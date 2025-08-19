Scroll Top

Bishop Burns calls on youth to look to faith, not data, to transform the world

August 19, 2025

By Amy White
The Texas Catholic

ROME — The answers that truly matter do not come through algorithms or data but through the whispers of the Holy Spirit, Diocese of Dallas Bishop Edward J. Burns said to American Jubilee of Youth pilgrims at the United States National Pilgrim Gathering July 30. 

Organized by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, the event united pilgrims from across America for an evening of prayer and reflection at the Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls, one of the four major papal basilicas in Rome and a Holy Door site. More than 4,000 pilgrims were present at the event. 

The gathering, which offered pilgrims an opportunity to walk through the Holy Door of the basilica, featured a litany and procession of the relics of a dozen saints and blesseds, followed by testimonies from a slate of speakers, including Father Samuel Rendon, Diocese of Dallas personal priest secretary for the bishop.

Bishop Burns, chairman-elect of the USCCB’s committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life, and Youth, closed out the evening by leading a eucharistic Holy Hour, during which he delivered a homily to the American pilgrims. Pulling from themes of the Jubilee of Digital Missionaries and Catholic Influencers — an event for Catholic online influencers that took place July 28-29 — Bishop Burns encouraged the young people in the pews to look to God for guidance rather than seeking answers in technology alone. 

“Technology is a remarkable tool… but let us remember the answers that truly matter do not come from codes or algorithms,” he said. “The answers that we need are whispered by the Holy Spirit who dwells within us, the Spirit that reveals what is true and why it matters, the Spirit that gives us wisdom. The spirit of God doesn’t merely inform us; the Spirit of God transforms us.” 

While Artificial Intelligence can answer some questions, the Dallas bishop said, only in prayer can the faithful discern who the Lord is calling them to be. 

“It’s the Spirit of God poured out into our hearts who guides and sanctifies us,” he remarked, “and in the end, it’s not data that will change the world. It’s disciples.” 

Closing out his address to the American audience in the basilica, Bishop Burns invited the pilgrims to reflect on their commission to share the Good News of the Gospel. 

“We are anointed to bring glad tidings to the weary world, to proclaim freedom in a culture chained by sin and despair, to open eyes that are blinded by indifference, to bring the light of Christ into every shadowed corner of this darkened world,” the bishop said.“ For today, we walk where apostles have walked; we pray where martyrs have prayed; and like them, we are called to proclaim the Good News, not just with words but with lives poured out in faith.” 

From Dallas to Rome

Among those present at the Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls for the U.S. gathering were several pilgrims from the Diocese of Dallas.  

Father Kevin Wilwert, pastoral administrator of St. Patrick Catholic Church, accompanied a group of pilgrims from the University of Dallas in Irving to the event. The Denison priest said he was encouraged to hear that his local bishop would have the opportunity to represent the Diocese of Dallas to the wider American Church while in Rome. 

“Dallas is a very special place, I think — for me but also in a lot of ways for the Church in the U.S.,” he said. “I’m just excited to see us continue to represent the Church in God’s love.”

Mitchell Schuck, a parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, said the bishop’s presence at the event was “profound” and “a privilege.” Hannah Barrientez-Widmer, a parishioner of St. Ann Catholic Church in Coppell, expressed a similar sentiment.  

“Bishop Burns is such a faithful shepherd,” she commented, following the gathering’s conclusion. “For him to be able to share a message of hope with the U.S. Church — for him to be chosen for that — is such an honor. We are really blessed to have such a dynamic leader; and for the rest of the U.S. Church to witness that was very touching.”   

Cutline for featured image: Bishop Edward J. Burns leads eucharistic adoration during the United States National Pilgrim Gathering at the Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls in Rome July 30. (AMY WHITE/The Texas Catholic)

