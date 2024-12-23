St. Monica parishioner brings St. Nicholas to life for Catholic school students

By Jeff Miller

Special to The Texas Catholic

The Christmas Eve tradition of a local TV news anchor following Santa Claus’ flight path via NORAD could have been tweaked on Dec. 6 for Rick Chabot. The St. Monica Catholic Church parishioner was tough to track as he made appearances as St. Nicholas at four diocesan schools and capped the day with an additional stop that night at a Bishop Lynch High School function in downtown Dallas. He’ll also appear at St. Rita on Dec. 22.

It was the proverbial labor of love for the Farmers Branch resident who has dressed the part to recognize the feast day of St. Nicholas for 13 years.

“I’m amazed it’s still going,” said Chabot (pronounced sha-BO).

He entertained and educated about 800 elementary school students at — chronologically — St. Elizabeth of Hungary, St. Mary of Carmel, St. Joseph in Richardson, and Holy Trinity. Each student received a tiny candy cane and, more importantly, Chabot’s presentation that emphasized St. Nicholas’ connection to Christmas.

“You have to be careful because you don’t know how they do their Christmas,” said Chabot, 48. “Do they unwrap gifts? Does Santa visit? Does he not visit? You don’t want to change that, so you try to focus on St. Nicholas.

“All saints are real. And where are all saints? All saints are in heaven.”

“The students are always a bit mesmerized by him as he is dressed perfectly, complete with beard and staff,” said Jennifer Borth, principal at St. Elizabeth of Hungary. “He asks the kids a few questions about Jesus’ birthday and reminds them to behave, listen to their parents and teachers, and be kind to everyone. His visit is definitely a highlight of our Christmas season!”

Filling the role is something of a family tradition. Chabot’s grandfather would dress as Santa and stroll into the local Walmart in Florida in the 1980s with a folding chair, set up in the middle of the store, and greet children. Chabot’s grandmother accompanied him and snapped Polaroids.

“The kids had a good day,” he said.

Chabot and wife Joanna, married 22 years, decided a dozen years ago to revive the tradition in the form of St. Nicholas.

“How do we make it real,” he said.

The tradition began at St. Elizabeth of Hungary, with Chabot clad in a makeshift outfit pieced together from an Addison costume store. After the initial 2012 effort proved successful, Chabot’s mother created a more sophisticated cope and mitre given her familiarity with clerical garb, since Rick’s father is a deacon in Orlando, Florida.

Chabot’s practice of handing out candy canes is a pragmatic adjustment from handing out saint and prayer cards, which had become problematic given his total audience’s growth.

What hasn’t changed is the devotion to his message — to make the youngsters aware of St. Nicholas’ legacy of beneficial deeds performed for no personal gain.

“How can you be like St. Nick? How can you help somebody else without really having to show off about it?”

Chabot has delivered similar messages through the years to the couple’s six children, ranging in ages from 18 to 4. The Chabots are involved not only at St. Monica but also at St. Rita and sometimes attend Mass at the church closest to their home, Mary Immaculate. He regularly lectors at both St. Monica and St. Rita.

Joanna homeschools their children and teamed with another Catholic mother to form a St. Monica-based homeschool co-op called Catholic Schoolhouse.

“Anything we can do to let our kids know to be active in your community,” he said, “we’re more than happy to do that.”

That includes his annual tour of Catholic schools to spread the message of St. Nicholas.

“They’re excited for the birth of Christ,” Chabot said. “I enjoy getting to watch the kids’ faces light up.”

Cutline for featured image: Rick Chabot, dressed as St. Nicholas, visited students at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic School on Dec. 6, the feast of St. Nicholas. Chabot, a parishioner of St. Monica Catholic Church, has been visiting schools dressed as the saint since 2012. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)