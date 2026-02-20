Skip to main content Scroll Top

Dunns to serve as Bishop’s Invitational Golf Tournament chairs

February 20, 2026

From staff reports

The Catholic Diocese of Dallas has announced Michele and Gerald Dunn as chairs of the 16th Annual Bishop’s Invitational Golf Tournament, with CHRISTUS Health continuing as title sponsor. The tournament will be held Sept. 28 at Stonebriar Country Club in Frisco.

The Bishop’s Invitational provides need-based tuition assistance and scholarships for students in kindergarten through eighth grade who attend diocesan Catholic schools. Organizers said they are thrilled to partner with the Dunns as they continue to grow this important mission.

Gerald and Michele Dunn said that they are “proud parents who look back with deep gratitude” on their two sons’ formative years in Catholic schools in Dallas. While calling the strong academic foundation their sons received “invaluable,” the couple said it was the strong faith formation that truly shaped their boys from a young age, instilling a lasting foundation of personal peace, resilience, and moral strength that continues to guide them through life.

In an era shaped by digital distractions, instant gratification, and the pressures of social media, Gerald and Michele said they believe that it is more important than ever for children to grow up in a nurturing, values-centered environment equipped with the spiritual and emotional tools to navigate these challenges successfully. Catholic schools, in their experience, provide that supportive framework.

The Dunns have long been committed to giving back through leadership in charitable and civic endeavors. Several years ago, they co-chaired the Catholic Charities Ball alongside their longtime friends Bill and Mary Sladek. Gerald has served on the NAMI Texas Board, advocating for mental health awareness and support, and helped chair a special dinner honoring former Texas Gov. Dolph Briscoe for his pioneering contributions to mental health initiatives in the state. He also served on the board of PLAN (Plan Living Assistance Network), dedicated to assisting individuals with intellectual and developmental challenges.

As a member of the Touchdown Club, Gerald supports the Rise School of Dallas, which serves children with special needs.

Within the real estate community, Gerald has been actively involved with The Real Estate Council in Dallas, where he served as public policy chair and PAC chair, contributing to advocacy and industry leadership. He was invited by BJ Antes of Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas to join the formation committee for what has become the Magis Golf Tournament. For many years, he has also been a dedicated member of the Bishop’s Invitational Golf Committee.

A native of Richardson, Gerald is a graduate of Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas and earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Santa Clara. His professional career has been spent primarily in the title insurance industry, where he worked for two major underwriters before joining Benchmark Title, a respected Dallas-based agency, where he has served the past 15 years.

Michele, a Texas native and graduate of Highland Park High School, holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Southern Methodist University and an interior design degree from El Centro College. Since 1989, she has owned and operated Woodard Dunn Design, a full-service interior design and remodel construction firm known for its thoughtful, colorful, and luxurious residential transformations.

She remains active with Pi Beta Phi sorority, whose national philanthropy promotes literacy, and has also been involved with Cattle Baron’s Ball, which supports cancer research and prevention.

An accomplished artist, Michele also enjoys painting in oils.

Gerald and Michele are longtime parishioners of Christ the King Catholic Church in Dallas, and their sons attended St. Monica Catholic School. Together, they continue to live out their shared values of faith, family, service, and community in the city they call home.

The Diocese of Dallas invites the community to participate in the 16th Annual Bishop’s Invitational Golf Tournament. For more information about the event or to support tuition assistance for Catholic schools, visit bishopsgolf.org or contact Robyn Trowbridge, associate director of events and stewardship, at [email protected] or 214- 379‑2826.

