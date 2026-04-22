Skip to main content Scroll Top

Why is St. Francis of Assisi patron of the environment?

April 22, 2026

By Katie Yoder
OSV News

St. Francis of Assisi was declared a saint nearly 800 years ago, just two years after his death. Not until much more recently — about 50 years ago — was the beloved 13th-century Italian friar called the patron of ecology.

“John Paul II makes that proclamation in 1979,” explained Joshua C. Benson, associate professor of historical and systematic theology at The Catholic University of America in Washington. “Part of what’s happening there is that there’s greater ecological awareness on the part of people — and in looking for a patron for that, Francis became an obvious choice.”

Benson and other experts spoke with OSV News about how the founder of the Franciscan order became the patron saint of ecology, amid the Jubilee Year of St. Francis marking the 800th anniversary of his death. Like St. John Paul II’s proclamation, these experts recognized St. Francis’ special approach to creation. In particular, they pointed to his poem “The Canticle of the Creatures,” where he used language such as “Brother Sun” and “Sister Moon” to refer to creation.

“When you look at St. Francis’ life, he shows a very deep and real care for creation,” said Father Jonathan St. Andre, a Third Order Regular Franciscan friar and vice president for Franciscan life at Franciscan University of Steubenville in Ohio. “We see that in his writings, particularly in a beautiful writing called ‘The Canticle of the Creatures’ … he talks about how all of creation praises God.”

Capuchin Franciscan Father Robert Barbato, rector of the National Shrine of St. Francis of Assisi in San Francisco, said St. Francis wrote the canticle at the end of his life. It draws from the saint’s recognition that “we all come from the same creator and need to care for one another.”

While St. Francis’ approach to creation was not unusual in the spirituality of his time, he gave it “popular and accessible words” in his canticle, said Franciscan Father Joseph Chinnici, president emeritus and professor of history at the Franciscan School of Theology at the University of San Diego.

“His spirituality emphasized the communion between God and creatures in Jesus Christ,” he said. “Created through the Word of God, all things bore the stamp of the Word. His vision emphasized not so much being the ‘steward of creation’ as a companion or kin with other creatures, gifts from a most generous God.”

Father St. Andre added that St. Francis “loves creation at a deeper level, because creation is Christic — it reflects Christ.”

St. John Paul II’s 1979 declaration belongs to a larger focus, Father Chinnici said.

“This focus on the need to be responsible for the environment has been a major theme of Church teaching, culminating in the encyclical letter of Pope Francis, “‘Laudato Si’, On Care for Our Common Home,'” he said of the 2015 papal document that takes its name from St. Francis’ canticle.

With this letter, the late pope “shows how this spiritual experience of Francis was one with his concern for nature, justice for the poor, commitment to society and interior peace,” Father Chinnici said. “Today, this timely ‘integral ecology’ of Francis represents a path for the believer partially to heal a suffering world.”

Benson called St. Francis the obvious choice as patron of ecology because of his tendency to call everything “brother” or “sister,” his interactions with creatures and his “sacramental vision of reality” embedded in his canticle.

“The liturgy shows us that the created gifts we bring of bread and wine can be transformed by the power of the word and the Holy Spirit into Christ himself,” Benson said. “For Francis then, all of creation kind of becomes sacramental in a way, in as much as the temporal and the physical becomes a gateway or a window to those things that are eternal and spiritual to God himself.”

Benson said this is connected with St. Francis’ love for creation, and the saint was especially concerned with creatures with a biblical connection to Christ. St. Francis saw the worm in light of the Scripture passage, “I am a worm and no man” (Ps 22:6), referring to Christ and his suffering. He saw Christ as the Lamb of God, a title proclaimed by St. John the Baptist (Jn 1:29).

So, when St. Francis saw a worm on his path, he picked it up. When he saw a lamb about to be butchered, he rescued it.

Franciscan Father Jerome Wolbert at the Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land in America noted the stories of St. Francis preaching to the birds and negotiating a truce with a “Brother Wolf,” while, at the same time, disliking when mice ran over him. Like Benson, he said St. Francis rescued lambs because of their connection to Christ.

“There is also the telling of how when one year Christmas fell on a Friday, and the brothers were arguing over whether they had to keep the Friday fast,” he said. “St. Francis went into the kitchen and picked up a piece of meat, smearing it on the wall as he said, ‘It’s Christmas! Even the walls should eat meat!'”

While celebrating St. Francis as the patron of ecology, Father St. Andre hopes people get to know the saint more fully.

“He was a lover of Jesus Christ,” he said. “He was a lover of the incarnate Christ in the crib, a lover of the Christ in the Eucharist, Christ in the cross — and out of that love, he came to love creation and the leper and the people around him.”

