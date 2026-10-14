Skip to main content Scroll Top

Cardinal Tagle reads Pope Leo’s homily to bishops: ‘The world has no future without strong families’

October 14, 2026

By Courtney Mares
OSV News

VATICAN CITY — Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, the newly elected dean of the College of Cardinals, presided over the closing Mass for the Vatican meeting of bishops on marriage and family on Oct. 14, reading aloud a homily that had been prepared by Pope Leo XIV prior to his lung cancer surgery, saying, “The world has no future without strong families.”

Pope Leo had been scheduled to preside over the closing Mass in St. Peter’s Square himself before he shocked the world on Sunday with the announcement that he would be having surgery. As a result, the morning Mass took place without the presence of the pope, just hours after the Vatican announced that late Oct. 13 that the surgery had confirmed a diagnosis of lung cancer for the 71-year-old pope.

Participants in the Oct. 7-14 gathering of the world’s bishops’ conference presidents and the heads of Eastern Catholic churches marking the 10th anniversary of Pope Francis’ document on the family, “Amoris Laetitia,” prayed for Pope Leo’s recovery in the Prayer of the Faithful during the Mass and listened to the words that the pope had prepared for them.

“The world has no future without strong families open to the gift of children and attentive to their education and growth,” Pope Leo wrote in his homily, which emphasized the important role of families in educating and forming the young in the virtues.

The pope highlighted, quoting Amoris in part, that “the importance of the virtues, among which a special place is given to chastity, which is ‘invaluable for the genuine growth of love between persons,'” in preparing young people for true love in marriage.

“Marriage preparation programs conscientiously developed for this purpose in parishes and pastoral areas are commendable. Yet such courses alone are insufficient, for they must be preceded and supported by an education in love that accompanies a person’s growth from childhood,” he wrote.

Pope Leo highlighted Pope Francis’ post-synodal apostolic exhortation that followed the Synod on the Family, saying that “marriage preparation begins at birth.”

“In this way, love lived within the family — with its moments of struggle, mistakes, and failures, yet also with the marvel of its unpredictable, everyday life — becomes the first school of human affection, the first precious and irreplaceable apprenticeship in the ‘joy of love,'” Pope Leo said.

Pope Leo said that “the values of openness to life and respect for life, from conception to natural death, are also rooted in this charity, which is fundamental to our existence and to our life together as human beings.”

“The family is the foremost guardian of these values, a beacon for the good of humanity,” he added.

As Cardinal Tagle read aloud the pope’s prepared homily, the cardinal noted the presence of Patriarch Paul III Nona, the patriarch of Baghdad of the Chaldeans, whom Pope Leo granted ecclesiastical communion in April.

“I myself have the honor of presiding over this celebration by special mandate of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, in order to manifest publicly the ecclesiastical communion he has granted to His Beatitude Paul III Nona, Patriarch of Baghdad of the Chaldeans, who is participating in this Eucharist,” the cardinal said.

“Your Beatitude, your presence helps us better understand our identity as the Church, which is a communion in Christ the Lord of the Churches of various rites and traditions, in a unity that is expressed tangibly with the Successor of Peter,” he added.

The Vatican did not provide an update on Pope Leo’s clinical condition in the morning following the announcement of his cancer diagnosis, other than that the pope’s first night in the hospital passed calmly.

Following the closing Mass, the bishops, families, and experts taking part in the “Amoris Laetitia” meeting are scheduled to meet again in the late afternoon for the presentation of the meeting’s synthesis report at the closing session of the weeklong event.

Due to the personal request of Pope Leo prior to his surgery, the meeting’s final synthesis report will no longer be made public on Oct. 14. Jesuit Father Giacomo Costa, a consultant to the General Secretariat of the Synod, said that the pope requested to postpone the meeting’s final report, noting that Pope Leo “wanted to listen to it and be able to offer his own word on it himself.”

Cutline for featured image: A nun holds an image of Pope Leo XIV as Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, celebrates a Mass in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican Oct. 14, on the final day of a meeting in which the presidents of bishops’ conferences are marking the 10th anniversary of “Amoris Laetitia” (“The Joy of Love”). The Mass also included special prayers for the health of Pope Leo XIV, following his lung surgery the previous day and diagnosis of cancer. (OSV News photo/Stoyan Nenov, Reuters)

Related Posts

Be moved by Spirit, not ‘mechanical repetition,’ pope tells religious

The Holy Spirit, and not the need for recognition, must be the primary motivation in one’s religious life, Pope Francis told consecrated men and women.

03 Feb 2022
Pope visits Russian Embassy to express concern over war

As Russia continued its assault on Ukraine and Russian troops pressed toward the capital, Kyiv, Pope Francis left the Vatican Feb. 25 to pay a visit to the Russian ambassador to the Holy See.

25 Feb 2022
Longevity of elderly a reminder to take things slow, pope says

Coexistence between older and younger generations can bring about a better appreciation for life that is often lost in today’s fast-paced society, Pope Francis said.

02 Mar 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Text of prayer of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary for Ukraine, Russia

Here is the Vatican text of the Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, sent by the Vatican to bishops throughout the world. Pope Francis has invited bishops and the rest of the world to join him when he recites the prayer March 25 in St. Peter’s Basilica.

23 Mar 2022
Mercy, love dispel hypocritical religiosity, pope says in Malta

Christians who truly imitate Jesus are more inclined to forgive and be merciful than those who, under the pretense of holiness, point fingers and condemn others, Pope Francis said.

07 Apr 2022
Victory is not raising a flag on pile of rubble, pope says on Palm Sunday

Jesus obeyed the most challenging of commandments: to love one’s enemies; and he invites humanity to do the same by breaking a vicious cycle of evil, sorrow and hatred with love and forgiveness, Pope Francis said on Palm Sunday.

11 Apr 2022
Pope says ‘forces of evil’ are at work in war on Ukraine

In Russia’s war on Ukraine, “the forces of evil” are clearly at work, leading to “abominable” attacks on innocent people and widescale destruction of their homes, Pope Francis said.

13 Apr 2022
Pope blesses Easter basket symbolic of Knights’ care packages for refugees

Pope Francis blessed a special Easter basket during a private audience with Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly and his family at the Vatican April 11.

14 Apr 2022
Christ’s resurrection brings hope to the world, Pope Francis says

The joy of Christ’s resurrection is needed now more than ever in a time when war in Ukraine and other parts of the world makes the hope for peace seem like an illusion, Pope Francis said before giving his Easter blessing.

17 Apr 2022
Be voice of God to all, pope tells missionaries of mercy

Those who are called to be missionaries of mercy are entrusted with the important task of being the face and the voice of God’s love to those in need, Pope Francis said.

25 Apr 2022
Vatican releases pope’s message for World Day of Prayer for Vocations

The Christian vocation is for all members of the church to work together and show that one human family united in love is not a utopia but is the reason God created humanity, Pope Francis said.

05 May 2022