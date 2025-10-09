2 popular Catholic media producers to publish new edition of Liturgy of the Hours

By Simone Orendain

OSV News

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops has chosen two Catholic publishers, both known for their print and digital offerings, to print the second edition of the Liturgy of the Hours that is celebrated within the Latin Church.

Both Ascension and Word on Fire Publishing announced Oct. 7 they were each selected to put out the newest English version of the Church’s liturgy, which is the form of the Church’s public prayer proper to all the baptized faithful and complements the Mass.

The Liturgy of the Hours, also known as the Divine Office, is a repeating cycle of psalms, biblical canticles, prayers, and Scripture readings that has been part of the Church’s public prayer — in one form or another — since its beginning in Jerusalem. The Divine Office takes different forms in the Latin and various Eastern Catholic churches, and prayers also vary in accordance with the liturgical season and the feasts of each particular church’s calendar.

While praying the Liturgy of the Hours is mandatory for clergy and religious in the Catholic Church, the lay faithful are also encouraged to pray it, particularly the two principal hours (meaning times to pray) of morning prayer, also known as lauds, and evening prayer, also known as vespers. The Divine Office also includes times for midday and night prayer and has a “floating hour,” known as the Office of Readings, that can be done at any time.

St. Paul VI expressed the wish that the Liturgy of the Hours, revised after the Second Vatican Council, would become “the prayer of the whole people of God,” recommending that it be prayed in parishes and by individuals at home in union with the Church throughout the world.

Ascension is most noted for producing Father Mike Schmitz’s “The Bible in a Year” and “The Catechism in a Year,” as well as other award-winning faith formation books.

Word on Fire is Minnesota Bishop Robert E. Barron of Winona-Rochester’s media apostolate known worldwide for highlighting the beauty of the Catholic Church through videos, publications, and other award-winning media.

In a press release about being selected, Word on Fire’s senior publishing director, Brandon Vogt, called the Liturgy of the Hours the “highest form of prayer” after the Mass and sacraments. He said since 2022, the apostolate has been sending out booklets monthly on the prayers, “introducing tens of thousands of Catholics to this rhythm of daily prayer.”

Vogt told OSV News in an email there is an intimidation factor for laity in trying to find the correct pages to turn to and place ribbons to mark the right spot for praying the various prayers of the day; and while prayer apps simplified this, “people have realized there are major downsides to praying on screens.”

He explained that Bishop Barron decided to create the Word on Fire booklets — which have full texts for morning prayer, evening prayer, and night prayer for each day of the month — to help get more people praying the Liturgy of the Hours.

“These booklets represent the largest initiative to promote the Liturgy of the Hours in centuries,” Vogt said, noting they have 30,000 subscribers. “Through them, millions of new prayers have been added to the Church’s chorus of praise.”

“The success of these booklets has positioned Word on Fire well to publish the new Liturgy of the Hours, Second Edition,” he added.

Jonathan Strate, president and CEO of Ascension, said in a news release about the selection that the company was honored to be picked.

“Our goal is to create a reverent and beautiful edition that embodies the dignity of the Church’s common prayer. This new translation marks an extraordinary moment for Catholics everywhere,” Strate said.

Ascension Presents, the video arm of the publisher, produced a video of Father Schmitz explaining the Liturgy of the Hours and how the prayers are prayed throughout the day — and why they are his “favorite.” He emphasized that they are not just for clergy and religious but are for all the faithful to pray.

According to both publishers, the current English edition of the Liturgy of the Hours is more than 50 years old.

The bishops voted in November 2012 to pursue a revised translation of the Liturgy of the Hours following both the 2011 debut of the English translation of the third edition of the Roman Missal and the 2001 Vatican document “Liturgiam Authenticam,” which specified translations of Latin texts into vernacular languages should adhere closely to the Latin original.

According to the USCCB, the approval process for the new English translation of the Liturgy of the Hours was completed 12 years later and in May 2025 it submitted the finished manuscript for the Liturgy of the Hours, Second Edition, to the Holy See for confirmation.

A USCCB spokesperson told OSV News the multivolume document is still pending approval in Rome. The spokesperson said “the publication phase can only begin” after its confirmation by the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments.

Cutline for featured image: A breviary, or the liturgical book containing the Liturgy of the Hours, is seen in this illustration photo. Ascension and Word on Fire Publishing announced Oct. 7, 2025, they were each selected by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops to print the second edition of the Liturgy of the Hours celebrated within the Latin Church. (OSV News photo/Bob Roller)