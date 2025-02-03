SVdP’s StudyTime initiative empowers families in north Texas

By Michael Gresham

The Texas Catholic

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas continues to make an impact on the community through its innovative StudyTime initiative and special events like the Polar Express celebration. Designed to meet the academic, emotional, and spiritual needs of local families, these efforts embody the society’s mission to serve those in need with compassion and dignity.

The StudyTime program began 11 years ago at the SVdP thrift store. According to Luis Gonzalez, chief executive officer of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas, a group of volunteers who happened to also be teachers noticed parents coming to the store with their children.

“They offered to occasionally read the children books while the parents shopped,” Gonzalez said. “From there, they started suggesting the kids bring their homework with them when their parents were shopping, leading to the eventual creation of the program, now in its 11th year.”

Gonzalez explained that this simple act of kindness evolved into a comprehensive program that now serves more than 135 students in three locations. Operating four days a week, StudyTime provides academic support for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. The initiative also offers scholarships to Catholic high schools for graduating eighth graders, with 23 current scholarship recipients and a 95% success rate of StudyTime program graduates attending college.

“A key factor [in this success] is the personal, hands-on, loving support and engagement students get from the StudyTime staff, which works with the students oftentimes from their earliest years,” Gonzalez said. “They get to know the families, help the families with other programs, and provide caring support that enables the students to blossom. They also provide enrichment programs and assessments to help identify other potential academic needs and assistance.”

Beyond academics

StudyTime goes beyond homework help by addressing the holistic needs of families. From assisting with financial aid applications to connecting parents with SVdP’s charitable pharmacy and thrift store, the program offers a network of support.

“Melani Guerra, our director of StudyTime, goes above and beyond to help the families,” Gonzalez said, “and she develops a tremendous rapport with the entire family, earning their trust and love.”

This past December, SVdP hosted a heartwarming Polar Express event at Moroch Partners corporate headquarters in Dallas, offering families a festive and uplifting experience during the holiday season. The event was made possible through partnerships with Moroch Partners and the Dallas chapter of Young Catholic Professionals.

“Combined, they made an incredible impact that speaks to the power of inviting others to become part of what we do,” Gonzalez said.

While the celebration was filled with joy, the mission of SVdP was especially evident when the SVdP council staff responded to an unfortunate incident impacting a family. After learning that one participating StudyTime family had their belongings stolen shortly after the event, SVdP quickly rallied to replace the stolen items within 24 hours.

“This was a moment that truly reflects our mission,” Gonzalez said. “They are a heart-driven missionary team that I am blessed to be a part of.”

Get involved

Members of the Catholic community in the Diocese of Dallas are invited to support StudyTime and other SVdP initiatives. Financial contributions and volunteering are vital to sustaining these programs and can be arranged through the society’s website at svdpdallas.org. Additionally, Gonzalez encouraged Catholics in the diocese to become Vincentians by joining or starting a conference at their parish.

Cutline for featured image: The Society of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas through its StudyTime program hosted a holiday event for program participants in December 2024. The program provides academic support for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. (Society of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas photo)