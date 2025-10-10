Scroll Top

Tradition passes faith, culture to new generation

October 10, 2025

By Violeta Rocha
Special to The Texas Catholic

MCKINNEY — While beating a drum and dancing in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Daisy Saldaña discovered the essence of her Catholic faith. She was guided and inspired by her mother, Martha Saldaña, who spent 16 years dancing with the Danza Matachines San Miguel Arcángel and now serves as a coordinator for the group at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church.

At age 7, Daisy became a matachin and later, at the age of 15, became the group’s tamborera, or drummer. The parish group has passed down this tradition of Mexican Catholic faith to children and youth for generations.

“It’s part of our Mexican culture,” Daisy said. “I celebrate sharing it with Mexicans living in north Texas and showing the rest of the community where we come from and what our culture and religion represent.”

A tradition that endures

The Danza Matachines San Miguel Arcángel began with 15 members and now includes 40 dancers ranging in age from 10 to 45. The ministry has been part of the Collin County community for 22 years.

Carlos Gaytan, Martha Saldaña, and Angélica Sánchez lead the dance, guiding not only the choreography but also the preservation of a tradition they learned as children and now feel responsible for upholding.

“My joy is teaching more children, adults, and entire families who want to continue this tradition,” said Martha, a native of Durango, Mexico, and a parishioner at St. Michael the Archangel for 25 years.

“I want to help other young people learn more about Our Lady of Guadalupe, just as my children did,” said Angélica Sánchez, who danced for a decade alongside her three children.

Each fall, the dance coordinators begin rehearsals with new members. Every Tuesday and Thursday evening, the parking lot of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church fills with children and youth ready to practice.

The big day arrives on Dec. 3, when the nightly novena begins and continues through Dec. 12, the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Precision and coordination are essential, but the group’s mission reaches beyond dance.

Gaytan understands this well; he joined the matachines at age 11 and now leads as Monarca, the role responsible for guiding each step.

“I tell my kids, ‘We don’t dance for the people; we dance for the Virgin. She sees our effort even during practice, sees that we came tired from school and still showed up,’” he said. “Sometimes we don’t know where we get the energy to dance — it’s a faith that can’t be explained.”

Ángel Gómez, 15, joined at age 8, drawn by the joy the matachines express through dance.

“I’m very happy, because I’m dancing for God and the Virgin in gratitude for all they’ve given us,” he said. “I’m proud to be part of this community and this dance.”

On Oct. 4, when St. Michael the Archangel holds its annual parish festival, the matachines will showcase their talent.

“Our dance is a prayer. Some people pray or sing — we pray by dancing. It’s a combination of steps that helps us grow in our faith,” Gaytan said.

Editor’s note: A version of this story appears in Revista Católica Dallas, the official Spanish-language magazine of the Diocese of Dallas.

Cutline for featured image: Carlos Gaytan, center, joined the Danza Matachines San Miguel Arcángel at age 11. Today, he serves as the Monarca, or leader of the steps, and is one of the coordinators of this ministry at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish in McKinney. (BEN TORRES/Special Contributor)

Related Posts

A legacy of service and compassion

Perhaps the four most impactful words Barbara Landregan has said in her life are “It’s not your fault.” She has said those words many times over the 14 years she was director of the Safe Environment Program for the Dallas Diocese, up until her retirement in December.

03 Feb 2022
Coming together in faith and fellowship at DCYC

When hundreds of young Catholics converge on Frisco later this month, it will mark the much-anticipated return of a weekend of fellowship and faith sidelined since 2020 because of the pandemic.

14 Feb 2022
Bishop Burns issues update to Phase 3 Decree of the diocesan reopening plan

From staff reports On March 1, 2022, Bishop Edward J. Burns announced updates to the Phase 3 Decree outlining the…

01 Mar 2022
Inspired to serve and share witness

Moreno named diocesan Director of Evangelization, Catechesis and Family Life By Michel Gresham The Texas Catholic Following a call to…

25 Apr 2022
Hundreds celebrate consecration of UD to Our Lady of Guadalupe

By Clare Venegas Special to The Texas Catholic A combined crowd of nearly 400 students, faculty, alumni, staff and friends…

15 May 2022
Denison parish marks 150th anniversary

The sun shone brightly that day on the 108-year-old sanctuary, which was filled to capacity with slightly more than 400 congregants, as Bishop Edward J. Burns helped Father Stephen Mocio celebrate St. Patrick Catholic Church’s 150th anniversary in Denison. The parish, located about two miles south of the Red River, is home to around 1,000 families.

05 May 2022
Bishop ordains 17 men as permanent deacons

Calling it a privilege and an honor, Bishop Edward J. Burns ordained 17 men as permanent deacons for the Diocese of Dallas during a Mass celebrated May 21 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church in McKinney.

25 May 2022
Ductrám: A Letter for Father’s Day

As we come to celebrate Father’s Day, I wanted to write to you from a dad to a dad. Thank you for all you do every single day for your family, especially your little ones.

19 Jun 2022
Faith, friendship fuel couple’s 50 years of marriage

The spark of true love can be ignited in countless ways. For Deacon Mike and Cathie Seibold, it started by mistake.

22 Aug 2022
Summit offers ministry leaders opportunities for faith, fellowship

Over a three-day period, representatives from 34 parishes, schools and religious organizations throughout the Diocese of Dallas had the opportunity to focus on the future of youth ministry in the Catholic Church thanks to a Summit offered by the Diocese of Dallas Office of Youth, Young Adult and Campus Ministries.

01 Oct 2022
Prince of Peace ministry offers prayers, support for active-duty military members

The annual Care Package Drive for the Honor Our Heroes Committee is well under way for the fifth year in a row. What started as a small idea has slowly flourished into a service project of massive proportions and a permanent ministry at Prince of Peace Catholic Community in Plano.

13 Oct 2022
Offering opportunities to encounter Jesus Christ

Jacob Coffman’s path to the Diocese of Dallas took a few twists and turns, including a trek to the far northwest to work for a certain bishop who he’d reunite with in Dallas. While the journey may have taken some time, Coffman now finds himself right where he needs to be.

03 Nov 2022
Bishop Burns names Tornaquindici as Chief of Staff

Laura Tornaquindici (“Laura T.”), who has served as the Chief Human Resources Officer for the Diocese of Dallas since June 2019, has been appointed by Bishop Edward J. Burns as the diocese’s first-ever Chief of Staff.

09 Nov 2022
Bishop Burns: Giving thanks to God

The Thanksgiving holiday is upon us. It is a time in our nation when people of all faiths pause to express their gratitude and appreciation for God’s abundant gifts. As we give sincere thanks to God our Father for our many blessings, we also extend care and compassion to many of our neighbors who are hungry, homeless, sick, suffering from mental health, lonely, or struggling with life’s burdens. Let us pray for those in need and continue to work together to make a positive difference in their lives.

22 Nov 2022
Helping build foundations of faith

Joshua Salinas understands the impact that good ministry can have on one’s faith life. He’s witnessed it firsthand.

22 Nov 2022