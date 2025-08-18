Scroll Top

Jubilee of Youth unites more than a million pilgrims in prayer and celebration

August 18, 2025

By Amy White
The Texas Catholic

ROME — Camped on inflatable pool floats and airplane pillows — and surrounded by hundreds of thousands of other young adults with their own assortment of sleeping bags, tarps, and makeshift shelters — sisters Maritza, Daisy, and Azeneth Ramos roughed a night in the fields of Tor Vergata in Rome to close out the celebration of the Holy See’s Jubilee of Youth. 

The overnight set up was far from comfortable for the sisters. Ants crawled across the ground; dust that had been kicked up by thousands of feet clung thickly to the air; and the sounds of other pilgrims talking and moving and singing made sleep elusive… and then it rained. Still, the sisters said, the experience — a prayer vigil with the Holy Father leading into Sunday Mass the next morning — was totally worth the sacrifice.  

“With this Jubilee only happening every 25 years, I feel very privileged to have had this opportunity to be here,” said Maritza, who along with her sisters is a parishioner of St. William Catholic Church in Greenville.  

The Ramos sisters, who journeyed to Rome with a delegation of pilgrims from the Diocese of Dallas, were three among the more than a million travelers who made their way to the Eternal City for the Jubilee of Youth. Part of the larger Jubilee Year of Hope, the Vatican-hosted event united young people from around the globe for a week of prayer and celebration.  

“Being here with people all over the world is very beautiful,” Azeneth said. “The Church is united together.” 

Jubilee events 

The Jubilee of Youth, the largest Jubilee Year event so far, buzzed with the energy of collective thousands as it kicked off its week of festivities with a Holy Mass of Welcome in St. Peter’s Square July 29.  

“It’s super energetic. There’s a lot of chanting and singing, and a lot of people brought their country’s flags,” Paloma George, a Diocese of Dallas pilgrim from Christ the King Catholic Church, said, describing the atmosphere as the crowds entered Vatican City for the Mass. “You would think that we’re going into a music festival.” 

The Mass, which was celebrated by Archbishop Rino Fisichella, the pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, was one of several Jubilee of Youth events throughout the week. From July 29 through 31, pilgrims had the opportunity to participate in “Dialogue with the City” events as part of the Jubilee of Youth program. The travelers chose from 70 events hosted across the city, including offerings like Duc in Altum’s theatrical representation of St. Teresa of Lisieux’s life and the Missionaries of Charity’s Mother Teresa of Calcutta Exhibition, among others. As part of the program, pilgrims traveling with the Diocese of Dallas venerated relics of Bl. Carlo Acutis and Bl. Pier Giorgio Frassati, both soon to be canonized as saints of the Catholic Church. 

“The relic was probably about two feet in front of me,” Mitchell Schuck, a parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Dallas, said as he recalled his experience visiting the Church of San Marcello al Corso to venerate the first class relic of Bl. Acutis’ pericardium. “We got the opportunity to write our prayer intentions down, place them in the basket, actually kneel right in front of the relic.” 

About halfway through the program of Jubilee festivities, on Aug. 1, a Penitential Day marked a reflective moment for the Jubilee goers — a pause in the midst of a whirlwind week. Hosted within the Circus Maximus, an expansive arena used for chariot racing in Ancient Rome, the Penitential Day was set aside for Jubilee pilgrims to receive the sacrament of reconciliation. More than a thousand priests heard confessions that day. 

“When I sat down for confession, it was definitely on my mind, like ‘Wow. I’m really doing confession here at Circus Maximus,” Christopher Gasper of Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Plano said. “There were thousands of people going to confession… That was really neat to experience.” 

The Jubilee of Youth wrapped at Tor Vergata with a prayer vigil, Aug. 2, and closing Mass, Aug. 3, both led by Pope Leo XIV. Flags from countless nations — Egypt, Brazil, Palestine, South Korea, and France a few among them — waved in the air, as a mass of smiling pilgrims that reached further than the eye could see chanted and danced and sang under the hot sun and blue skies overhead. The atmosphere at the vigil was bustling, filled with movement and chatter, as the hundreds of thousands of attendees set up for the night; but as darkness fell and a Holy Hour of eucharistic adoration led by the Holy Father began, the air of the place changed.  

“Before, you would hear a lot of people just walking; you would see people sleeping or setting up,” Maritza recalled, “but it was just complete silence for the duration of the time that we had with the Blessed Sacrament.” 

The Holy Father, Diocese of Dallas pilgrims noted, remained kneeling in prayer before the monstrance for the entire stretch of adoration. 

“Everybody just took the time to sit and rest with the Lord,” Maritza said. 

As morning approached, the pilgrims united in prayer with the pontiff once again for the closing Mass, also hosted outdoors at Tor Vergata.  

“Waking up early and then having Mass with a million other Catholics was just a reminder of how universal our Church is,” Schuck said, noting the sheer “number of youth and their enthusiasm and their thirst for the faith.” 

