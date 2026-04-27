Skip to main content Scroll Top

Father Dankasa: Remaining faithful in a world of competing voices

April 27, 2026

By Father Jacob Dankasa
Special to The Texas Catholic

This past Easter, the Church witnessed something beautiful — a remarkable resurgence of people entering the Church through the sacraments. Across the world, and here in our own diocese, we saw men and women, young and old, stepping forward to embrace the faith. It is a sign of hope, a reminder that the Holy Spirit is still at work, stirring hearts, and renewing the Church. This rebirth is a gift, but it is also a responsibility. If we desire to see this renewal continue, we must remain faithful to the Word that gives it life.

Faithfulness means allowing Scripture and the sacred traditions of the Church to guide us. It means resisting the temptation to reshape God’s Word to fit our personal ideologies, political leanings, or cultural preferences. The Word of God is alive and active, sharper than any two-edged sword, and it is meant to shape us, not the other way around. When we twist the Gospel to suit our own personal preferences or our convenience, we risk losing the very truth that sets us free.

We live in a world where God’s voice is often imitated, manipulated, or drowned out by noise. Many messages claim to be “Christian,” yet they serve personal agendas rather than the mission of Christ. As believers, we must cultivate discernment. We must learn to distinguish the gentle whisper of God from the loud echoes of self-interest. True discernment is rooted in prayer, formed by Scripture, guided by the teachings of the Church, and strengthened through humility and a willingness to be corrected.

The Church must continue to preach the Gospel — the whole Gospel — even when it challenges us or stands in contrast to popular opinion. The truth of Christ is not always comfortable, but it is always life-giving. Our task is not to make the Gospel easier, but neither should we make it too difficult; our task is to make it visible. When we live our faith with sincerity, integrity, and joy, we become living testimonies of God’s presence in the world.

From generation to generation, God has never ceased to speak to his people. In the Old Testament he spoke through the prophets, men and women who carried his message with courage and conviction. In the fullness of time, God spoke to us through his Son, Jesus Christ, the Word made flesh. The disciples heard that Word, allowed it to shape their lives, and carried it to the ends of the earth. Their response to God’s voice became the foundation of our Christian faith. In today’s confusing world, we must learn to discern what is truly God’s Word and what is merely human manipulation. Otherwise, we risk mistaking human words for the Gospel, which can lead to spiritual ignorance and, eventually, spiritual arrogance.

God continues to speak today. He has not grown silent. His voice echoes through Scripture, through the teachings of the Church, through the sacraments, and, yes, through ordinary people he uses as instruments of grace. God often chooses the simple, the unexpected, the everyday person to carry his message. The question is not whether God is speaking but whether we are listening.

When God speaks to us, our response matters. We respond first by listening with the heart, not merely hearing words but allowing them to take root. We respond by following where he leads, even when the path is uncomfortable; and we respond by sharing what we have received. A Christian who hears God’s voice cannot remain silent. We are called to speak of God not only with our lips but with our lives — in the words we choose, the actions we take, the compassion we show, and the invitations we extend to others to encounter Christ.

Let us, then, be people who listen deeply and respond faithfully. Let us be witnesses who speak of God through our kindness, our courage, and our commitment to the truth. And let us be instruments through whom others can hear God’s voice calling them home. May our lives become the message that brings more people to God.

Father Jacob Dankasa is the pastor of Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Parish.

Cutline for featured image: A catechumen receives the sacrament of baptism during the Easter Vigil, April 4, at Santa Clara of Assisi Catholic Parish. (TACHO DIMAS/Special Contributor)

Related Posts

A legacy of service and compassion

Perhaps the four most impactful words Barbara Landregan has said in her life are “It’s not your fault.” She has said those words many times over the 14 years she was director of the Safe Environment Program for the Dallas Diocese, up until her retirement in December.

03 Feb 2022
Coming together in faith and fellowship at DCYC

When hundreds of young Catholics converge on Frisco later this month, it will mark the much-anticipated return of a weekend of fellowship and faith sidelined since 2020 because of the pandemic.

14 Feb 2022
Father Dankasa: Fellowship on Foot: A virtue we learn from the Mystery of the Visitation

There is an adage in one of the Nigerian languages (Hausa) that says “Zumunci a kafa ta ke,” translated directly as “fellowship (or relationship) is on the foot.” This means that true fellowship is shown through physical presence. This adage reminds us of the need for demonstrating fellowship or relationship through physical visitation, which is even more important in today’s world, where physical presence is often replaced by media technology. In our busy world there is a tendency to neglect the need for physical visitation with family members and friends. Of course, COVID-19 is a setback to our physical presence at this time, but even without COVID our world and all its demands have, at least to some degree, forced many people into a life of individualism and separatism. Many of us explain why we are unable to be with family and friends with the simple excuse that we are too busy.

13 Feb 2022
‘With a heart broken,’ pope prays for peace in Ukraine

Pope Francis said his heart was “broken” by the war in Ukraine, and he pleaded again, “Silence the weapons!”

28 Feb 2022
Bishop Burns issues update to Phase 3 Decree of the diocesan reopening plan

From staff reports On March 1, 2022, Bishop Edward J. Burns announced updates to the Phase 3 Decree outlining the…

01 Mar 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Father Dankasa: ‘I don’t believe in Lent…’

I want you to know how much I believe in and love Lent, and I want you to know how much I wish that no one would say “I don’t believe in Lent.”

11 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: Exile and home in the human condition

A curious pattern of exile is evident in the endings of several Old Testament books. After God promises Abram the land of Canaan, the patriarch must immediately flee to Egypt because of a famine (Genesis 12); his descendants, the sons of Jacob, repeat the expedition for the same reason (Genesis 42-47).

13 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: The plea of an atheist for biblical beauty

The Polish poet Czeslaw Milosz, winner of the Nobel Prize for literature in 1980, declared in a book of prose that “the Scriptures constitute the common good of believers, agnostics, and atheists.” For Milosz, whose life was scarred by the Nazi and Communist takeovers of his native land, the moral authority and literary beauty of the Bible was a refuge against the lethal and banal propaganda spewed forth from those godless governments and armies, even though he could not bring himself to believe in God.

07 Apr 2022
Father Dankasa: Focusing on the spirituality of service

Many of us want to grow in holiness and draw closer to God. Our perception of our personal holiness or closeness to God often revolves around how many prayers we say, how many spiritual books we read, how often we attend church, how often we receive the sacraments of the Eucharist and Penance, or whether we are good parents or good people. Yes, these are excellent steps toward holiness and closeness to God, and I encourage and recommend that we all practice them.

08 Apr 2022
Pope blesses Easter basket symbolic of Knights’ care packages for refugees

Pope Francis blessed a special Easter basket during a private audience with Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly and his family at the Vatican April 11.

14 Apr 2022
Christ’s resurrection brings hope to the world, Pope Francis says

The joy of Christ’s resurrection is needed now more than ever in a time when war in Ukraine and other parts of the world makes the hope for peace seem like an illusion, Pope Francis said before giving his Easter blessing.

17 Apr 2022