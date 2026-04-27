Father Dankasa: Remaining faithful in a world of competing voices

By Father Jacob Dankasa

Special to The Texas Catholic

This past Easter, the Church witnessed something beautiful — a remarkable resurgence of people entering the Church through the sacraments. Across the world, and here in our own diocese, we saw men and women, young and old, stepping forward to embrace the faith. It is a sign of hope, a reminder that the Holy Spirit is still at work, stirring hearts, and renewing the Church. This rebirth is a gift, but it is also a responsibility. If we desire to see this renewal continue, we must remain faithful to the Word that gives it life.

Faithfulness means allowing Scripture and the sacred traditions of the Church to guide us. It means resisting the temptation to reshape God’s Word to fit our personal ideologies, political leanings, or cultural preferences. The Word of God is alive and active, sharper than any two-edged sword, and it is meant to shape us, not the other way around. When we twist the Gospel to suit our own personal preferences or our convenience, we risk losing the very truth that sets us free.

We live in a world where God’s voice is often imitated, manipulated, or drowned out by noise. Many messages claim to be “Christian,” yet they serve personal agendas rather than the mission of Christ. As believers, we must cultivate discernment. We must learn to distinguish the gentle whisper of God from the loud echoes of self-interest. True discernment is rooted in prayer, formed by Scripture, guided by the teachings of the Church, and strengthened through humility and a willingness to be corrected.

The Church must continue to preach the Gospel — the whole Gospel — even when it challenges us or stands in contrast to popular opinion. The truth of Christ is not always comfortable, but it is always life-giving. Our task is not to make the Gospel easier, but neither should we make it too difficult; our task is to make it visible. When we live our faith with sincerity, integrity, and joy, we become living testimonies of God’s presence in the world.

From generation to generation, God has never ceased to speak to his people. In the Old Testament he spoke through the prophets, men and women who carried his message with courage and conviction. In the fullness of time, God spoke to us through his Son, Jesus Christ, the Word made flesh. The disciples heard that Word, allowed it to shape their lives, and carried it to the ends of the earth. Their response to God’s voice became the foundation of our Christian faith. In today’s confusing world, we must learn to discern what is truly God’s Word and what is merely human manipulation. Otherwise, we risk mistaking human words for the Gospel, which can lead to spiritual ignorance and, eventually, spiritual arrogance.

God continues to speak today. He has not grown silent. His voice echoes through Scripture, through the teachings of the Church, through the sacraments, and, yes, through ordinary people he uses as instruments of grace. God often chooses the simple, the unexpected, the everyday person to carry his message. The question is not whether God is speaking but whether we are listening.

When God speaks to us, our response matters. We respond first by listening with the heart, not merely hearing words but allowing them to take root. We respond by following where he leads, even when the path is uncomfortable; and we respond by sharing what we have received. A Christian who hears God’s voice cannot remain silent. We are called to speak of God not only with our lips but with our lives — in the words we choose, the actions we take, the compassion we show, and the invitations we extend to others to encounter Christ.

Let us, then, be people who listen deeply and respond faithfully. Let us be witnesses who speak of God through our kindness, our courage, and our commitment to the truth. And let us be instruments through whom others can hear God’s voice calling them home. May our lives become the message that brings more people to God.

Father Jacob Dankasa is the pastor of Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Parish.

Cutline for featured image: A catechumen receives the sacrament of baptism during the Easter Vigil, April 4, at Santa Clara of Assisi Catholic Parish. (TACHO DIMAS/Special Contributor)