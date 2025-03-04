Scroll Top

Father Dankasa: Reflecting upon the challenge of trusting God

March 4, 2025

By Father Jacob Dankasa
Special to The Texas Catholic

Life often brings us moments that remind us that we are not in control. Whether we are facing financial struggles, health crises, or an uncertain future, we sometimes reach a point where our own efforts are no longer enough. In these moments, we encounter one of the hardest, and yet most transformative, decisions: to trust God completely.

Trusting God does not mean ignoring our responsibilities or pretending that everything is fine. Rather, it means surrendering our fears, placing our burdens in His hands, and believing that His plan — though often unclear — is always for our good.

A married couple once shared with me how they came to understand the true meaning of trust in God. Their journey was shaped by the pain of infertility. After seven years of marriage, they realized that having children might not be in their future. Doctor visits, medical treatments, and countless prayers filled their lives, yet each passing month brought renewed disappointment. As faithful Catholics deeply involved in their parish, they struggled with doubt. The wife often wondered, “Why would God give us this desire if He wasn’t going to fulfill it?”

For years they wrestled with emotions of hope and despair. They prayed novenas, visited shrines, and sought spiritual direction, yet heaven seemed silent. Their journey of trust was not immediate — it was slow and painful, and it required them to surrender not only their longing for children, but also their vision of how their lives were meant to unfold.

One night, after yet another failed medical attempt, the wife knelt before the tabernacle and finally let go. With a heart weary from striving, she prayed: “Lord, I don’t know what You’re doing, but I trust You. If motherhood is not Your plan for me, show me the path You have for us.”

That moment of surrender changed everything. It did not take away their grief, but it opened their hearts to possibilities they had never considered. A year later, through an unexpected turn of events, they became foster parents, welcoming children who needed love and stability into their home. In time, they realized that God had never abandoned them — He had simply been leading them toward a different, yet equally beautiful, form of parenthood. Reaching such a conclusion and embracing it was not easy. It required a deep surrender and openness to God’s plan, even when they were very different from what this couple had envisioned.

Trusting God, especially in difficult times, is never easy. As human beings, we crave control. We like to plan, manage, and predict our future, and surrendering that control can feel unsettling. We also fear the unknown. It is far easier to trust when we know the outcome, but faith calls us to step forward even when the path is unclear. Trusting God can be difficult, because we often expect immediate answers. Sometimes we believe that if we place our trust in Him, He will respond right away, but true trust requires patience — it means waiting longer than we expect or receiving an answer we never anticipated.

To strengthen our trust in God, we must nurture our faith intentionally. One way to do this is through honest prayer, bringing our fears and doubts to God. Trust does not mean pretending everything is fine; it means allowing God into our struggles and letting Him comfort us. Another way to strengthen trust is to reflect on our past experiences of God’s faithfulness. When we recall times in our lives when He provided for us unexpectedly, our confidence in His plan for our future grows stronger. Trust is also a daily decision, not a one-time event. We must surrender our worries to God and seek His guidance anew each day. Surrounding ourselves with faithful people can also help. Walking this journey alone is difficult, but having others to encourage us and remind us of God’s unwavering presence strengthens our ability to trust.

Trusting God does not mean having all the answers — it means believing that He does. When we surrender our plans and place our future in His hands, we open ourselves to a peace that the world cannot give.

Father Jacob Dankasa is the pastor of Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Church in Irving.

