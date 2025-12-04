Families gain education options through TEFA

From staff reports

Parents across Texas will soon have access to state funds aimed at expanding educational choices, including the option to send their children to Catholic schools in the Diocese of Dallas.

The Texas Education Freedom Account program, formerly referred to as Educational Savings Accounts, will provide financial assistance for families seeking alternatives to public education. The initiative, set to launch for the 2026-2027 school year, offers funds that can be used for private school tuition and a range of educational expenses for students in prekindergarten through 12th grade.

Applications for the program will open at a later date, according to organizers. Eligible expenses include tuition, homeschool curricula, tutoring, therapies, school lunches, transportation, uniforms, and technology — though technology purchases are capped at 10% of the total award.

Most accounts will be funded between $10,500 and $12,500 per year per student. Students with disabilities could receive up to $30,000 per year. The state of Texas has designated $1 billion in funding to assist families in these expenses.

“The Texas Education Freedom Accounts, formerly Education Savings Accounts, provides an opportunity for the Diocese of Dallas to further our mission of forming saints and scholars in the metroplex,” said Jeannette Lambert, superintendent of Diocese of Dallas Catholic schools. “This will open doors to a faith-based education for families that may not have believed it was possible. We are thrilled to provide an excellent education while also sharing the hope and love of Christ to our families.”

Families are urged to apply early, because funds are limited and will be distributed through a lottery system within income brackets. Students with disabilities and those from low-income households will receive priority.

According to Lambert, funds will be awarded based on four priority categories:

Students with a disability (defined by Texas Educ. Code sec. 29.003) whose family income is at or below 500% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

Children whose family income is at or below 200% of those guidelines.

Children whose family income is between 201% and 500% of the FPG.

All other applicants will be considered if funds remain, with priority given to students transferring from public schools over those already enrolled in private schools within this category.

TEFA funds will be transferred to families in three installments: July, October, and the remaining balance before April. Any unused funds in a student’s account will roll over to future years. The funds are not considered taxable income unless federal or state law says otherwise. If a child enrolls in a private school after the school year begins, the payment will be prorated.

Parents whose children receive TEFA funds must agree to use the money only for eligible expenses and may not resell purchased items. They also must share the child’s assessment results with the program administrator and notify the administrator within 30 days if the child enrolls in public school, graduates from high school, or otherwise becomes ineligible to attend public school.

To access TEFA information, visit dallascatholic.org/esa.

Cutline for featured image: Noemi Lujano, right, hugs Penelope Medina, left, as Audrey Medina watches prior to the start of the first day of classes at St. Mary of Carmel Catholic School in Dallas on Aug. 8. (BEN TORRES/Special Contributor)