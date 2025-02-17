Scroll Top

Alumni inspire students to discover, share their God-given talents

February 17, 2025

By Amy White
The Texas Catholic

PLANO — St. Mark Catholic School in Plano hosted its first alumni assembly, “Honoring the Past, Inspiring the Future,” on Jan. 27. The inaugural event saw four distinguished alumni return to their alma mater to share with current students about their careers and offer insights on discovering and cultivating God-given talents. 

The school community heard from alumni Tom Scott, a world karate champion and 2020 Tokyo Games Olympian; Matt Boggs, lead singer of Prophets and Outlaws; Dr. Lauren A. Sand, the only female, Ivy League educated neurosurgeon in the Dallas Area; and Father Parker Thompson, parochial vicar of St. Monica Catholic Church and St. Mark’s first alumnus priest. 

“These individuals represent a diverse array of paths,” St. Mark Principal Pam Steinkirchner said to those gathered, “that are united by their faith in God, their relationship with Jesus Christ, and their dedication to making a meaningful impact in their respective fields and communities.” 

Boggs, who led the students in a joyful rendition of “This Little Light of Mine,” said that every person has a light, or talent, waiting to be discovered. 

“Each of you possesses a gift, a God-given talent, a light, a unique ability blessed upon you not by accident but by design,” the musician said. “Whatever it is, your talent is your contribution to the world, a way to leave it better than you found it.” 

Boggs, along with the other speakers, urged students to have patience when attempting to discover their talents, to have the persistence and the courage to try new things, and to pay attention to their passions. 

Addressing the students gathered, Father Thompson reminded them to rely on God as they pursue their individual paths, to allow “God to be the one that drives us to be the light of the world as a teacher, be the light of the world as a musician, as an Olympian, as a brain surgeon, as a priest.”   

Scott expressed a similar sentiment, saying, “Only God can really take you where you know you can go.” The Olympian expressed gratitude for the opportunity to return to his alma mater and share hard-won wisdom with the current students there, a responsibility that he said he takes very seriously.

Livi Yandura, a student in attendance, shared that she found the speakers to be inspiring. The eighth grader hopes to became a surgeon someday and remarked that hearing from accomplished members of her school community, especially the neurosurgeon Sand, helped her feel that her career goals are achievable. 

“If someone else does it,” she said, “that means I can do it too.” 

Another student, Owen Wal, agreed. “It’s really cool that these people who are so special and important to society are going to the same school as I am in right now.” 

Concluding the inaugural alumni assembly, Steinkirchner reminded students of the many opportunities at St. Mark to hone their talents and find their passions—from fine arts to athletics to academics—so that they, like the speakers, can serve God and others with their lives. 

“Their stories remind us that success comes in many forms,” Steinkirchner told students, “and that your time at St. Mark is just the beginning of a journey God has planned for each of you filled with all kinds of possibilities.”

Cutline for featured image: Matt Boggs, lead singer of Prophet and Outlaws and a St. Mark Catholic School alumnus, sings “This Little Light of Mine” as alumna Dr. Lauren A. Sand holds the microphone at St. Mark’s first “Honoring the Past, Inspiring the Future” alumni assembly Jan. 27. (AMY WHITE/The Texas Catholic)

