes’ opened the door to the redemption of the world, our ‘yes,’ simple and sincere, also can become a tool in the hands of God to achieve something great.”

Welcoming God’s plan for one’s life “does not mean having all the answers, but trusting that, wherever He leads us, He precedes us also with His grace.”

Pope Francis prayed that the Slovaks, renewing their faith during the pilgrimage, would open themselves to God’s grace and to “new horizons of faith, hope, and peace” for themselves and everyone they encounter.

Cutline for featured image: Women wearing traditional dress present the offertory gifts to Archbishop Bernard Bober of Košice, president of the Slovak bishops’ conference, during a Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican with about 4,300 Holy Year pilgrims from Slovakia April 4, 2025. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)