Scroll Top
Workshop to explore topic of children’s liturgical formation
October 16, 2024

By Amy White
The Texas Catholic

Wonder in God’s presence should be central to our experience of worship, said Diocese of Dallas Office of Worship Director Jeanne Marie Miles ahead of the Oct. 26 Contours of Wonder formation workshop.

Hosted by the McGrath Institute at the University of Notre Dame in partnership with the Diocese of Dallas, the Contours of Wonder formation workshop is a one-day workshop exploring the intersection of liturgy and catechesis for children.

The workshop is part of a larger project, the Contours of Wonder initiative, which is housed in the Notre Dame Center for Liturgy at the McGrath Institute for Church Life. The three-year initiative seeks a reconsideration of the liturgical formation of children for the purpose of cultivating worshipful wonder.

“At its core, Contours seeks to help the Church in the U.S. reimagine children’s liturgical formation,” Lesley Kirzeder, program director of the Contours of Wonder initiative, said.

“We believe that in helping children engage with incarnate materiality, in leading children to occasions of wonder, and by guiding them anew into a disposition of worship,” she continued, “we can accompany them not only into fuller liturgical-sacramental participation here and now but also into a fully liturgical life—one in which the ins and outs of daily living become a worshipful response to God’s abiding love for us.”

In 2023, the initiative commenced with academic discussion and research on liturgical formation, liturgical imagination, and the theology of childhood. With the launch of its diocesan workshops this month, including the Dallas workshop, the initiative enters its second phase.


Reconsidering formation

Catechists, teachers, parents—all who are interested in the liturgical formation of children—are invited to attend the Contours of Wonder formation workshop, Miles said.

The Dallas workshop is one of seven Contours of Wonder diocesan workshops to be held at six dioceses throughout the nation. The workshop will be led by Kirzeder and Dr. Timothy P. O’Malley, academic director of the Notre Dame Center for Liturgy in the McGrath Institute for Church Life, with Juan Carlos Moreno, the Dallas diocese director of the Office of Evangelization, Catechesis, and Family Life, leading concurrently in Spanish.

Hosted at the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the event will include presentations, reflections, small group discussions, and prayer.

“We really want to take people into that sort of space of wonder themselves throughout the course of the day,” O’Malley said of the workshop. “We have to think about how do we create spaces for wonder or to be in places that prepare us to worship God?”

Participants will consider questions about childhood in today’s world, the importance of liturgical formation, and how to encourage a posture of worshipful wonder in children and adults alike.

O’Malley emphasized the importance of the quest to reflect on the liturgical formation of children, stating, “If we’re not being very attentive during this period of time to the formation of the child, we’re missing out on a really huge moment where the language of worship, of communion, the dispositions of prayer are really sort of just part and parcel of the child’s life.”

He mentioned also the particular challenges of fostering worshipful wonder in children in the digital age, where children are spending an increasing amount of time in front of screens and are experiencing growing anxiety.

“There’s not the kind of space for contemplation and wonder that I think is really important for the flourishing of the child,” he said. “We want to retrieve wonder today for Catholics who are engaged in worshiping God, but especially families—the young child and the adults together.”

Those who attend the workshop will engage in these conversations, laying the groundwork for the next phase of the initiative.

Moving forward

Following the diocesan workshop, the Contours of Wonder initiative will turn to the formation of a leadership cohort. Derived from diocesan partners throughout the United States, members of the approximately 20-person cohort will engage with the initiative’s research, themes, and pastoral leadership principles from 2025-26 to develop a project focusing on inventive ways of preparing children for Holy Communion and on family-based education on the Eucharist.

Finally, the information gathered through research, workshops, and the cohort will be brought to and utilized by the university for the benefit of the university community and the development of resources for the wider Church.

Those interested in attending the Oct. 26 Contours of Wonder formation workshop can register by visiting mcgrath.nd.edu/conferences.

Cutline for featured image: A young boy holds his hands in prayer as he enters St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waxahachie for a Mass to receive First Holy Communion on May 11, 2024. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)

Related Posts

A legacy of service and compassion

Perhaps the four most impactful words Barbara Landregan has said in her life are “It’s not your fault.” She has said those words many times over the 14 years she was director of the Safe Environment Program for the Dallas Diocese, up until her retirement in December.

