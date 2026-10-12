Skip to main content Scroll Top

Bishops, clergy, religious, and faithful join in prayer for Pope Leo ahead of lung surgery

October 12, 2026

By Gina Christian
OSV News

Shortly after Pope Leo XIV announced he will undergo surgery to remove a lung nodule, Catholic bishops, clergy, religious, and other faithful in the U.S. and Canada offered their promise of prayers for his recovery.

The 71-year-old pope disclosed during his Oct. 11 Angelus address that doctors had found a “localized nodule” in his lung.

He said the nodule was “detected at a very early stage” during “some recent medical examinations.”

Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See press office, said the operation will take place this coming week at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital.

The “estimated post-recovery time will be about one week,” Bruni said.

Archbishop Paul S. Coakley of Oklahoma City, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, swiftly promised prayers for the U.S.-born Pope Leo.

“The bishops of the United States join with the faithful and all people of good will in praying for his good health,” Archbishop Coakley said in a statement provided to OSV News. “May the hand of Pope Leo’s surgeons be guided by the divine physician Jesus Christ.”

The archbishop added, “Please find a moment today, as I will, to offer a prayer for Pope Leo and his care team.”

In an Oct. 11 statement provided to OSV News, the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops said it united “with the faithful in prayer” for Pope Leo’s health.

“We seek the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Health of the Sick, asking for a prompt recovery for the Holy Father following his upcoming surgery,” the Canadian bishops said.

“I ask all of the people of the Archdiocese of Washington to raise their prayers to the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit that Pope Leo may be sustained in the fullness of health and lead the Church on its pilgrimage of grace and hope with the same vision, holiness, sacrifice, and pastoral compassion that have marked his pontificate at every moment since he assumed the Chair of Saint Peter,” Cardinal Robert W. McElroy of Washington said in an Oct. 11 message posted by Catholic Standard, the Archdiocese of Washington’s news outlet.

The cardinal — currently in Rome for the Vatican’s conference marking the 10th anniversary of Pope Francis’ apostolic exhortation “Amoris Laetitia” — added, “I would also ask every priest of the Archdiocese to offer Mass for Pope Leo and his health in these days.”

In an Oct. 11 Facebook post, Archbishop Ronald A. Hicks of New York said he joined “with the bishops, priests, faithful, and all people of good will of the Archdiocese of New York in praying for our Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV, as he prepares for his surgery later this week.”

The archbishop, currently completing a week-long pilgrimage along the Camino de Santiago — the ancient network of pilgrimage routes through Europe to the tomb of St. James in Santiago de Compostela, Spain — said, “Pope Leo will have an even greater remembrance in my prayers” to “Jesus, the Divine Physician” to guide the pope’s doctors and care team.

“We believe strongly in the power of prayerful petitions,” Father Joseph Farrell, prior general of the Augustinian Order of which Pope Leo is a member, told OSV News by email.

He added, “The Augustinian brothers and sisters across the globe are praying for our brother Pope Leo XIV. We are praying also for the doctors and entire medical staff who will be assisting him in surgery in the coming days.”

The Augustinian Order issued an Oct. 11 message of support saying, “As Augustinians, we pray together for the health of Pope Leo XIV.”

“May God bless the Holy Father and his doctors during his upcoming surgery for a nodule found in his lung during a recent exam,” the order said in its message, which was provided in Italian, English, Spanish, French, and Portuguese.

Augustinian Father Tom McCarthy, prior provincial of the Our Mother of Good Counsel province to which Pope Leo belongs, told OSV News he and his Augustinian brothers “are very sad to hear that Pope Leo needs surgery.”

“But,” he added, “we are grateful it was caught early. We are offering prayers for the Holy Father and for his doctors, surgeons, nurses, and medical staff who will be caring for him. We are asking everyone to pray for Pope Leo.”

Villanova University, Pope Leo’s alma mater, said in an Oct. 11 X post that it “joins the global Church in prayer for Pope Leo as he prepares to undergo surgery.”

“May God grant the Holy Father strength, healing and a full recovery in the days ahead,” the university said.

Augustinian Father Robert Hagan, prior provincial of the order’s St. Thomas of Villanova province, told OSV News that prisoners for whom he had celebrated Mass look on Pope Leo as their shepherd and had spontaneously included him in the prayers of the faithful.

