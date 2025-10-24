Scroll Top

Church must support concrete pro-family policies, pope says

October 24, 2025

By Cindy Wooden
Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — A society cannot pretend to be pro-family if it does not adopt policies that allow parents and children to spend time together rather than always being worried about work, Pope Leo XIV said.

“In a society that often exalts productivity and speed at the expense of relationships, it becomes urgent to restore time and space to the love that is learned within the family, where the first experiences of trust, gift, and forgiveness are woven — forming the very fabric of social life,” he said Oct. 24.

Pope Leo made the comments during a meeting with faculty, staff, students, and alumni of the John Paul II Pontifical Theological Institute for Marriage and Family Sciences.

Praising the intuition of St. John Paul II for launching the graduate school and Pope Francis for insisting its curriculum be multidisciplinary, Pope Leo asked for particular attention to drawing from and strengthening reflections on the role of the family in Catholic social teaching.

The institute, he said, is called to contribute to “the ongoing renewal of dialogue between family life, the world of work, and social justice — addressing issues of pressing relevance such as peace, the care of life and health, integral human development, youth employment, economic sustainability, and equal opportunities between men and women, all of which influence the decision to marry and to bring children into the world.”

The Church and its ministers cannot be “content merely to speak about the truth” concerning marriage and family life, Pope Leo said, but it must “promote concrete and coordinated actions in support of the family,” including through government policies.

“In fact, the quality of a country’s social and political life is measured above all by how it enables families to live well — to have time for themselves and to cultivate the bonds that unite them,” the pope said.

In “Amoris Laetitia” (“The Joy of Love”), Pope Francis’ 2016 post-synodal exhortation on marriage, love, and family life, Pope Leo said, the late pope wrote with tenderness to pregnant women, “urging them to cherish the joy of bringing a new life into the world.”

“His words express a simple yet profound truth: Human life is a gift and must always be welcomed with respect, care, and gratitude,” Pope Leo said. “Therefore, in the face of so many mothers who experience pregnancy in conditions of loneliness or marginalization, I feel the duty to remind everyone that both the civil and ecclesial communities must remain constantly committed to restoring full dignity to motherhood.”

The pope also spoke about what he called “the growing tendency in many parts of the world to undervalue or even reject marriage.”

The Church’s first response, he said, must be “to be attentive to the action of God’s grace in the heart of every man and woman. Even when young people make choices that do not correspond to the ways proposed by the Church according to the teaching of Jesus, the Lord continues to knock at the door of their hearts, preparing them to receive a new inner call.”

The Church’s pastoral workers must recognize that “our time is marked not only by tensions and ideologies that confuse hearts, but also by a growing quest for spirituality, truth, and justice — especially among the young,” he said. “To welcome and care for this longing is one of the most beautiful and urgent tasks before us all.”

Cutline for featured image: Pope Leo XIV greets a baby at the end of an audience with faculty, staff, students, and alumni of the John Paul II Pontifical Theological Institute for Marriage and Family Sciences at the Vatican Oct. 24, 2025. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

