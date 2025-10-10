Tradition passes faith, culture to new generation

By Violeta Rocha

Special to The Texas Catholic

MCKINNEY — While beating a drum and dancing in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Daisy Saldaña discovered the essence of her Catholic faith. She was guided and inspired by her mother, Martha Saldaña, who spent 16 years dancing with the Danza Matachines San Miguel Arcángel and now serves as a coordinator for the group at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church.

At age 7, Daisy became a matachin and later, at the age of 15, became the group’s tamborera, or drummer. The parish group has passed down this tradition of Mexican Catholic faith to children and youth for generations.

“It’s part of our Mexican culture,” Daisy said. “I celebrate sharing it with Mexicans living in north Texas and showing the rest of the community where we come from and what our culture and religion represent.”

A tradition that endures

The Danza Matachines San Miguel Arcángel began with 15 members and now includes 40 dancers ranging in age from 10 to 45. The ministry has been part of the Collin County community for 22 years.

Carlos Gaytan, Martha Saldaña, and Angélica Sánchez lead the dance, guiding not only the choreography but also the preservation of a tradition they learned as children and now feel responsible for upholding.

“My joy is teaching more children, adults, and entire families who want to continue this tradition,” said Martha, a native of Durango, Mexico, and a parishioner at St. Michael the Archangel for 25 years.

“I want to help other young people learn more about Our Lady of Guadalupe, just as my children did,” said Angélica Sánchez, who danced for a decade alongside her three children.

Each fall, the dance coordinators begin rehearsals with new members. Every Tuesday and Thursday evening, the parking lot of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church fills with children and youth ready to practice.

The big day arrives on Dec. 3, when the nightly novena begins and continues through Dec. 12, the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Precision and coordination are essential, but the group’s mission reaches beyond dance.

Gaytan understands this well; he joined the matachines at age 11 and now leads as Monarca, the role responsible for guiding each step.

“I tell my kids, ‘We don’t dance for the people; we dance for the Virgin. She sees our effort even during practice, sees that we came tired from school and still showed up,’” he said. “Sometimes we don’t know where we get the energy to dance — it’s a faith that can’t be explained.”

Ángel Gómez, 15, joined at age 8, drawn by the joy the matachines express through dance.

“I’m very happy, because I’m dancing for God and the Virgin in gratitude for all they’ve given us,” he said. “I’m proud to be part of this community and this dance.”

On Oct. 4, when St. Michael the Archangel holds its annual parish festival, the matachines will showcase their talent.

“Our dance is a prayer. Some people pray or sing — we pray by dancing. It’s a combination of steps that helps us grow in our faith,” Gaytan said.

Editor’s note: A version of this story appears in Revista Católica Dallas, the official Spanish-language magazine of the Diocese of Dallas.

Cutline for featured image: Carlos Gaytan, center, joined the Danza Matachines San Miguel Arcángel at age 11. Today, he serves as the Monarca, or leader of the steps, and is one of the coordinators of this ministry at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish in McKinney. (BEN TORRES/Special Contributor)