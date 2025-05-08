Scroll Top

Blessed Sacrament parishioners share faith with special needs children

May 8, 2025

By Constanza Morales
Revista Católica Dallas

Yesenia Vizcarra always enjoyed Church life, but she also was saddened at not seeing more people with disabilities participating in the parish life.

Brisia Dávila wanted to be close to her children to watch them grow in faith and leave them “a good heritage.”

Together, Vizcarra and Dávila, originally from Mexico, found the doors open to cultivate their path of service to the Church 15 years ago when they arrived at Blessed Sacrament Parish and met the Missionary Sisters of Charity, who were then serving at that parish in East Dallas.

Work of the Lord

“The Lord sows passion in our hearts and works within us,” Vizcarra, who was born in Durango and arrived at the parish in 1997, said. Shortly after, she received an invitation from the sisters to train as a catechist.

“God is the one who calls us. Wherever the Lord wants me, I’ll go,” added Dávila, who, despite her initial shyness, agreed to be a lector at Mass and later became a catechist assistant.

Today, Dávila adds to catechesis her service in the extraordinary ministry of the Eucharist, and Vizcarra volunteers in the ministry of the liturgy.

“We try to support the children as much as we can, teaching them in different ways so they can understand abstract concepts and feel they belong to the Church,” Vizcarra, who teaches around 10 children each year in special catechism classes with the help of Dávila, explained.

Although the greatest reward for them is seeing their students return to serve in the Church or participate in the Eucharist, the two catechists were also recognized with the Bishop’s Service Award, presented on April 26 at the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Dallas.

Together they were nominated for their dedication and commitment to serving those in need in their parish over more than a decade.

Francisco Manzo, Faith Formation Director at Blessed Sacrament parish, described Dávila and Vizcarra’s service as “exemplary” and said it is “a blessing” for the community.

“Their students are attached and seek out class every week because of the love and sensitivity that they put in their teaching,” he said.

The fruits of the catechists’ dedication bloom outside their class, he said. “Families who yearn for the sacraments for their children find a parish that cares for them. As a community, it unites us and helps us understand the diversity within the body of Christ and empathize with our brothers and sisters who are experiencing difficult situations,” he added.

The Bishop Award of Service nomination surprised Dávila and Vizcarra, who declared that it is God working through them.

“I don’t feel worthy of receiving so much honor,” Dávila said. “I do everything out of love for God and because He calls me to serve,” she added.

“Thank God for allowing me to serve this community,” Vizcarra said. “This award is a privilege I feel I don’t deserve.”

Each year, Dávila and Vizcarra teach around 10 children with special needs, divided into two classes. Their goal is to provide each child with the individualized support they need.

Although the training process involves designing strategies and adapting materials and resources to better reach their students, the catechists feel they are the ones who learn the most.

“I am amazed by them and by their parents’ strength,” said Dávila. “I have learned a lot by being part of their journey,” she added.

“It’s a joy to discover God’s love in all children,” Vizcarra, who herself is a parent of special needs child, said.

Her 15-year-old son is a former student of the parish’s adapted catechesis.

Being a mother and a catechist closed the circle she once opened when feeling the need to contribute to the visibility of people with disabilities in the life of the Church, she said.

“All of us are the Church and all of us belong to the Church; no matter the road or the journey, we will all join God, and so helping special need kids to get to know Him fills my heart with hope and happiness,” Vizcarra said.

Cutline for featured image: Brisia Dávila and Yesenia Vizcarra have served for more than 15 years at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, providing faith formation for special needs children. Dávila and Vizcarra were honored with the Bishop’s Award for Service to the Church on April 26 at the National Cathedral Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe. (TACHO DIMAS/The Texas Catholic)

Related Posts

A legacy of service and compassion

Perhaps the four most impactful words Barbara Landregan has said in her life are “It’s not your fault.” She has said those words many times over the 14 years she was director of the Safe Environment Program for the Dallas Diocese, up until her retirement in December.

