Scroll Top

Cordoba cathedral fire quickly extinguished despite dramatic flames

August 11, 2025

By OSV News

Firefighters saved the historic cathedral in Cordoba, Spain, Aug. 8, after flames and smoke were seen billowing from the iconic mosque-turned-church.

According to media reports, the blaze began around 9 p.m. local time but was quickly contained by three fire crews. The cause is under investigation, although several news outlets have reported that a mechanical sweeping machine initially caught fire inside the cathedral.

Speaking to local media, Bishop Demetrio Fernández, bishop emeritus of Cordoba, praised the firefighters’ efforts and said, “I want to reassure everyone that the fire is under control.”

While comparison has been made to the 2019 fire that devastated Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Cordoba’s Mayor José María Bellido said on television that “the monument is saved.”

“There will be damage, but it will not be a catastrophe,” he said, speaking to local media alongside the bishop. He said the full extent of the damage would be surveyed in the morning.

UNESCO declared the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption a World Heritage Site in 1984, and the designation has since been extended to the rest of Cordoba’s historic center for its impressive eighth-century Moorish architecture.

The cathedral was built as the city’s Great Mosque on what may have been the site of an earlier basilica. It was converted to a cathedral in the 13th century under St. Ferdinand III, king of Castile, who toppled Cordoba’s Moorish rule in 1236 during the Spanish Reconquista and brought the city under Castilian control. Because it was a former mosque, the cathedral is commonly called the “Mezquita,” Spanish for “mosque.”

Abd al-Rahman I, founder of the Islamic Emirate of Cordoba, ordered the building’s construction around 785. Later additions made it one of the largest mosques in the Islamic world. After it was converted into a cathedral, the building underwent Renaissance-era renovations, but efforts have since been taken to restore its Moorish elements.

Despite its status as a church today, the building is still considered a major monument in the western Muslim world. It receives about 2 million visitors annually. Efforts are underway to reopen the cathedral at its normal time Aug. 9.

Cutline for featured image: The interior of the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption in Cordoba, a former mosque and UNESCO World Heritage Site, is seen in a file photo. Firefighters saved the historic cathedral Aug. 8, 2025, after flames and smoke were seen billowing from the iconic church. (OSV News photo/Marcelo del Pozo, Reuters)

Related Posts

‘It will be breathtaking,’ Notre Dame’s chief architect says; iconic cathedral reopens Dec. 8

Philippe Villeneuve, Notre Dame Cathedral’s chief architect, learned about the 2019 fire 300 miles from Paris and rushed to the capital to help firefighters save the iconic monument. For France’s top architect of historical sites, the evening of April 15, 2019, was especially dark as Notre Dame Cathedral was already his passion when he was a little boy. Since the inferno, he has worked tirelessly to finalize major parts of renovations by Dec. 8 when the cathedral is reopened.

13 Apr 2024
Receive Jesus, adore Him, carry Him to the world, pope tells seminarians

The path of priestly formation resembles a eucharistic procession, shaped by a spirit of closeness and devotion, Pope Francis said.

07 Nov 2024
Spain’s famed Camino wraps up the year with a record half million pilgrims

The boom in the number of pilgrims on Spain’s famous El Camino de Santiago, or the Way of St. James, hit a new record of almost half a million last year. Among them were 38,000 Americans.

07 Jan 2025
Lenten campaign focuses on persecuted Christians; priest’s murder makes message more urgent

Aid to the Church in Need’s call to the faithful to reflect this Lenten season on the persecution of Christians has taken on more urgency with the news that a Nigerian priest was found murdered on Ash Wednesday, the start of Lent.

05 Mar 2025
Amsterdam unwraps papal ‘birthday gift’: St. Nicholas Basilica is named co-cathedral

The elevation Mass of St. Nicholas Basilica in Amsterdam to co-cathedral attracted a large crowd of attendees and dignitaries from home and abroad to the Dutch capital on March 8.

14 Mar 2025
The Little Flower and the Great Doctor: Àvila, Lisieux to hold events commemorating Carmelite saints

While millions of pilgrims hope to make their way to Rome for the Jubilee Year, Catholics in France and Spain will also have reason to stay in their countries as their respective churches prepare to commemorate two of the Catholic Church’s most popular saints: Sts. Thérèse of Lisieux and Teresa of Ávila.

10 Apr 2025
Pope advances sainthood cause of famed Spanish architect, five others

Pope Francis advanced the sainthood causes of one woman and five men, including Antoni Gaudí, the Spanish architect who designed the Sagrada Familia Basilica in Barcelona, Spain.

14 Apr 2025
Experts from UD outline what happens next for the Church

Following the death of Pope Francis on April 21, the University of Dallas’ Dr. Susan Hanssen, a history professor on UD’s Irving and Rome campuses, and Dr. Ron Rombs, a theology professor and dean and director of UD’s Rome campus, offered guidance on what Catholics can expect during the current “interregnum,” the period between Pope Francis’ pontificate and the election of the next pontiff of the Catholic Church.  

24 Apr 2025
Pope Leo XIV’s election gives new hope to Dolton, Illinois, and the church that formed him

The church building at Christ Our Savior Parish in the suburb of South Holland houses the tabernacle that used to be part of the now dilapidated St. Mary of the Assumption at the very southern edge of Chicago.

15 May 2025
Pew: Christianity up in sub-Saharan Africa, down worldwide due to those leaving the faith

Sub-Saharan Africa has replaced Europe as the locus for the world’s Christians, due to both higher birthrates and Western Europe’s “widespread Christian disaffiliation” — with Christians declining as a share of the world’s population due to adherents leaving the faith, according to new research by the Pew Research Center.

09 Jun 2025
National Eucharistic Pilgrimage arrives in Los Angeles, bringing hope and Christ

In the midst of what felt like death and destruction in fire-ravaged Altadena, a spiritual sign of life appeared the evening of Friday, June 20: a monstrance containing the Eucharist carried through the streets in one of the final eucharistic processions of the 2025 National Eucharistic Pilgrimage.

23 Jun 2025