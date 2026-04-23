Skip to main content Scroll Top

YCP conference inspires renewed purpose, community, and a deeper view of vocation

April 23, 2026

By Amy White
The Texas Catholic

As an assistant project manager working in commercial construction management, Argelia Simon Perez’s days are filled with submittals, financials, and quality reports. Her work requires her to be detail-oriented and organized, she said, and to collaborate with clients and workers to get the job done — and to get it done well.

That work is a part of who Simon Perez is; but, as a faithful Catholic, it is certainly not all of who she is. The young professional said she had the opportunity to bring those two important parts of herself — career and faith — together in an intentional way during Young Catholic Professionals’ 2026 National Conference.

Headquartered in Dallas with chapters from coast to coast, Young Catholic Professionals is an organization that fosters the integration of faith, career, and community-building among Catholic workers in their 20s and 30s. YCP’s conferences are an opportunity for that community of young workers to gather for formation and fellowship.

The gift of work

According to Simon Perez’s retelling, her decision to go to the conference was more akin to a stroke of inspiration than a long deliberation. The National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe parishioner recalled waking up one day suddenly bolstered with a strong conviction: God was calling her to take part in the 2026 National Conference; so, she needed to go. The problem, she said, was that registration had already closed by that point. When some spots serendipitously opened up, she saw her chance to snag one.

As she arrived at the conference, held at the Marriott at Legacy Town Center April 10-12, she found herself surrounded by a sea of other young adult Catholics from YCP chapters across the country who contribute their gifts to the world in a wide range of professions — from business to medicine to ministry.

“Nobody in the conference was embarrassed to be a Catholic and a professional,” Simon Perez said. “So, it was a really good atmosphere.”

The three-day event featured networking events, opportunities for prayer, and keynote addresses designed to integrate spiritual life with professional life and to turn individual young professionals into a united community of faith. The conference centered on the theme “Unshakeable: A Samurai’s Path to Sainthood,” pulling inspiration from the story of Blessed Justo Takayama Ukon, a Japanese samurai who committed his life to Christ.

“Through beautiful liturgies, profound homilies, and compelling speakers,” said Jennifer Baugh, founder of Young Catholic Professionals, “we were challenged not just to be good Catholics, but to pursue holiness with discipline and courage, inspired by Blessed Takayama’s unshakable faith.”

For Simon Perez, one of the most impactful sessions was a presentation on the dignity of work.

“That one was one of my favorite sessions, because it talked about how we sometimes think work is a burden, or work is something that we have to do, and maybe we don’t go to work enjoying it every single day,” the YCP member said. “He talked about how work is not a burden, how it’s actually a responsibility that we have with God, because God gave you gifts.”

“It kind of changed my perspective on how I should view work,” she added.

The gift of community

The conference was not just about learning to mesh profession and faith, Simon Perez said; it was also about forming concrete connections — and the conference made that labor of networking easy.

The 30-year-old recalled sitting in a circle of six to eight participants during one of the conference sessions. Those at the table were asked to take out their phones and write down a list of professional and faith-oriented commitments — going to Mass more, earning a promotion at work, and so on — before passing their phones to the person next to them.

“You’re going to send them your commitment list, and then they will follow up with you over the next week, next couple months, to make sure that you’re on track with your goals,” Simon Perez recalled the session leader saying, “because the conference wasn’t only about learning, but it was about making connections and an action plan and staying in contact with them so they can be your accountability partner.”

Simon Perez also recalled a more spontaneous connection that formed during the conference.

“On Saturday night, I ended up spending probably an hour and a half talking to three other girls from different states,” she said. “We had a really good midnight girls’ conversation about the conference, about what we learned about God and how he wants us to be able to do good, not only professionally but in our lives.”

The group of young women — hailing from Texas, Pennsylvania, and Georgia — decided to form a monthly virtual Bible study group to stay in touch and continue growing together in faith.

“I got to make a lot of connections from people that were from different chapters all over the nation,” she said — as did hundreds of other participants.

“It truly was an inspirational weekend,” Baugh said of the conference, “with a deep joy, gratitude, and vibrant faith among attendees that seemed to grow stronger simply by being together.”

