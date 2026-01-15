CPLC to celebrate life during youth rally and pro-life Mass

By Amy White

In a jubilant celebration of the gift of life, hundreds of north Texans are expected to gather in Dallas Jan. 17 for the Catholic Pro-Life Community’s annual North Texas Youth Rally and Bilingual Pro-Life Mass.

The day’s festivities will kick off bright and early with an 8:30 a.m. youth rally. Young people from sixth to 12th grade and their youth ministers are invited to attend the event, which will be hosted in the Grand Salon of the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe. During the youth rally, Rachel Bush, who is working with CPLC as project administrator, will speak to the gathered adolescents about youth involvement in the building of a culture of life, organizers said.

“Last year, we had about 300 people for the youth rally,” shared Anne Ruedi, the director of parish engagement at CPLC, which is the respect life ministry of the Diocese of Dallas. The director noted that those participants hailed from parishes across the diocese. This year, she said, organizers expect a similar showing.

Tom Ruedi, CPLC’s chief of staff, shared that the rally is meant to inspire a greater zeal for a culture of life in the local community, building upon the already present passion for the pro-life cause among many young people in north Texas.

“[The youth] are engaged and inspired,” Tom said. “They’re the main audience to really change the culture of life.”

Following the youth rally, the Bilingual Pro-Life Mass is set to take place at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary of the cathedral, with overflow seating available in the Grand Salon. The ceremony “usually fills the parish,” Anne said.

Formerly dubbed the Roe Memorial Mass, the Bilingual Pro-Life Mass is an opportunity for the people of the Diocese of Dallas to gather in prayer for the many lives lost to abortion and to intercede for a culture that truly upholds the dignity of every human person. Bishop Edward J. Burns will be the celebrant of the Mass.

While years past have included a larger rally and march that followed the pro-life Mass, event organizers noted that this year’s schedule will be different.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances,” Anne explained, “there will be no march or rally following this year’s pro-life Mass. We are working diligently to bring this important annual tradition back in 2027.”

Cutline for featured image: Bishop Edward J. Burns, former Diocese of Dallas Auxiliary Bishop Gregory Kelly, and clergy process into the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe for the celebration of the annual Bilingual Pro-Life Mass on Jan. 18, 2025. (BEN TORRES/Special Contributor)