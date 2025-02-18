As pope remains in hospital, Vatican announces schedule changes

By Cindy Wooden

Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — In another sign that Pope Francis’ stay in Rome’s Gemelli hospital will continue for some time, the Vatican announced a substitute presider for the Mass and ordinations as part of the Jubilee of Deacons.

In a brief note to journalists Feb. 18, the Vatican said, “Due to the Holy Father’s health condition,” his appointments had been canceled through Feb. 22.

In addition, the note said, “Pope Francis has delegated Archbishop Rino Fisichella,” pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization and chief organizer of the Holy Year 2025, to celebrate the Mass and ordinations of permanent deacons Feb. 23.

The 88-year-old pope was hospitalized Feb. 14 after more than a week of suffering from bronchitis and difficulty breathing.

A source, who was not authorized to speak on the record, said Feb. 18 that the pope was breathing on his own without the need for supplemental oxygen.

Matteo Bruni, director of the Vatican press office, told reporters Feb. 18 that the pope again had rested well overnight, was eating regularly, reading newspapers, and doing some work.

The Vatican had said Feb. 17 that test results showed that the pope is suffering from a “polymicrobial infection of the respiratory tract, which required a further modification of his therapy.” Polymicrobial means multiple pathogens are involved.

The pope, who underwent surgery in 1957 to remove part of one of his lungs after suffering a severe respiratory infection, has been susceptible to colds and bouts of bronchitis.

In March 2023, he was hospitalized at Gemelli for three days for what doctors said was a respiratory infection. Pope Francis later said it had been “an acute and strong pneumonia.”

Cutline for featured image: Flowers and votive candles sit at the base of a statue of St. John Paul II outside Rome’s Gemelli hospital Feb. 18, 2025, where Pope Francis is a patient. (CNS photo/Pablo Esparza)