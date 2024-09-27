Catechetical Sunday: ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry?’

By Juan Carlos Moreno

Special to The Texas Catholic

Catechetical Sunday is a special occasion for the national Church to recognize and bless the invaluable work of catechists who dedicate themselves to teaching and nurturing the faith within our communities.

This year’s theme, “Lord, when did we see you hungry?” from the Gospel of Matthew 25:37, invites us to reflect on how we encounter Christ in those around us and how catechesis plays a vital role in responding to that call.

The ministry of catechesis is more than just imparting doctrinal knowledge; it’s about fostering a living relationship with Jesus Christ. Catechists serve as guides and companions on the journey of faith, helping individuals and families to recognize and respond to the presence of Christ in their daily lives.

A couple of weeks ago, we spent three days of formation with new parish catechetical leaders where we introduced them to diocesan staff, and we shared best practices in catechesis.

I took the opportunity to speak with some of our parish leaders to gain insights into their experiences and hopes for the future of catechesis.

The role of catechists today

I asked them, “How do you perceive the role of catechists in transmitting the faith today?”

Edna L. Gamiño from St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Dallas shared that she sees them as guides and companions to families who are being catechized, rather than having the absolute responsibility of catechizing the faithful.

Patricia Rodriguez of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Garland responded that she perceives them as guides who accompany others on this journey, sharing their own faith experiences and teaching the doctrine of the Church.

“Well-formed catechists help families to know and grow in faith,” she added.

Challenges in leadership

Another question I asked them was “What challenges do you face as a catechetical leader in forming children, youth, and adults?”

Gamiño said, “Securing accessible training in suitable schedules and languages for volunteers.”

Meanwhile, Rodriguez said, “One of the challenges is conveying to parents the importance of knowing our faith so that they, as the first catechists, can set an example of being good disciples and followers of Jesus Christ to their children.

“Ensuring that children, youth, and adults, after receiving their sacraments, get involved in parish groups or ministries so they continue persevering in the faith,” she added.

To prospective catechists

Finally, I asked them, “What message would you like to send to those who feel called to be catechists but have not yet decided?”

“Your story, your experiences, and your daily life are a testimony to the Word of God. Every Christian is guaranteed God’s presence in our lives but not necessarily a comfortable life,” Gamiño said. “By sharing our experiences, we bear witness, allowing the listener to understand and relate the Word of God to their daily living. What qualifies us to live out our calling is not academic studies or prior preparation but our ‘yes’ to the Lord. Additionally, God will provide what is necessary to develop our abilities.”

Rodriguez urged, “Do not be afraid; God uses people and means to call you to this ministry, and He will take care of showing you the way to good catechetical formation that will be shared with the families God entrusts to us.”

As we celebrate Catechetical Sunday, we extend our deepest gratitude to all catechists of the diocese for their commitment as they work with people of all ages, and we invite everyone to support and participate in the catechetical mission of our diocese.

Let us remember that in serving others and teaching the faith, we are responding to Jesus’ profound question: “Lord, when did we see you hungry?”

Recognizing Christ in those we teach and serve compels us to act with compassion and dedication.

Together, we can share the good news of Jesus Christ to a world that greatly needs to hear this message.

Let´s build a stronger, more compassionate community of faith, responding to the needs of the hungry—both in body and spirit—and witnessing the love of Christ in the world.

Cutline for featured image: Jessica Martinez presents to participants in the Parish Ministry Conference South event at St. Cecilia Catholic Parish on Aug. 3. The event was sponsored by the Diocese of Dallas Office of Evangelization, Catechesis, and Family Life.