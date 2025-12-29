Christmas Angel Program brings hope, joy to local families

Special to The Texas Catholic

For more than 28 years, St. Monica Catholic Parish has guided the Christmas Angel Program — a ministry that brings hope and joy to families experiencing difficult times. This program unites St. Monica’s entire community — parish, school, and parishioners — through shared service, compassion, and faith. Through the program, the St. Monica community serves families within its parish boundaries, including parishioners, faith formation families, and school families.

“Each year, the generosity of our community surpasses every expectation; their kindness is nothing short of extraordinary,” said Father Michael Guadagnoli, pastor of St. Monica Catholic Church.

In the early years, the program supported between 50 and 70 families. Today, nearly 200 families — many of them elderly — receive assistance. Every family that requests help is personally interviewed by two St. Monica safe environment–certified volunteers. During these visits, families are “gently reminded of the true meaning of Christmas” and invited to participate in parish celebrations, including the novena of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Christmas concerts, and Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Masses at St. Monica Catholic Church.

“The involvement of our school community continues to be a joyful sign of hope, teaching our children the blessings of generosity and the importance of sharing with others,” said María Magdalena González-Rocha, who serves as parish director of faith formation and coordinates the annual Christmas Angel Program. “For parishioners, this ministry offers a meaningful way to build unity among all of God’s children during this sacred season. Truly, it takes a village to make the Christmas Angel Program possible — every contribution matters.”

Each year brings its own moments of grace. González-Rocha recalled that a few years ago, just two days before distribution, a family reached out after losing their apartment to a fire.

“We interviewed them and explained that we could not promise to meet all their needs. Yet, the very next day a generous donor contacted us and provided every essential item the family had requested,” she said. “We have witnessed countless miracles like this — both great and small. Once, a man requested a pair of size 9 shoes, and that same afternoon, someone walked into the office with a brand-new pair in size 9.”

After more than two decades guiding the program, González-Rocha said the experience has deepened a reliance on faith and purpose.

“I have learned to trust fully in God’s providence and in his care for all who strive to live with dignity,” she said. “We are simply his instruments. He is the one who makes all things possible.”

Julie Mills, director of admissions for St. Monica Catholic School, said the program reflects the school’s mission of fostering spiritual growth. By giving their time and resources to help others, students learn to live out their faith, turning lessons of charity into meaningful experiences that deepen their love for God and their community.

“By adopting Christmas Angels, St. Monica students strengthen their faith through action. This is a tangible way for them to grow in faith, showing them how love for God is expressed through love for their neighbors, especially those in need,” she said. “It also encourages students to reflect on the true meaning of Christmas — not just receiving, but the joy of giving and sharing God’s love, reflecting the generosity of Jesus Christ.”

“Every year, it is so cool to see how excited the kids get about giving gifts to our Christmas Angels,” said Tom Davey, a middle school science teacher at St. Monica. “My students even get competitive on who donates first. It’s heartwarming to see the classes come together as a team to spread cheer during the Christmas season.”

Submitted by St. Monica Catholic Church and School

Cutline for featured image: Marisol Paniagua, right, parish Christmas Angel coordinator, hands candy canes to St. Monica Catholic School students after the children donated items for the parish’s annual Christmas Angel Program. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)