Skip to main content Scroll Top

Czech archdiocese welcomes pioneering ‘3D church’

December 31, 2025

By Jonathan Luxmoore
OSV News

The Czech Republic’s Archdiocese of Prague has welcomed pre-Christmas plans to build a major new parish church using 3D printing technology, after architects insisted the method would slash costs and offer exceptional decorative and acoustic possibilities.

“Any proposal for constructing a new church must go through our liturgical commission and be approved by our priests’ council, and this parish has been trying to build a place of worship since 1990,” explained Jirí Prinz, the archdiocese’s press secretary and head of communications.

“It’s been common knowledge among laity and clergy that a church is needed here — so this project has had universal support from the beginning and the whole parish is happy about it.”

The lay Catholic spoke following a pre-Christmas presentation of technical plans for the new Holy Trinity Church, under preparation since autumn 2024 in the central industrial town of Neratovice.

In an OSV News interview, he said church leaders had been consulted about the building project’s “architectural and practical implementation,” but viewed the use of 3D printing as a “professional, technical issue” to be “decided by experts.”

Meanwhile, the church’s 3D designer told OSV News most of the church’s structure would be assembled like a jigsaw from 520 computer-generated concrete blocks, which produced decorative waves also “functioning as acoustic features”.

He added that construction of the main church nave had begun ahead of Christmas at a cost 204 million Czech koruna ($9.89 million), a third of which had already been raised from donations.

“While we really admire the baroque churches which are everywhere in our country, such architecture isn’t possible in today’s modern conditions,” said Michal Macuda, from the Prague-based Coral Construction Technologies.

“Yet people still want to create special shapes and lighting solutions for sacral spaces, and this is what we’re aiming for. This church will belong to Neratovice’s priest and parish, and they’ve been excited to see something so novel taking shape – as have other local clergy.”

3D architectural designs are an innovative feature in the Czech Republic, where the Holy Trinity church’s award-winning main architect, Zdenek Fránek, has also designed Protestant prayer halls at Litomyšl and Cernošice.

Speaking at the Dec. 4 presentation in Prague’s Technical University, founded in the 18th Century, Macuda said the church’s lower floor would include decorative grooves and embossed wall details which could only be achieved through 3D technology.

He added that the 3D method, using image generation from artificial intelligence, reduced concrete consumption by up to 70% and offered “unlimited design possibilities.”

Meanwhile, the Holy Trinity parish said the new ark-shaped church, recalling gothic sculptures of the Madonna and Child, would meet pressing community needs in the River Elbe town of 20,000, more than 36 years after the collapse of communist rule.

Every part of the church would be open to sunlight, symbolising “openness and unboundedness,” the parish added, while the church’s basement would include rooms for concerts and seminars, giving the new site a “significant social dimension.”

“The communists founded Neratovice in 1957 as a town without a church – they wished to prove this was possible, and a church has been very much missing,” the parish explained in a website statement.

“If you say Neratovice today, everyone thinks of a chemical industry town full of chimneys, with a main square formed by tall prefabricated buildings. A dominant, dignified element is missing, and the new church will fill this gap.”

Around 9% of the Czech Republic’s 10.6 million citizens identify with the Catholic Church, according to a 2021 ten-year census, which confirmed a sharp decline in affiliations since the 1989 Velvet Revolution and the fall of communism, with 57.4% disclaiming or declining to state any religious beliefs.

Under a 2013 law, 56% of church assets seized after the 1948 communist coup are to be returned, with compensation provided for the rest over a 30-year period.

Cutline for featured image: A project of the Holy Trinity Church, under preparation since fall 2024, in the central Czech Republic’s industrial town of Neratovice is seen on an undated photo of the project. The Archdiocese of Prague has welcomed pre-Christmas plans to build a major new parish church using 3D printing technology, after architects insisted the method would slash costs and offer exceptional decorative and acoustic possibilities. (OSV News photo/courtesy Holy Trinity parish)

Related Posts

Reflecting upon technology and prayer in our lives

Technology is everywhere. There seems to be a gadget or app for everything. Computers for calculating; engines for ease; chemicals for control — is there any aspect of our lives untouched by instruments and processes?