Cutline for featured image: A statue of St. Francis of Assisi is seen in a garden at Community First! Village in Austin, Texas, Sept. 9, 2021. (CNS photo/Bob Roller)

Related Posts

As ‘Laudato Si” turns 10, experts urge greater response to pope’s urgent message on climate

In 2015, Pope Francis shared an urgent message with the world. Writing in “Laudato Si’, on Care for Our Common Home,” he said the Earth “cries out to us because of the harm we have inflicted on her by our irresponsible use and abuse of the goods with which God has endowed her.”

02 Apr 2025
Vatican presents ongoing plans to further reduce carbon footprint

St. Peter’s Basilica and some of its surrounding buildings are working to reduce their environmental impact by becoming more energy efficient and promoting sustainability.

17 Jun 2025
Catholics must respond to environmental injustice with prayer, concrete action, pope says

Ravaging the Earth and creating environmental injustices are not what God had in mind when he entrusted creation to humanity, Pope Leo XIV said.

02 Jul 2025
Church adds Mass ‘for care of creation’ to missal, pope to celebrate

Catholic priests will now be able to celebrate Mass “for the care of creation” after the Vatican announced that a new formulary of prayers and biblical readings for the Mass will be added to the Roman Missal — the liturgical book that contains the texts for celebrating Mass in the Roman Rite of the Catholic Church.

03 Jul 2025
Pope prays for conversion of those resisting climate action at new Mass

“We must pray for the conversion of many people, inside and outside of the Church, who still do not recognize the urgency of caring for our common home,” Pope Leo XIV said while celebrating a new formulary of the Mass “for the care of creation.”

09 Jul 2025
Vatican official warns of AI’s hidden costs to environment, work, and society

Bishop Paul Tighe, a top official at the Vatican’s Dicastery for Culture and Education, is urging caution on artificial intelligence — warning that its hidden environmental costs, impact on jobs, and broader social risks can’t be overlooked.

27 Aug 2025
Parishes unite faith, ecology through grassroots creation care

Beneath the sprawling branches of surrounding trees, Gretchen Day can feel the presence of the Holy Spirit. She has always found God in his creation, the Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church parishioner said — in the plants, the animals, all those things the Creator declared “good.” So, when she has opportunities to care for the Earth, she does; and that commitment led her to the Green Team. 

15 Sep 2025
St. Francis’ ‘Canticle of the Creatures’ at 800 endures as vision of redeemed creation

Eight centuries ago, St. Francis of Assisi composed a poem that remains familiar today, inspiring hymns, art, and the titles of two of the late Pope Francis’ teaching documents on integral ecology.

10 Sep 2025
More than 230 pilgrimages across the US mark 10 years of ‘Laudato Si”

To celebrate three occasions — the worldwide Jubilee 2025; the 10th anniversary of the 2015 release of Pope Francis’ landmark environmental encyclical “Laudato Si'”; and the annual ecumenical Season of Creation Sept. 1-Oct. 4 — Catholics across America have committed themselves to spiritual expeditions not on the well-worn pilgrimage routes of Europe but in their own communities.

10 Oct 2025
Tackle ecological debt, protect biodiversity, and change hearts, says Vatican diplomat

The Holy See’s diplomat to the United Nations has called for three key priorities in addressing the global crises of poverty, conflict, and climate change.

15 Oct 2025
Father Bayer: Finding God in the ecotone of faith and life

As Catholics, how should we imagine our relationship with the world? We often talk about “walls” and “doors” and “bridges” to explain how the Church should either connect to the world for the sake of evangelizing it or separate herself from the world for the sake of remaining faithful to God.

27 Oct 2025
Believers must care for the poor and creation, pope says

If people do not see themselves as “caretakers of the garden of creation, we end up becoming its destroyers,” Pope Leo XIV said.

19 Nov 2025
Bishops: Affordable housing, just wages, environmental safeguards reduce food insecurity

“Give us this day our daily bread.” With those words from the Lord’s Prayer, the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops is framing a new national reflection on food insecurity.

25 Nov 2025
Pope sets Jubilee to mark 800th year since St. Francis’ death; saint’s body to be displayed

Pope Leo XIV has proclaimed a special Jubilee Year coinciding with the 800th anniversary of the death of St. Francis of Assisi.

13 Jan 2026
Pope Leo XIV expected to visit Assisi during Year of St. Francis, archbishop says

The Italian hilltown of Assisi is anticipating a visit from Pope Leo XIV during the special Jubilee Year of St. Francis as the city celebrates the 800th anniversary of the death of its most famous saint.

09 Feb 2026