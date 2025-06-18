Scroll Top

Jesus invites Christians to overcome despair, pope says

June 18, 2025

By Justin McLellan
Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — When hope seems long gone, Christians can turn to Jesus to overcome being resigned to despair and regain the desire to be healed, Pope Leo XIV said.

“Sometimes we feel blocked, stuck in a dead end, and it seems pointless to hope,” the pope told thousands of pilgrims gathered in a sun-drenched St. Peter’s Square for his general audience June 18. “This condition is described in the Gospels through the image of paralysis.”

The pope centered his catechesis on the account in St. John’s Gospel of Jesus healing a man who had been paralyzed for 38 years. Rather than going directly to the Temple in Jerusalem, Jesus visits the pool where the sick and suffering gathered, many of whom were excluded from temple worship for being ritually impure.

“Jesus goes to them himself,” Pope Leo said, “meeting them in their pain.”

The pope said the pool of Bethesda, which means “house of mercy” in Hebrew, is an image of the Church “where the sick and poor gather and where the Lord comes to heal and give hope.”

Focusing on the paralyzed man’s condition, the pope noted how disappointment and resignation can paralyze the human spirit. “When one is stuck for so many years, he or she can lose even the will to be healed,” he said.

However, “Jesus sends this man back to his truest and deepest desire,” the pope said.

Jesus asked the paralytic: “Do you want to be healed?” the pope noted. Though Jesus’ question may seem “superfluous,” it is essential, since “we sometimes prefer to remain in the sick condition, forcing others to take care of us,” he said. Such resignation “is also sometimes an excuse for not deciding what to do with our lives.”

In the Gospel account, the paralyzed man blames others for not helping him into the healing waters — a mindset Pope Leo warned against. Quoting St. Augustine, he said the man needed “a man who was also God” to truly be healed. “That man who was needed came; why delay the healing any longer?” the pope said.

Pope Leo used the Gospel account to challenge fatalistic attitudes that view life as a matter of luck or misfortune. “Jesus helps the man understand that his life is also in his own hands,” he said. When Jesus commands him to get up, pick up his mat, and walk, it signals a call to take responsibility and move forward with purpose.

The mat, the pope added, symbolizes the man’s past suffering, which “should not be left behind or thrown away.” Although it had blocked the man’s life before, “now it is he who can pick up that stretcher and take it wherever he wishes; he can decide what to do with his history.”

Pope Leo urged the pilgrims gathered in the square to “ask the Lord for the gift of understanding where our lives are stuck” and to “try to voice our desire for healing.”

“And let us pray for all those who feel paralyzed, who see no way out,” he said. “Let us ask to return to dwell in the heart of Christ, which is the true home of mercy!”

Cutline for featured image: Pope Leo XIV blesses a woman in St. Peter’s Square after his general audience at the Vatican June 18, 2025. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

Related Posts

Be moved by Spirit, not ‘mechanical repetition,’ pope tells religious

The Holy Spirit, and not the need for recognition, must be the primary motivation in one’s religious life, Pope Francis told consecrated men and women.

03 Feb 2022
Pope visits Russian Embassy to express concern over war

As Russia continued its assault on Ukraine and Russian troops pressed toward the capital, Kyiv, Pope Francis left the Vatican Feb. 25 to pay a visit to the Russian ambassador to the Holy See.

25 Feb 2022
Longevity of elderly a reminder to take things slow, pope says

Coexistence between older and younger generations can bring about a better appreciation for life that is often lost in today’s fast-paced society, Pope Francis said.

02 Mar 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Text of prayer of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary for Ukraine, Russia

Here is the Vatican text of the Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, sent by the Vatican to bishops throughout the world. Pope Francis has invited bishops and the rest of the world to join him when he recites the prayer March 25 in St. Peter’s Basilica.

23 Mar 2022
Mercy, love dispel hypocritical religiosity, pope says in Malta

Christians who truly imitate Jesus are more inclined to forgive and be merciful than those who, under the pretense of holiness, point fingers and condemn others, Pope Francis said.

07 Apr 2022
Victory is not raising a flag on pile of rubble, pope says on Palm Sunday

Jesus obeyed the most challenging of commandments: to love one’s enemies; and he invites humanity to do the same by breaking a vicious cycle of evil, sorrow and hatred with love and forgiveness, Pope Francis said on Palm Sunday.

11 Apr 2022
Pope says ‘forces of evil’ are at work in war on Ukraine

In Russia’s war on Ukraine, “the forces of evil” are clearly at work, leading to “abominable” attacks on innocent people and widescale destruction of their homes, Pope Francis said.

13 Apr 2022
Pope blesses Easter basket symbolic of Knights’ care packages for refugees

Pope Francis blessed a special Easter basket during a private audience with Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly and his family at the Vatican April 11.

14 Apr 2022
Christ’s resurrection brings hope to the world, Pope Francis says

The joy of Christ’s resurrection is needed now more than ever in a time when war in Ukraine and other parts of the world makes the hope for peace seem like an illusion, Pope Francis said before giving his Easter blessing.

17 Apr 2022
Be voice of God to all, pope tells missionaries of mercy

Those who are called to be missionaries of mercy are entrusted with the important task of being the face and the voice of God’s love to those in need, Pope Francis said.

25 Apr 2022
Vatican releases pope’s message for World Day of Prayer for Vocations

The Christian vocation is for all members of the church to work together and show that one human family united in love is not a utopia but is the reason God created humanity, Pope Francis said.

05 May 2022