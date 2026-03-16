Skip to main content Scroll Top

St. Patrick’s ‘Confessio’ shows the human behind the halo, say experts

March 16, 2026

By Gina Christian
OSV News

From Dublin to Dubuque and Montserrat to Melbourne, the feast of St. Patrick is celebrated by millions around the world — and for as many reasons as there are revelers, from faith to cultural heritage to fun.

But the fifth-century bishop at the heart of the merriment, who became an adopted son and apostle of Ireland, is far more relatable than many realize, as the saint’s own retelling of his life shows, one scholar told OSV News.

“There are the legends of Patrick, about the snakes and the fires and the shamrocks and all of that, which are great; and then there’s the real story of Patrick, which is so much more human,” said Philip Freeman, humanities professor at Seaver College and author of “St. Patrick of Ireland: A Biography.”

Freeman, a specialist in Celtic studies and classics, pointed to the “Confessio,” in which St. Patrick recounts his remarkable journey from indifferent Christian youth to (as he would later be known) apostle of Ireland.

Born in Britain to a Romanized family, Patrick was captured at age 16 by Irish raiders and spent six years as a slave. During that time, he developed a profound prayer life, and following his escape and reunion with his family, he eventually returned to Ireland to evangelize its people.

The Latin text of the “Confessio” — found in eight manuscripts from the 9th to the 17th century, including the Book of Armagh, which dates to about 807 — was written by St. Patrick “as an old man,” Freeman said.

The “Confessio” was being quoted and paraphrased even earlier, around the year 690, said Lisa Bitel, professor of religion and history at the University of Southern California and a specialist in medieval Britain and Ireland.

In the opening line of the “Confessio,” Patrick describes himself as “a sinner, a simple country person” (“peccator rusticissimus”) and “the least of all believers” (“minimus omnium fidelium”).

He adds, “I am looked down upon by many” (“contemptibilissimus apud plurimos”), and later — referencing his slavery — describes himself as a refugee (“profuga”).

However, those “claims to humility may or may not be valid,” cautioned Bitel.

Patrick was writing as a “regional intellectual,” one who produced what is actually “quite a sophisticated document” that is “very intricately spotted with references to Scripture,” she said.

In particular, “he’s channeling St. Paul in a big way,” Bitel said, referencing the work of Harvard Irish studies scholar Joseph Falaky Nagy.

Still, Freeman said, unlike St. Augustine’s lengthier “Confessions,” which is a “polished literary story,” St. Patrick’s story is “much more informal, much more revealing.”

“He just opens himself up, unlike anybody else I know of from the whole classical world, and talks about his failures, talks about his successes, talks about his faith in God — but also about his doubts in God,” Freeman said, “and he says, ‘You know, it’s been really hard, but I have kept going.'”

The future saint “suffered very much from anxiety, from depression, from self-doubt,” Freeman noted.

That angst renders the “Confessio” a “wonderful, very human prayer,” he said.

As a youth, Patrick was not exactly known for his devotion to the faith, Freeman said.

Although raised in the Church — with his father, Calpornius, a deacon and (amid an often married presbyterate at the time) his grandfather, Potitus, a priest — Patrick admits he “did not know the true God.”

Enslaved in Ireland around the year 430, he “rediscovered his faith,” Freeman said.

With Ireland as “just about the only part of Europe” unconquered by the Roman Empire, that slavery, which saw Patrick tending sheep in the field, was a life sentence, Freeman said, since under Roman law, slaves had the possibility of eventually buying their freedom.

Not so in Patrick’s Ireland, which was “made up of at least a hundred independent, very fiercely antagonistic tribes who were always fighting each other,” amid “polytheistic society” that was “like Rome or Greece before Christianity,” Freeman said.

St. Patrick recollects in the text that visions and voices guided his escape from slavery and his call to return and “walk again among” the people of Ireland, along with locutions affirming God’s closeness in prayer.

Still, on balance, “there’s nothing supernatural” about the “Confessio,” Freeman observed.

“He doesn’t work miracles in it,” Freeman said. “It’s just a man who is deeply devoted to the Gospel, who works very, very hard to spread it with mixed success for many years.”

As part of his evangelization efforts in Ireland, Patrick drew on his proficiency in Latin, Common Brythonic (the Celtic language spoken in Britain at the time) and Irish — and his experience of the culture, Freeman said.

“And that’s what made Patrick so effective,” Freeman said. “He knew the culture intimately. He’d been there; he’d lived there. There were other missionaries to Ireland, even before Patrick, in the south, but it was very much a foreign land to them.”

Bitel said that “Christianity was seeping into” Ireland prior to Patrick, with slaves, returning mercenaries, and travelers, along with earlier missionaries, bringing the island’s residents into contact with the faith.

But, she said, Patrick was perhaps “the first to go way out to the wilds of Mayo” in Ireland, and “places these others hadn’t on the near coast” of the island.

His familiarity with Ireland and his reach into those areas may have sparked some jealousy among the bishops of Britain, who had ordained Patrick as a bishop and had sent him to Ireland in the first place, Freeman said.

