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Walking together in renewal: Implementing the vision of the Diocese of Dallas Synod

March 18, 2026

By Lacy de la Garza
Special to The Texas Catholic

Since the close of the Diocese of Dallas Synod Assembly in December 2024, the work of the synod has been championed by the Synod Implementation Commission. Assembled in late 2024, the commission is composed of 36 members selected for their fervor of faith, current roles in the diocese, perspective on and involvement in diocesan efforts, and deep desire to bring about renewal through service to the bishop. The commission members were previously highlighted in The Texas Catholic, and their biographies are available on the synod website (synod.cathdal.org/commission). Their purposeful, behind-the-scenes work served as a precursor to the post-synodal pastoral letter and plan published in December 2025 by Bishop Edward J. Burns.

After the conclusion of the synod assembly in December 2024, the newly assembled commission began prayerfully discerning how to interpret the results of the assembly by offering practical applications of the expected outcomes. This discernment took place through gatherings of the full commission, which discussed the complex implications of renewal in each area identified by the synod assembly, as well as through numerous working subgroup meetings focused on specific aspects of the results and the preliminary draft of the plan.

Prior to publication, these elements were examined from multiple angles: viability of timing, necessity of communication, integration with current efforts, overall cost, and effectiveness of the plan in advancing the renewal of the diocese as intended by the bishop. Charged with clarifying the shared direction outlined by the bishop and enabling the diocese to move forward cohesively, all implementation commission efforts focused on bringing about this renewal. The commission focused on offering clear pastoral and operational priorities to carry forward the fruit of the assembly in a practical plan that would serve the specific needs of the diocese, as Bishop Burns envisions for the diocese by 2031. These efforts led to the pathways, initiatives, and projects published in the December 2025 letter and plan.

A priority of the implementation commission was to keep priests, parishes, schools, and diocesan entities informed throughout the process. To that end, all priests were invited to gather in November to hear Bishop Burns announce the plan. In addition, two representatives from each parish and school, as well as all who served as delegates in the assembly, were invited to gather in November to hear the plan prior to its final release and to learn the bishop’s expectations for an attitude of renewal in the months ahead.

“This is not a time for business as usual,” Bishop Burns told both gatherings.

Since the release of the letter, the commission has been joined by diocesan leaders in outlining the initial steps needed to assist Bishop Burns in executing the plan. Workshops are being held to help each initiative move forward, with focused discussion on the resources required to accomplish these initiatives at the level of renewal needed for the diocese. As outlined in the letter, chairpersons and advisory committees will be appointed in the near and long term. Implementation work will continue throughout 2026, as the diocese prepares to embrace the renewal efforts outlined in the post-synodal pastoral letter and plan.

I invite you to stay informed about the synodal implementation process by visiting synod.cathdal.org. As always, I ask that you continue to pray for our bishop, our priests, the Synod Implementation Commission, and all faith communities throughout the Diocese of Dallas.

Lacy de la Garza is the executive director for the Diocese of Dallas Synod.

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