Cutline for featured image: Argelia Simon Perez, a parishioner of the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, poses for a photo at the Diocese of Dallas Pastoral Center on April 15. Simon Perez was one of hundreds of Catholic young adults to attend Young Catholic Professionals’ 2026 National Conference April 10-12. (AMY WHITE/The Texas Catholic)

Related Posts

A legacy of service and compassion

Perhaps the four most impactful words Barbara Landregan has said in her life are “It’s not your fault.” She has said those words many times over the 14 years she was director of the Safe Environment Program for the Dallas Diocese, up until her retirement in December.

03 Feb 2022
Coming together in faith and fellowship at DCYC

When hundreds of young Catholics converge on Frisco later this month, it will mark the much-anticipated return of a weekend of fellowship and faith sidelined since 2020 because of the pandemic.

14 Feb 2022
Father Dankasa: Fellowship on Foot: A virtue we learn from the Mystery of the Visitation

There is an adage in one of the Nigerian languages (Hausa) that says “Zumunci a kafa ta ke,” translated directly as “fellowship (or relationship) is on the foot.” This means that true fellowship is shown through physical presence. This adage reminds us of the need for demonstrating fellowship or relationship through physical visitation, which is even more important in today’s world, where physical presence is often replaced by media technology. In our busy world there is a tendency to neglect the need for physical visitation with family members and friends. Of course, COVID-19 is a setback to our physical presence at this time, but even without COVID our world and all its demands have, at least to some degree, forced many people into a life of individualism and separatism. Many of us explain why we are unable to be with family and friends with the simple excuse that we are too busy.

13 Feb 2022
‘With a heart broken,’ pope prays for peace in Ukraine

Pope Francis said his heart was “broken” by the war in Ukraine, and he pleaded again, “Silence the weapons!”

28 Feb 2022
Bishop Burns issues update to Phase 3 Decree of the diocesan reopening plan

From staff reports On March 1, 2022, Bishop Edward J. Burns announced updates to the Phase 3 Decree outlining the…

01 Mar 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: Exile and home in the human condition

A curious pattern of exile is evident in the endings of several Old Testament books. After God promises Abram the land of Canaan, the patriarch must immediately flee to Egypt because of a famine (Genesis 12); his descendants, the sons of Jacob, repeat the expedition for the same reason (Genesis 42-47).

13 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: The plea of an atheist for biblical beauty

The Polish poet Czeslaw Milosz, winner of the Nobel Prize for literature in 1980, declared in a book of prose that “the Scriptures constitute the common good of believers, agnostics, and atheists.” For Milosz, whose life was scarred by the Nazi and Communist takeovers of his native land, the moral authority and literary beauty of the Bible was a refuge against the lethal and banal propaganda spewed forth from those godless governments and armies, even though he could not bring himself to believe in God.

07 Apr 2022
Father Dankasa: Focusing on the spirituality of service

Many of us want to grow in holiness and draw closer to God. Our perception of our personal holiness or closeness to God often revolves around how many prayers we say, how many spiritual books we read, how often we attend church, how often we receive the sacraments of the Eucharist and Penance, or whether we are good parents or good people. Yes, these are excellent steps toward holiness and closeness to God, and I encourage and recommend that we all practice them.

08 Apr 2022
Father Bayer: Faith in Medicine

Our world needs Christian faith. A book that proved this to me regarding the medical field is Losing Our Dignity: How Secularized Medicine is Undermining Fundamental Human Equality by Charles C. Camosy.

25 Apr 2022
Inspired to serve and share witness

Moreno named diocesan Director of Evangelization, Catechesis and Family Life By Michel Gresham The Texas Catholic Following a call to…

25 Apr 2022
Far away, but always together

Though she lives 2,000 miles away from Dallas, Ileana Valdez never forgets the life lessons she learned from her mother, Estela.
Since the days of her childhood, technology and the love for engineering have been passions that Ileana has nurtured with her mother’s help and inspiration. That passion keeps them even closer today while she resides in Seattle, working for a cybersecurity company.

05 May 2022