Although the Diocese of Dallas pilgrims noted the challenges that come with traveling across the world and navigating crowds of hundreds of thousands of other young people on pilgrimage, they shared that the Jubilee of Youth was a once in a lifetime opportunity to gather with the universal Church in a special way. 

“All the pilgrims came with a lot of sacrifices — not sleeping a lot, not sleeping well — just so many sacrifices; but in the end, it’s all worth it,” Daisy said. “I saw how the Church was united.” 

Cutline for featured image: A delegation of 16 pilgrims participated in the Diocese of Dallas Jubilee of Hope Pilgrimage to Rome, July 26-Aug. 6. The group, which included parishioners from churches across the Dallas diocese, traveled to the Eternal City to join Pope Leo XIV and more than a million other pilgrims in the celebration of the Jubilee of Youth, one of the Vatican’s Jubilee Year events. (AMY WHITE/The Texas Catholic)

Related Posts

A legacy of service and compassion

Perhaps the four most impactful words Barbara Landregan has said in her life are “It’s not your fault.” She has said those words many times over the 14 years she was director of the Safe Environment Program for the Dallas Diocese, up until her retirement in December.

03 Feb 2022
Coming together in faith and fellowship at DCYC

When hundreds of young Catholics converge on Frisco later this month, it will mark the much-anticipated return of a weekend of fellowship and faith sidelined since 2020 because of the pandemic.

14 Feb 2022
Bishop Burns issues update to Phase 3 Decree of the diocesan reopening plan

From staff reports On March 1, 2022, Bishop Edward J. Burns announced updates to the Phase 3 Decree outlining the…

01 Mar 2022
Inspired to serve and share witness

Moreno named diocesan Director of Evangelization, Catechesis and Family Life By Michel Gresham The Texas Catholic Following a call to…

25 Apr 2022
Denison parish marks 150th anniversary

The sun shone brightly that day on the 108-year-old sanctuary, which was filled to capacity with slightly more than 400 congregants, as Bishop Edward J. Burns helped Father Stephen Mocio celebrate St. Patrick Catholic Church’s 150th anniversary in Denison. The parish, located about two miles south of the Red River, is home to around 1,000 families.

05 May 2022
Bishop ordains 17 men as permanent deacons

Calling it a privilege and an honor, Bishop Edward J. Burns ordained 17 men as permanent deacons for the Diocese of Dallas during a Mass celebrated May 21 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church in McKinney.

25 May 2022
Ductrám: A Letter for Father’s Day

As we come to celebrate Father’s Day, I wanted to write to you from a dad to a dad. Thank you for all you do every single day for your family, especially your little ones.

19 Jun 2022
Faith, friendship fuel couple’s 50 years of marriage

The spark of true love can be ignited in countless ways. For Deacon Mike and Cathie Seibold, it started by mistake.

22 Aug 2022
Summit offers ministry leaders opportunities for faith, fellowship

Over a three-day period, representatives from 34 parishes, schools and religious organizations throughout the Diocese of Dallas had the opportunity to focus on the future of youth ministry in the Catholic Church thanks to a Summit offered by the Diocese of Dallas Office of Youth, Young Adult and Campus Ministries.

01 Oct 2022
Prince of Peace ministry offers prayers, support for active-duty military members

The annual Care Package Drive for the Honor Our Heroes Committee is well under way for the fifth year in a row. What started as a small idea has slowly flourished into a service project of massive proportions and a permanent ministry at Prince of Peace Catholic Community in Plano.

13 Oct 2022
Offering opportunities to encounter Jesus Christ

Jacob Coffman’s path to the Diocese of Dallas took a few twists and turns, including a trek to the far northwest to work for a certain bishop who he’d reunite with in Dallas. While the journey may have taken some time, Coffman now finds himself right where he needs to be.

03 Nov 2022
Bishop Burns names Tornaquindici as Chief of Staff

Laura Tornaquindici (“Laura T.”), who has served as the Chief Human Resources Officer for the Diocese of Dallas since June 2019, has been appointed by Bishop Edward J. Burns as the diocese’s first-ever Chief of Staff.

09 Nov 2022
Bishop Burns: Giving thanks to God

The Thanksgiving holiday is upon us. It is a time in our nation when people of all faiths pause to express their gratitude and appreciation for God’s abundant gifts. As we give sincere thanks to God our Father for our many blessings, we also extend care and compassion to many of our neighbors who are hungry, homeless, sick, suffering from mental health, lonely, or struggling with life’s burdens. Let us pray for those in need and continue to work together to make a positive difference in their lives.

22 Nov 2022
Helping build foundations of faith

Joshua Salinas understands the impact that good ministry can have on one’s faith life. He’s witnessed it firsthand.

22 Nov 2022
Kiser named new director of communications for the Diocese of Dallas

Katy Kiser, an award-winning strategic communications professional with more than 20 years of experience in the field, has been named the new director of communications for the Diocese of Dallas. She comes to the diocese after spending the past seven years as the communications director for CHRISTUS Health System.

08 Dec 2022