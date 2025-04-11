43 men instituted as lectors on path to diaconate

By Michael Gresham

The Texas Catholic

On March 29, 43 men journeying toward the permanent diaconate took a significant step in their formation as they were instituted as lectors in a special Mass celebrated by Bishop Edward J. Burns at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dallas.

This rite of Institution to Lector marks their commitment to proclaiming the Word of God — a role deeply rooted in the Church’s tradition. During the rite, each candidate was called by name and entrusted with the Lectionary as Bishop Burns said to them, “Take this book of holy Scripture and be faithful in handing on the Word of God, so that it may grow strong in the hearts of His people.”

These men continue their path toward ordination in the summer of 2027, with their next milestone — the Institution to Acolyte — coming in January 2026.

According to Deacon David Banowsky, director of the Diocese of Dallas Office of Diaconal Ministry and Formation, the lay ministries of lector and acolyte were established by Pope Paul VI in 1973. They are given to all candidates for holy orders.

In his homily for the Mass, Bishop Burns recognized the diverse backgrounds and experiences of the candidates, reflecting upon the universality of the Church and the shared call to discipleship.

“I am mindful that you all came from different places,” Bishop Burns said, “and what’s so beautiful about the Roman Catholic Church is the universality of it all. Indeed, we have reflected in this class people from all over the world.

“As the bishop of this diocese, just looking at the program, I can also identify that we have men from all over the diocese. With that, I see how widespread all of you are in your culture as well as your parishes,” the bishop continued. “I’m just so grateful for your relationship with the Lord, a personal one whereby you have engaged into the deeper discernment of being called to the permanent diaconate.”

Bishop Burns said the role of a lector is not merely a function of reading the Scriptures at Mass, but a profound call to proclaim God’s Word with authority and conviction. The bishop emphasized the importance of this ministry, noting that each candidate’s journey has been shaped by a deep and personal relationship with Christ.

“You have experienced a call to come and to follow Him in the diaconate. It has come through your prayer, the reading of Scripture, through the reading of the saints, through your formation,” Bishop Burns said. “As disciples of Jesus Christ, you are called to be witnesses to Him. You witness to Him, because you have witnessed His love for you.”

The bishop also underscored the power of the Word of God, reminding the candidates that their new ministry carries great responsibility.

“We recognize Jesus Christ is the Word made flesh, the Word that is proclaimed,” he said. “It is by virtue of your call as lector, and God willing as deacon, to proclaim the Word of God with authority, and in that proclamation, knowing that you are giving witness to Jesus Christ, who calls each and every one of us to salvation.”

Drawing connections between the Liturgy of the Word and the Liturgy of the Eucharist, Bishop Burns highlighted the presence of Christ in both.

“It is important that we recognize that Jesus is present in both parts of the Mass, for we proclaim His Word, and we recognize the Word in flesh,” he said. “May that Word of God burn in your hearts, so that as faithful disciples of Jesus Christ, you have no other recourse than to give witness and testimony to Him through your words and through your actions.”

Bishop Burns concluded his homily with a prayer for the new lectors

“Bless our brothers who have been chosen for the ministry of lector,” he prayed. “Grant that as they meditate constantly on your Word, they may grow in its wisdom and faithfully proclaim it to your people through Christ, our Lord.”

Cutline for featured image: Diaconal candidate José del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús Martínez, right, kneels as Bishop Edward J. Burns conducts the rite of Institution to Lector during the celebration of a Mass on March 29 at St. Patrick Catholic Church. During the Mass, 43 men discerning a vocation as a permanent deacon were instituted as lectors. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)