03 Feb 2022
Coming together in faith and fellowship at DCYC

When hundreds of young Catholics converge on Frisco later this month, it will mark the much-anticipated return of a weekend of fellowship and faith sidelined since 2020 because of the pandemic.

14 Feb 2022
Bishop Burns issues update to Phase 3 Decree of the diocesan reopening plan

From staff reports On March 1, 2022, Bishop Edward J. Burns announced updates to the Phase 3 Decree outlining the…

01 Mar 2022
Serving with great joy and love

In the more than two decades that John and Dorrie O’Mara have been parishioners at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church of McKinney, they have donated their time and effort to various charitable causes. This year, they will receive the Bishop’s Award for Service to the Church to honor their benevolence.

27 Mar 2022
Inspired to serve and share witness

Moreno named diocesan Director of Evangelization, Catechesis and Family Life By Michel Gresham The Texas Catholic Following a call to…

25 Apr 2022
Denison parish marks 150th anniversary

The sun shone brightly that day on the 108-year-old sanctuary, which was filled to capacity with slightly more than 400 congregants, as Bishop Edward J. Burns helped Father Stephen Mocio celebrate St. Patrick Catholic Church’s 150th anniversary in Denison. The parish, located about two miles south of the Red River, is home to around 1,000 families.

05 May 2022
Bishop ordains 17 men as permanent deacons

Calling it a privilege and an honor, Bishop Edward J. Burns ordained 17 men as permanent deacons for the Diocese of Dallas during a Mass celebrated May 21 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church in McKinney.

25 May 2022
Ductrám: A Letter for Father’s Day

As we come to celebrate Father’s Day, I wanted to write to you from a dad to a dad. Thank you for all you do every single day for your family, especially your little ones.

19 Jun 2022
Faith, friendship fuel couple’s 50 years of marriage

The spark of true love can be ignited in countless ways. For Deacon Mike and Cathie Seibold, it started by mistake.

22 Aug 2022
Summit offers ministry leaders opportunities for faith, fellowship

Over a three-day period, representatives from 34 parishes, schools and religious organizations throughout the Diocese of Dallas had the opportunity to focus on the future of youth ministry in the Catholic Church thanks to a Summit offered by the Diocese of Dallas Office of Youth, Young Adult and Campus Ministries.

01 Oct 2022
Prince of Peace ministry offers prayers, support for active-duty military members

The annual Care Package Drive for the Honor Our Heroes Committee is well under way for the fifth year in a row. What started as a small idea has slowly flourished into a service project of massive proportions and a permanent ministry at Prince of Peace Catholic Community in Plano.

13 Oct 2022
Offering opportunities to encounter Jesus Christ

Jacob Coffman’s path to the Diocese of Dallas took a few twists and turns, including a trek to the far northwest to work for a certain bishop who he’d reunite with in Dallas. While the journey may have taken some time, Coffman now finds himself right where he needs to be.

03 Nov 2022
Bishop Burns names Tornaquindici as Chief of Staff

Laura Tornaquindici (“Laura T.”), who has served as the Chief Human Resources Officer for the Diocese of Dallas since June 2019, has been appointed by Bishop Edward J. Burns as the diocese’s first-ever Chief of Staff.

09 Nov 2022
Bishop Burns: Giving thanks to God

The Thanksgiving holiday is upon us. It is a time in our nation when people of all faiths pause to express their gratitude and appreciation for God’s abundant gifts. As we give sincere thanks to God our Father for our many blessings, we also extend care and compassion to many of our neighbors who are hungry, homeless, sick, suffering from mental health, lonely, or struggling with life’s burdens. Let us pray for those in need and continue to work together to make a positive difference in their lives.

22 Nov 2022
Helping build foundations of faith

Joshua Salinas understands the impact that good ministry can have on one’s faith life. He’s witnessed it firsthand.

22 Nov 2022