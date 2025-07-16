From Boston to Baton Rouge, faithful unite to help Texas flood victims

By Gina Christian

OSV News

From Boston to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, faithful across the nation are reaching out to bring material and spiritual aid to those impacted by the devastating July 4 flash floods in the Texas Hill Country.

The deluge has so far killed at least 132 — among them, dozens of children — with another 160 or more still missing.

Catholic Charities USA, the official domestic relief agency of the Catholic Church in the nation, has launched a donation campaign, which can be accessed online at catholiccharitiesusa.org.

In Texas, Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of San Antonio is offering assistance with emergency finances, short-term housing, funeral expenses, counseling, legal services, and other immediate needs, according to its website.

The archdiocese’s territory includes the flood-ravaged areas, with Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller making a pastoral visit hours after the disaster and celebrating Mass at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Kerrville for all those affected.

The agency is also accepting donations online at ccaosa.ejoinme.org/helptoday.

“With our wraparound services, we can support this community with the love and care of emergency assistance, counseling, and other services to provide comfort in their time of need,” the agency said on its donation page. “Our prayers remain for all who are impacted by the flooding. You can join us in supporting our neighbors as they journey through this crisis.”

On July 7, Bishop Gregory Kelly of Tyler, Texas, announced a special July 12-13 collection for victims, coordinated through Catholic Charities of East Texas, “to provide the assistance needed by so many during these difficult days.”

In Dallas, Bishop Edward J. Burns scheduled an emergency second collection for July 19-20 to support both immediate and long-term needs for survivors. The funds, which will be sent directly to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of San Antonio, “will provide food, shelter, aid, and hope,” the diocese said on its website.

Along with encouraging financial contributions to San Antonio’s Catholic Charities agency, the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston has asked for donations of baby items, hygiene products, and cleaning supplies, which its Catholic Charities office will accept for delivery to its San Antonio counterpart.

The archdiocese also said on its website that the Veteran Success Center at the University of St. Thomas in Houston held a July 10 drive-through drop off, gathering nonperishable food, bottled water, gently used clothing and shoes, and dog and cat food.

In Louisiana, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux said it will team up with Catholic Charities of Acadiana for a July 16 “item-specific supply drive” at several locations “to collect essential relief items for flood survivors.”

The donations, which will be transported to Catholic Charities responding on site in the flood region, are set to include trash bags, cleaning supplies, diapers, detergent, and $25 Visa gift cards.

The Diocese of Baton Rouge has organized a July 17 donation drive at its Catholic Charities office, seeking $25 gift cards for Visa or Walmart, along with monetary donations of any amount. The funds will be sent to Catholic Charities in San Antonio for distribution to those in need.

“We’ve been in touch with Catholic Charities agencies serving the impacted area, and the greatest need right now is monetary donations and gift cards,” Stephanie Sterling, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge, said in a diocesan media release. “The devastation this flooding has caused is staggering, and we are grateful to have the opportunity to help our neighbors in Texas.”

The Diocese of Charlotte, North Carolina, took up a special collection for Catholic Charities of San Antonio at all of its July 12-13 Masses, while the Diocese of Wilmington, Delaware, also highlighted the call for donations to the agency on its website.

In Boston, Archbishop Richard G. Henning has invited pastors “to voluntarily consider a special collection to support Catholic Charities relief efforts” throughout July and August, with the archdiocese sending the contributions to Catholic Charities USA.

Archbishop Henning also noted that “parishes may determine other ways to lend support along with prayers and special intentions for overcoming this immense challenge.”

“In solidarity with our brothers and sisters suffering from the effects of the Texas flood, we pray for all who have perished and for their grieving loved ones,” he said. “May the communities and families devastated by the floods find strength and hope in their faith.”

The Catholic Daughters of the Americas — founded in 1903 and one of the oldest organizations of Catholic women in the U.S. — is also rallying relief funds, with individual members and local chapters asked to forward their contributions to the group’s national headquarters in New York.

Susan Moné, the group’s national regent, said in a statement that “any amount helps.”

“There are so many sad stories of the victims, many of whom are from the same family. It is impossible to even imagine being in this situation. It seems surreal, like I’m watching a drama movie,” she said, “but it is all real and heartbreaking. We sit feeling so helpless and all we can do is pray.”

Moné asked “all my Catholic Daughters to pray for all those who were affected by this terrible disaster and especially for the many lost souls and their families that the Lord will hold them in His loving arms.”

Cutline for featured image: People pray after placing a cross by the Guadalupe River, across from Camp Mystic, following deadly flooding, in Hunt, Texas, July 10, 2025. (OSV News photo/Umit Bektas, Reuters)