28 Jan 2025
Experts from UD outline what happens next for the Church

Following the death of Pope Francis on April 21, the University of Dallas’ Dr. Susan Hanssen, a history professor on UD’s Irving and Rome campuses, and Dr. Ron Rombs, a theology professor and dean and director of UD’s Rome campus, offered guidance on what Catholics can expect during the current “interregnum,” the period between Pope Francis’ pontificate and the election of the next pontiff of the Catholic Church.  

24 Apr 2025
Pope Leo XIV’s election gives new hope to Dolton, Illinois, and the church that formed him

The church building at Christ Our Savior Parish in the suburb of South Holland houses the tabernacle that used to be part of the now dilapidated St. Mary of the Assumption at the very southern edge of Chicago.

15 May 2025
Delaware garden of plenty provides food to needy, thanks to Vincentians, parishes

The first bounty of crops is ripe for picking, and dozens of parishioners are excited to share the first vegetables of the season with their neighbors in need.

10 Jun 2025
Cordoba cathedral fire quickly extinguished despite dramatic flames

Firefighters saved the historic cathedral in Cordoba, Spain, Aug. 8, after flames and smoke were seen billowing from the iconic mosque-turned-church.

11 Aug 2025
Live, act on faith; avoid ‘split’ personality, pope tells politicians

Even in countries with the strictest separation of Church and state, being a Christian means living and acting like one, Pope Leo XIV told a group of politicians and civic leaders from France.

28 Aug 2025
Archbishop Hebda prays for community’s peace, fortitude, consolation after school shooting

Hugs and tears preceded a service the evening of Aug. 27 to mourn and pray for those killed and injured after a shooting earlier in the day at a Minneapolis Catholic elementary school.

28 Aug 2025
At canonization Mass, two mothers stand out as giants of confidence in God

At a packed canonization Mass in Rome, with 80,000 attending, it was the face of the mother that said it all during the canonization Mass — Antonia Salzano was moved beyond words when her son, Carlo Acutis, was officially declared saint of the Catholic Church.

08 Sep 2025
Family’s role in Church, society needs support, pope says

The strength of families and their ability to thrive and witness as a “domestic Church” require support from the wider Church and from governments, particularly in the face of poverty, Pope Leo XIV said.

19 Sep 2025
Benedictine College in Kansas creates new center to address AI in the classroom

Colleges stand on the front lines of the artificial intelligence debate, balancing how to address students that rely on chatbots to write papers and weighing how to best prepare students to enter a new workforce supported by AI.

24 Sep 2025
Massive restoration begins for North Carolina basilica, ‘a gem of the architectural world’

Spiraling organ and choral music ushered in a new era for St. Lawrence Basilica in Asheville Oct. 17 at a ceremony to kickstart a massive restoration project for the historic building.

21 Oct 2025
Church must support concrete pro-family policies, pope says

A society cannot pretend to be pro-family if it does not adopt policies that allow parents and children to spend time together rather than always being worried about work, Pope Leo XIV said.

24 Oct 2025
Changing demographics, technology challenge all Christians, pope says

The changing landscape of Christianity in Europe, with growth in some countries and continued decline in others, poses challenges that all churches should face together, Pope Leo XIV told Christian leaders.

06 Nov 2025
Don’t be passive consumers of AI content, pope says

Human beings are meant to be actively involved in the world of creation, not just passive consumers of content generated by technology, Pope Leo XIV said.

05 Dec 2025
Christmas Angel Program brings hope, joy to local families

For more than 28 years, St. Monica Catholic Parish has guided the Christmas Angel Program — a ministry that brings hope and joy to families experiencing difficult times. This program unites St. Monica’s entire community — parish, school, and parishioners — through shared service, compassion, and faith. Through the program, the St. Monica community serves families within its parish boundaries, including parishioners, faith formation families, and school families.

29 Dec 2025