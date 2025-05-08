Blessed Sacrament parishioners share faith with special needs children

By Constanza Morales

Revista Católica Dallas

Yesenia Vizcarra always enjoyed Church life, but she also was saddened at not seeing more people with disabilities participating in the parish life.

Brisia Dávila wanted to be close to her children to watch them grow in faith and leave them “a good heritage.”

Together, Vizcarra and Dávila, originally from Mexico, found the doors open to cultivate their path of service to the Church 15 years ago when they arrived at Blessed Sacrament Parish and met the Missionary Sisters of Charity, who were then serving at that parish in East Dallas.

Work of the Lord

“The Lord sows passion in our hearts and works within us,” Vizcarra, who was born in Durango and arrived at the parish in 1997, said. Shortly after, she received an invitation from the sisters to train as a catechist.

“God is the one who calls us. Wherever the Lord wants me, I’ll go,” added Dávila, who, despite her initial shyness, agreed to be a lector at Mass and later became a catechist assistant.

Today, Dávila adds to catechesis her service in the extraordinary ministry of the Eucharist, and Vizcarra volunteers in the ministry of the liturgy.

“We try to support the children as much as we can, teaching them in different ways so they can understand abstract concepts and feel they belong to the Church,” Vizcarra, who teaches around 10 children each year in special catechism classes with the help of Dávila, explained.

Although the greatest reward for them is seeing their students return to serve in the Church or participate in the Eucharist, the two catechists were also recognized with the Bishop’s Service Award, presented on April 26 at the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Dallas.

Together they were nominated for their dedication and commitment to serving those in need in their parish over more than a decade.

Francisco Manzo, Faith Formation Director at Blessed Sacrament parish, described Dávila and Vizcarra’s service as “exemplary” and said it is “a blessing” for the community.

“Their students are attached and seek out class every week because of the love and sensitivity that they put in their teaching,” he said.

The fruits of the catechists’ dedication bloom outside their class, he said. “Families who yearn for the sacraments for their children find a parish that cares for them. As a community, it unites us and helps us understand the diversity within the body of Christ and empathize with our brothers and sisters who are experiencing difficult situations,” he added.

The Bishop Award of Service nomination surprised Dávila and Vizcarra, who declared that it is God working through them.

“I don’t feel worthy of receiving so much honor,” Dávila said. “I do everything out of love for God and because He calls me to serve,” she added.

“Thank God for allowing me to serve this community,” Vizcarra said. “This award is a privilege I feel I don’t deserve.”

Each year, Dávila and Vizcarra teach around 10 children with special needs, divided into two classes. Their goal is to provide each child with the individualized support they need.

Although the training process involves designing strategies and adapting materials and resources to better reach their students, the catechists feel they are the ones who learn the most.

“I am amazed by them and by their parents’ strength,” said Dávila. “I have learned a lot by being part of their journey,” she added.

“It’s a joy to discover God’s love in all children,” Vizcarra, who herself is a parent of special needs child, said.

Her 15-year-old son is a former student of the parish’s adapted catechesis.

Being a mother and a catechist closed the circle she once opened when feeling the need to contribute to the visibility of people with disabilities in the life of the Church, she said.

“All of us are the Church and all of us belong to the Church; no matter the road or the journey, we will all join God, and so helping special need kids to get to know Him fills my heart with hope and happiness,” Vizcarra said.

Cutline for featured image: Brisia Dávila and Yesenia Vizcarra have served for more than 15 years at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, providing faith formation for special needs children. Dávila and Vizcarra were honored with the Bishop’s Award for Service to the Church on April 26 at the National Cathedral Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe. (TACHO DIMAS/The Texas Catholic)