In the “Confessio,” Patrick describes being “put to the test” by his superiors, who brought up an unspecified sin from his youth that he had confessed some 30 years earlier, prior to becoming a deacon.

Freeman and Bitel note that the nature of the transgression is not specified.

“It’s really hard to understand exactly what the charges were,” Freeman said, citing possible claims of “financial mismanagement or just not being subordinate enough.”

But Bitel, who also listed idolatry or sexual indiscretion as possibilities, stressed that “200 years of arguing among Celtic scholars” has not yielded an answer on that point.

In the end, Patrick held fast to his mission, and writing in his “Confessio” as “a very wise preacher” who is “leading his audience,” the future saint seeks to show the reader “the depths and the real passion of his mission,” Bitel said.

“I would say that he was very much a devoted, orthodox, Catholic Christian who struggled mightily to fulfill his mission to preach the Gospel in Ireland,” Freeman said. “He was a man full of failures, full of doubts, but ultimately a man of great faith.”

Cutline for featured image: A file photo shows a statue of St. Patrick is seen at the Church of St. Michael in New York City. The feast of St. Patrick, patron of Ireland, is March 17. (OSV News photo/Gregory A. Shemitz)

Related Posts

Father Dankasa: Fellowship on Foot: A virtue we learn from the Mystery of the Visitation

There is an adage in one of the Nigerian languages (Hausa) that says “Zumunci a kafa ta ke,” translated directly as “fellowship (or relationship) is on the foot.” This means that true fellowship is shown through physical presence. This adage reminds us of the need for demonstrating fellowship or relationship through physical visitation, which is even more important in today’s world, where physical presence is often replaced by media technology. In our busy world there is a tendency to neglect the need for physical visitation with family members and friends. Of course, COVID-19 is a setback to our physical presence at this time, but even without COVID our world and all its demands have, at least to some degree, forced many people into a life of individualism and separatism. Many of us explain why we are unable to be with family and friends with the simple excuse that we are too busy.

13 Feb 2022
‘With a heart broken,’ pope prays for peace in Ukraine

Pope Francis said his heart was “broken” by the war in Ukraine, and he pleaded again, “Silence the weapons!”

28 Feb 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: Exile and home in the human condition

A curious pattern of exile is evident in the endings of several Old Testament books. After God promises Abram the land of Canaan, the patriarch must immediately flee to Egypt because of a famine (Genesis 12); his descendants, the sons of Jacob, repeat the expedition for the same reason (Genesis 42-47).

13 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: The plea of an atheist for biblical beauty

The Polish poet Czeslaw Milosz, winner of the Nobel Prize for literature in 1980, declared in a book of prose that “the Scriptures constitute the common good of believers, agnostics, and atheists.” For Milosz, whose life was scarred by the Nazi and Communist takeovers of his native land, the moral authority and literary beauty of the Bible was a refuge against the lethal and banal propaganda spewed forth from those godless governments and armies, even though he could not bring himself to believe in God.

07 Apr 2022
Father Dankasa: Focusing on the spirituality of service

Many of us want to grow in holiness and draw closer to God. Our perception of our personal holiness or closeness to God often revolves around how many prayers we say, how many spiritual books we read, how often we attend church, how often we receive the sacraments of the Eucharist and Penance, or whether we are good parents or good people. Yes, these are excellent steps toward holiness and closeness to God, and I encourage and recommend that we all practice them.

08 Apr 2022
Father Bayer: Faith in Medicine

Our world needs Christian faith. A book that proved this to me regarding the medical field is Losing Our Dignity: How Secularized Medicine is Undermining Fundamental Human Equality by Charles C. Camosy.

25 Apr 2022
Far away, but always together

Though she lives 2,000 miles away from Dallas, Ileana Valdez never forgets the life lessons she learned from her mother, Estela.
Since the days of her childhood, technology and the love for engineering have been passions that Ileana has nurtured with her mother’s help and inspiration. That passion keeps them even closer today while she resides in Seattle, working for a cybersecurity company.

05 May 2022
Father Dankasa: Why should we sacrifice?

The word sacrifice means several things. In a religious or cultic sense, it may mean “the offering of animal, plant, or human life or of some material possession to a deity, as in propitiation or homage” But in everyday usage it may mean the giving up of something that is considered valuable by one person for something of higher value or for a good that may benefit someone else.

08 May 2022
Pope tells grandparents to leave grandkids their legacy of wisdom

Pope Francis told older people to use retirement as a time to serve others and to sow the seeds of their wisdom.

11 May 2022
‘I feel like God has blessed me’

A former Southern Baptist who converted to Catholicism nearly 30 years ago is scheduled for ordination into the diaconate on May 21. Daryl Avery, a Texan since birth, is one of 17 permanent deacon candidates and calls St. Monica in Dallas his parish home.

19 May 2022
Answering the call to serve

He calls it a stirring, that visceral feeling that God was calling him to do more. He first felt it 16 years ago but as he looks back to that time, he knows he wasn’t ready. Chris Schraeder of McKinney, one of the 17 candidates scheduled to be ordained to the diaconate on May 21, said he feels ready now.

20 May 2022