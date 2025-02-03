Scroll Top

SVdP’s StudyTime initiative empowers families in north Texas

February 3, 2025

By Michael Gresham
The Texas Catholic

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas continues to make an impact on the community through its innovative StudyTime initiative and special events like the Polar Express celebration. Designed to meet the academic, emotional, and spiritual needs of local families, these efforts embody the society’s mission to serve those in need with compassion and dignity.

The StudyTime program began 11 years ago at the SVdP thrift store. According to Luis Gonzalez, chief executive officer of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas, a group of volunteers who happened to also be teachers noticed parents coming to the store with their children.

“They offered to occasionally read the children books while the parents shopped,” Gonzalez said. “From there, they started suggesting the kids bring their homework with them when their parents were shopping, leading to the eventual creation of the program, now in its 11th year.”

Gonzalez explained that this simple act of kindness evolved into a comprehensive program that now serves more than 135 students in three locations. Operating four days a week, StudyTime provides academic support for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. The initiative also offers scholarships to Catholic high schools for graduating eighth graders, with 23 current scholarship recipients and a 95% success rate of StudyTime program graduates attending college.

“A key factor [in this success] is the personal, hands-on, loving support and engagement students get from the StudyTime staff, which works with the students oftentimes from their earliest years,” Gonzalez said. “They get to know the families, help the families with other programs, and provide caring support that enables the students to blossom. They also provide enrichment programs and assessments to help identify other potential academic needs and assistance.”

Beyond academics

StudyTime goes beyond homework help by addressing the holistic needs of families. From assisting with financial aid applications to connecting parents with SVdP’s charitable pharmacy and thrift store, the program offers a network of support.

“Melani Guerra, our director of StudyTime, goes above and beyond to help the families,” Gonzalez said, “and she develops a tremendous rapport with the entire family, earning their trust and love.”

This past December, SVdP hosted a heartwarming Polar Express event at Moroch Partners corporate headquarters in Dallas, offering families a festive and uplifting experience during the holiday season. The event was made possible through partnerships with Moroch Partners and the Dallas chapter of Young Catholic Professionals.

“Combined, they made an incredible impact that speaks to the power of inviting others to become part of what we do,” Gonzalez said.

While the celebration was filled with joy, the mission of SVdP was especially evident when the SVdP council staff responded to an unfortunate incident impacting a family. After learning that one participating StudyTime family had their belongings stolen shortly after the event, SVdP quickly rallied to replace the stolen items within 24 hours.

“This was a moment that truly reflects our mission,” Gonzalez said. “They are a heart-driven missionary team that I am blessed to be a part of.”

Get involved

Members of the Catholic community in the Diocese of Dallas are invited to support StudyTime and other SVdP initiatives. Financial contributions and volunteering are vital to sustaining these programs and can be arranged through the society’s website at svdpdallas.org. Additionally, Gonzalez encouraged Catholics in the diocese to become Vincentians by joining or starting a conference at their parish.

Cutline for featured image: The Society of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas through its StudyTime program hosted a holiday event for program participants in December 2024. The program provides academic support for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. (Society of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas photo)

Related Posts

A legacy of service and compassion

Perhaps the four most impactful words Barbara Landregan has said in her life are “It’s not your fault.” She has said those words many times over the 14 years she was director of the Safe Environment Program for the Dallas Diocese, up until her retirement in December.

03 Feb 2022
Coming together in faith and fellowship at DCYC

When hundreds of young Catholics converge on Frisco later this month, it will mark the much-anticipated return of a weekend of fellowship and faith sidelined since 2020 because of the pandemic.

14 Feb 2022
Bishop Burns issues update to Phase 3 Decree of the diocesan reopening plan

From staff reports On March 1, 2022, Bishop Edward J. Burns announced updates to the Phase 3 Decree outlining the…

01 Mar 2022
Inspired to serve and share witness

Moreno named diocesan Director of Evangelization, Catechesis and Family Life By Michel Gresham The Texas Catholic Following a call to…

25 Apr 2022
Denison parish marks 150th anniversary

The sun shone brightly that day on the 108-year-old sanctuary, which was filled to capacity with slightly more than 400 congregants, as Bishop Edward J. Burns helped Father Stephen Mocio celebrate St. Patrick Catholic Church’s 150th anniversary in Denison. The parish, located about two miles south of the Red River, is home to around 1,000 families.

05 May 2022
Bishop ordains 17 men as permanent deacons

Calling it a privilege and an honor, Bishop Edward J. Burns ordained 17 men as permanent deacons for the Diocese of Dallas during a Mass celebrated May 21 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church in McKinney.

25 May 2022
Ductrám: A Letter for Father’s Day

As we come to celebrate Father’s Day, I wanted to write to you from a dad to a dad. Thank you for all you do every single day for your family, especially your little ones.

19 Jun 2022
Faith, friendship fuel couple’s 50 years of marriage

The spark of true love can be ignited in countless ways. For Deacon Mike and Cathie Seibold, it started by mistake.

22 Aug 2022
Summit offers ministry leaders opportunities for faith, fellowship

Over a three-day period, representatives from 34 parishes, schools and religious organizations throughout the Diocese of Dallas had the opportunity to focus on the future of youth ministry in the Catholic Church thanks to a Summit offered by the Diocese of Dallas Office of Youth, Young Adult and Campus Ministries.

01 Oct 2022
Prince of Peace ministry offers prayers, support for active-duty military members

The annual Care Package Drive for the Honor Our Heroes Committee is well under way for the fifth year in a row. What started as a small idea has slowly flourished into a service project of massive proportions and a permanent ministry at Prince of Peace Catholic Community in Plano.

13 Oct 2022
Offering opportunities to encounter Jesus Christ

Jacob Coffman’s path to the Diocese of Dallas took a few twists and turns, including a trek to the far northwest to work for a certain bishop who he’d reunite with in Dallas. While the journey may have taken some time, Coffman now finds himself right where he needs to be.

03 Nov 2022
Bishop Burns names Tornaquindici as Chief of Staff

Laura Tornaquindici (“Laura T.”), who has served as the Chief Human Resources Officer for the Diocese of Dallas since June 2019, has been appointed by Bishop Edward J. Burns as the diocese’s first-ever Chief of Staff.

09 Nov 2022
Bishop Burns: Giving thanks to God

The Thanksgiving holiday is upon us. It is a time in our nation when people of all faiths pause to express their gratitude and appreciation for God’s abundant gifts. As we give sincere thanks to God our Father for our many blessings, we also extend care and compassion to many of our neighbors who are hungry, homeless, sick, suffering from mental health, lonely, or struggling with life’s burdens. Let us pray for those in need and continue to work together to make a positive difference in their lives.

22 Nov 2022
Helping build foundations of faith

Joshua Salinas understands the impact that good ministry can have on one’s faith life. He’s witnessed it firsthand.

22 Nov 2022
Kiser named new director of communications for the Diocese of Dallas

Katy Kiser, an award-winning strategic communications professional with more than 20 years of experience in the field, has been named the new director of communications for the Diocese of Dallas. She comes to the diocese after spending the past seven years as the communications director for CHRISTUS Health System.

08 Dec 2022