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Thousands gather to celebrate 40 years of Neocatechumenal Way in Diocese of Dallas

March 30, 2026

Special to The Texas Catholic

Bishop Edward J. Burns celebrated a solemn liturgy marking the 40th anniversary of the Neocatechumenal Way in the Diocese of Dallas on March 1 at SMU’s Moody Coliseum. More than 4,000 people attended.

Bishop Burns was joined by priests, seminarians, and the brothers and sisters of the Neocatechumenal Way from 10 parishes in the diocese for the praying of vespers and the singing of the “Te Deum.”

The evening served as a time to bear witness and give thanks to the Lord for the good accomplished through the Neocatechumenal Way in the Diocese of Dallas over the past 40 years.

The words of Pope Leo XIV to itinerant catechists of the Neocatechumenal Way, delivered Jan. 19 in Rome, “You have rekindled the fire of the Gospel where it seemed to be dying out, and you have accompanied many individuals and Christian communities, reawakening them to the joy of faith,” were reflected throughout the anniversary celebration.

These words were reflected in the fruits of the Neocatechumenal Way in Dallas over the past four decades, including three families in mission sent by then-Pope John Paul II in 1991 to serve in some of the poorest areas of Dallas; the opening of Redemptoris Mater Seminary, a diocesan missionary seminary, on Dec. 8, 2004, from which 21 priests have been ordained over the past 21 years; and the rebuilding of many marriages and families through the itinerary of Christian formation of the Neocatechumenal Way, along with numerous vocations to religious life.

Bishop Burns led the assembly in prayer and gave thanks to God for the witness of the members of the Neocatechumenal Way in the diocese. In his homily, he offered words of encouragement and called the faithful to ongoing conversion and mission.

The liturgy concluded with the bishop’s final blessing, offering thanks for the fruits of the Way and prayers for its continued service to the Church in Dallas.

Submitted by Father Alan McDonald, vice rector of Redemptoris Mater Seminary

Cutline for featured image: The faithful wave to Bishop Edward J. Burns as parishes are recognized during the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Neocatechumenal Way in Dallas on March 1 at Moody Coliseum on the SMU campus. (BEN TORRES/Special Contributor)

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