03 Feb 2022
Coming together in faith and fellowship at DCYC

When hundreds of young Catholics converge on Frisco later this month, it will mark the much-anticipated return of a weekend of fellowship and faith sidelined since 2020 because of the pandemic.

14 Feb 2022
Bishop Burns issues update to Phase 3 Decree of the diocesan reopening plan

From staff reports On March 1, 2022, Bishop Edward J. Burns announced updates to the Phase 3 Decree outlining the…

01 Mar 2022
Inspired to serve and share witness

Moreno named diocesan Director of Evangelization, Catechesis and Family Life By Michel Gresham The Texas Catholic Following a call to…

25 Apr 2022
Denison parish marks 150th anniversary

The sun shone brightly that day on the 108-year-old sanctuary, which was filled to capacity with slightly more than 400 congregants, as Bishop Edward J. Burns helped Father Stephen Mocio celebrate St. Patrick Catholic Church’s 150th anniversary in Denison. The parish, located about two miles south of the Red River, is home to around 1,000 families.

05 May 2022
Bishop ordains 17 men as permanent deacons

Calling it a privilege and an honor, Bishop Edward J. Burns ordained 17 men as permanent deacons for the Diocese of Dallas during a Mass celebrated May 21 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church in McKinney.

25 May 2022
Ductrám: A Letter for Father’s Day

As we come to celebrate Father’s Day, I wanted to write to you from a dad to a dad. Thank you for all you do every single day for your family, especially your little ones.

19 Jun 2022
Faith, friendship fuel couple’s 50 years of marriage

The spark of true love can be ignited in countless ways. For Deacon Mike and Cathie Seibold, it started by mistake.

22 Aug 2022
Summit offers ministry leaders opportunities for faith, fellowship

Over a three-day period, representatives from 34 parishes, schools and religious organizations throughout the Diocese of Dallas had the opportunity to focus on the future of youth ministry in the Catholic Church thanks to a Summit offered by the Diocese of Dallas Office of Youth, Young Adult and Campus Ministries.

01 Oct 2022
Prince of Peace ministry offers prayers, support for active-duty military members

The annual Care Package Drive for the Honor Our Heroes Committee is well under way for the fifth year in a row. What started as a small idea has slowly flourished into a service project of massive proportions and a permanent ministry at Prince of Peace Catholic Community in Plano.

13 Oct 2022
Offering opportunities to encounter Jesus Christ

Jacob Coffman’s path to the Diocese of Dallas took a few twists and turns, including a trek to the far northwest to work for a certain bishop who he’d reunite with in Dallas. While the journey may have taken some time, Coffman now finds himself right where he needs to be.

03 Nov 2022
Bishop Burns names Tornaquindici as Chief of Staff

Laura Tornaquindici (“Laura T.”), who has served as the Chief Human Resources Officer for the Diocese of Dallas since June 2019, has been appointed by Bishop Edward J. Burns as the diocese’s first-ever Chief of Staff.

09 Nov 2022
Bishop Burns: Giving thanks to God

The Thanksgiving holiday is upon us. It is a time in our nation when people of all faiths pause to express their gratitude and appreciation for God’s abundant gifts. As we give sincere thanks to God our Father for our many blessings, we also extend care and compassion to many of our neighbors who are hungry, homeless, sick, suffering from mental health, lonely, or struggling with life’s burdens. Let us pray for those in need and continue to work together to make a positive difference in their lives.

22 Nov 2022
Helping build foundations of faith

Joshua Salinas understands the impact that good ministry can have on one’s faith life. He’s witnessed it firsthand.

22 Nov 2022
Kiser named new director of communications for the Diocese of Dallas

Katy Kiser, an award-winning strategic communications professional with more than 20 years of experience in the field, has been named the new director of communications for the Diocese of Dallas. She comes to the diocese after spending the past seven years as the communications director for CHRISTUS Health System.

08 Dec 2022