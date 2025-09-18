Spiritual bouquet gathers more than 2 million offerings from 72 countries for pope’s birthday

By OSV News

Pope Leo XIV turned 70 on Sept. 14, and more than 2 million prayers and works from 72 countries around the world were offered for him for the occasion through an OSV News-organized initiative, making up one very special “spiritual birthday bouquet” of prayer, love, and support.

The effort resulted in 1,005,687 rosaries, 6,520 remembrances at Mass, 2,485 Chaplets of Divine Mercy, 1,777 eucharistic Holy Hours, 693 novenas, 644 recitations of the Divine Office, and 1,000,866 acts of mercy or other prayers for the pope, for a total of 2,018,672 offerings.

In addition, the “Pizza and Prayer” spiritual bouquet encouraged participants, when possible, to pray together and then raise a slice of pizza in his honor, one of the Chicago native’s favorite treats.

OSV News was joined in partnership by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops; the Pontifical Mission Societies, USA; Relevant Radio; Hallow; the National Eucharistic Revival; the Daughters of St. Paul; Sing the Hours; Pray More Novenas; the Daily Nothings; and more to help spread the word.

The name of every person, group, or family that participated in this spiritual bouquet was included on the card OSV News sent to the Vatican — making it a truly universal gift. The majority of the prayers were submitted from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Hungary, Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

“In a world where so much is tearing us apart, it was gratifying to work on a project where people could come together, united in prayer for Pope Leo on this milestone birthday — his first as pope,” said Gretchen R. Crowe, editor-in-chief of OSV News. “We are honored to be able to present this to him.”

Organizations and influencers throughout the Catholic world participated, with New York Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan giving a video endorsement that went viral, encouraging participation.

Playing another key role was the USCCB, whose communications department informed and encouraged dioceses throughout the country to join in. Those dioceses, in return, encouraged the local faithful to participate. As a result, numerous dioceses, churches, schools, and families pledged prayers, along with many religious sisters and brothers, priests and deacons. The Diocese of St. Petersburg, Florida, added 1,000,000 works of mercy, a Jubilee Year initiative, into the bouquet.

Many groups posted videos or photos to social media of their efforts. Students from the Catholic campus ministry program at Indiana University in Bloomington shared a video greeting of more than 220 eating pizza in honor of the pope. Bishop William Byrne of Springfield, Massachusetts, prayed for Pope Leo and sent greetings from a local correctional facility, where two inmates had recently been confirmed — both with the patron “Leo.”

“I’m thrilled that we’ve been able to collect such a beautiful and large bouquet for the Holy Father’s birthday,” said Megan Marley, OSV News digital editor, whose idea first prompted the spiritual bouquet. “Thank you to everyone who helped surround him in prayer.”

Cutline for featured image: Pope Leo XIV slices a cake for his 70th birthday Sept. 14, 2025, as cardinals, Vatican officials, and ecumenical leaders look on after a prayer service at Rome’s Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)