Father Hagan recounted that during an Oct. 11 Mass at Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institute Chester, located some 20 miles south of Philadelphia, the prisoner reading the petitions said, “As Pope Leo prepares for his procedure, we pray for him, for his doctors, and in thanksgiving that all will go well.”

“This fellow added that in on his own,” Father Hagan said, “and I could tell he was a voice of the people.”

Cutline for featured image: Pope Leo XIV leaves following a Mass marking the start of the academic year at the Pontifical Universities, in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, Oct. 8. After the Angelus prayer on Oct. 11, he announced that he would undergo surgery to remove a lung nodule. (OSV News photo/Remo Casilli, Reuters)

Related Posts

Pope arrives in Canada focused on elders and on repentance

By Cindy Wooden Catholic News Service EDMONTON, Alberta — After a flight of more than 10 hours from Rome, Pope…

25 Jul 2022
Honor elders, learn gentle way of faith sharing from them, pope says

Celebrating the feast day of Jesus’ grandparents, Pope Francis not only urged people to honor their elders, but he asked them to think about what they will hand on to future generations.

27 Jul 2022
Across the US, Catholics seek out prayer before — and after — voting at the polls

On Election Day, Catholic faithful across the nation are turning to prayer before — and after — heading to the polls Nov. 5, with many parishes and dioceses offering Holy Hours.

05 Nov 2024
What it takes to be a military chaplain: ‘It’s a call within a call,’ says priest

A small group of priests serve one of the largest archdioceses in the United States. But their parish could be as far away as a military base in Japan, or be confined to serving on a warship.

11 Nov 2024
Wisdom, strength, humility focus of Inauguration Day prayers for President Trump

As Catholics prayed across the country for President Donald Trump as he was sworn in as the nation’s 47th president Jan. 20, Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan of New York was in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington offering an opening prayer during the inauguration ceremony minutes before Trump took the oath of office.

21 Jan 2025
Reflecting upon technology and prayer in our lives

Technology is everywhere. There seems to be a gadget or app for everything. Computers for calculating; engines for ease; chemicals for control — is there any aspect of our lives untouched by instruments and processes?

28 Jan 2025
Providence allowed airport chaplains to be available to help Delta crash victims, priest says

By Luke MandatoOSV News TORONTO — Father John Mullins wasn’t at his normal posting at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport when his…

25 Feb 2025
Papal anniversary: For 12 years he’s said, ‘Don’t forget to pray for me’

As Pope Francis prepared to spend the 12th anniversary of his election at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, people at the Vatican and around the world were responding to his most frequent personal request.

11 Mar 2025
Oldest religious sister in US turns 112; ‘Her presence, her joy’ is real, says prioress

For decades, Dominican Sister Francis Dominici Piscatella immersed herself in the ministry of teaching, not retiring until she was 84.

23 Apr 2025
Father Dankasa: Finding the grace to change myself

We desire to see improvements in our family, friends, and community, and yet we sometimes fail to acknowledge that true transformation begins within.

28 Apr 2025
‘A missionary at heart’: Catholic groups welcome Pope Leo XIV, first US-born pope

Catholic groups are welcoming Pope Leo XIV — the second pope from the Americas, and the first U.S.-born pontiff — who was elected May 8, the second day of the papal conclave.

08 May 2025
New pope calls for Christian witness in world that finds faith ‘absurd’

Where Christians are “mocked, opposed, despised, or at best tolerated and pitied” is where the Catholic Church’s “missionary outreach is most desperately needed,” Pope Leo XIV said in his first homily as leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics.

09 May 2025
Full text of first public homily of Pope Leo XIV

Full text of the first public homily of Pope Leo XIV, given at a Mass for the College of Cardinals in the Sistine Chapel May 9, 2025.

09 May 2025
Who are the Augustinians, Pope Leo XIV’s order?

In Pope Leo XIV’s first greeting after being introduced as pope May 8, he described himself as a “son of St. Augustine.”

11 May 2025
Pope Leo leaves Vatican to visit Shrine of Our Lady of Good Counsel

Less than 48 hours after being elected, Pope Leo XIV got in the front seat of a minivan and traveled 40 miles southeast from the Vatican to pray at a Marian shrine cared for by his Augustinian confreres.

11 May 2025