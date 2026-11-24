By Violeta Rocha

Special to The Texas Catholic

Father Aníbal Adorno, a priest whose tireless ministry helped strengthen and uplift the Hispanic Catholic community in the Diocese of Dallas, was remembered for his deep faith and unwavering commitment to serving God’s people. Father Adorno, who died Oct. 28, was honored with a funeral Mass on Nov. 4 at the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe and a memorial Mass on Nov. 9 at San Juan Diego Catholic Church.

“He climbed the mountain of the Lord,” Father Salvador Guzmán said during his homily at the cathedral. “He did so by making sure that the Word of God reached the hearts of God’s people. That is how he climbed the mountain, pursuing the deepest desire of his heart: to serve the Lord alone.”

A native of Puerto Rico, Father Adorno was ordained to the priesthood in 1992 for the Diocese of Dallas. He served as parochial vicar at St. Monica Catholic Parish from 2000 to 2007, where he became a driving force behind the mission that led to the establishment of San Juan Diego as a quasi-parish in 2006. The community was elevated to the status of a diocesan parish in 2010.

“Father Aníbal laid a strong foundation at San Juan Diego,” said Deacon Abel Cortés, who served alongside the Puerto Rican priest nearly two decades ago, when Masses were celebrated outdoors on a vacant lot behind Calvary Hill Cemetery along Lombardy Lane in northwest Dallas.

“We celebrated with hearts full of joy, regardless of the weather, and there were always smiles when Father Aníbal was around,” Cortés recalled. “From him, I learned more about charity, obedience, and giving myself completely to others. There was no selfishness in him.”

A legacy of faith

During the final decade of his life, Father Adorno faced significant health challenges following his diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease. Rather than diminishing his priestly dedication, those difficulties strengthened his commitment to serving others.

“He was a priest filled with great apostolic zeal,” said Lupita Frausto, director of faith formation at San Juan Diego, who also served alongside Father Adorno at St. Monica.

“He taught us to see the suffering caused by his illness as something that could be offered for redemption,” Frausto said. “He always prayed for the intentions of the pope, for priests, and for the redemption of souls.”

“From Father Aníbal, I learned that it is possible to truly live our faith and that we are all called to holiness,” said Lupita Leal, a San Juan Diego parishioner for more than two decades.

In recent years, the San Juan Diego community witnessed Father Adorno’s perseverance and fidelity to his priestly ministry as he continued to return every Wednesday to hear confessions and celebrate Mass.

“As Christians, our calling is to die — not necessarily physically, but by giving our lives for others,” Father Daniel Rendón, pastor of San Juan Diego Catholic Church, said during the Nov. 9 memorial Mass.

“Father Aníbal, even while suffering from illness, continued coming to celebrate Mass,” Father Rendón added. “He died to himself, letting go of everything and giving himself completely to bear witness to Jesus.”

Following his ministry at San Juan Diego, Father Adorno served at St. Augustine Catholic Parish in Dallas, St. Joseph Catholic Parish in Waxahachie, and Corpus Christi Catholic Parish in Ferris.

“He was an unstoppable force, a man determined to serve the Lord and his people through his work,” Father Guzmán said.

Elvia Buenzo recalled how Father Adorno’s homilies at St. Augustine helped guide her back to the Catholic Church after 23 years away from the faith.

“He spoke often to young people, and I remembered that I, too, had served my church when I was young. Little by little, I began serving again,” said Buenzo, who now sings in the choir at St. Ann Catholic Parish in Coppell.

Through his dedication to Hispanic ministry, Father Adorno also benefited from the support and collaboration of the Missionary Catechists of the Poor, a religious congregation that led Pastoral Juvenil Hispana in the Diocese of Dallas for 20 years.

Sister Mickey Espinoza, MCP, former chair of PJH and now the director of the Hispanic ministry at the Diocese of Little Rock, Arkansas, said the overwhelming outpouring of love and gratitude shown by the Dallas community following Father Adorno’s passing reflected the profound impact the priest had on the diocese.

“I am grateful to God for having known him, for having shared so much with him, and for having felt such a close connection to him,” Sister Espinoza said. “Looking beyond his priestly commitment and the parishes where he served, his life reflects God’s grace and the call God extends to each of us.”

Sister Norma Muñoz, MCP, described her years of collaboration with Father Adorno in strengthening the faith of Dallas’ Hispanic Catholic community as a ministry rooted in a spirit of brotherhood.

“Working with Father Aníbal was a tremendous blessing,” said Sister Muñoz, who currently serves in Arkansas. “Above all, we sought the well-being of the community and wanted to ensure that the Hispanic community had a voice within our Church.”

Father Adorno was laid to rest at Cementerio Viejo in Corozal, a municipality in north-central Puerto Rico. His remains were returned to his native island, where a funeral Mass was celebrated Nov. 6 at Holy Family Parish before his burial.

Cutline for featured image: A portrait of Father Aníbal Adorno is displayed during the priest’s funeral Mass on Nov. 4 at the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/Diocese of Dallas)