Scroll Top
Sister Veit: Remember, Jesus is waiting for you
September 19, 2024

By Sister Constance Veit, LSP
Special to The Texas Catholic

St. Jeanne Jugan, foundress of my community of Little Sisters of the Poor, was a woman of few words. She left behind no letters or other writings, but she did impart little bits of advice to the young Little Sisters among whom she spent her final years.

These pearls of wisdom have been passed on to subsequent generations of Little Sisters.

Jesus’ real, living presence in the Blessed Sacrament was the foundation of Jeanne Jugan’s life, the source of her strength, and her greatest consolation in good times and bad. For Jeanne, to be consecrated to God meant “to have but one life, one heart, one soul, and one will with Jesus.”

One of the most cherished bits of advice we have received from St. Jeanne Jugan involves the Eucharist.

“Jesus is waiting for you in the chapel,” she would tell the young Little Sisters. “Go and find Him when your strength and patience are giving out, when you feel lonely and helpless. Say to Him: ‘You know well what is happening, my dear Jesus. I have only you. Come to my aid …’ And then go your way. And don’t worry about knowing how you are going to manage. It is enough to have told our good Lord. He has an excellent memory.”

I’ve always found this to be very practical advice — and consoling as well!

No matter what our path in life, there will always be moments when we feel that our strength and patience are wearing thin, and it is so very comforting to know that Jesus is always there for us.

When we feel lonely or misunderstood, we can always turn to Jesus as a friend and confidant like none other.

For years, I have found solace in these words of our foundress, but recently I experienced them as a challenge.

One day, as I was sliding into my pew in the chapel just as our chaplain was placing the Blessed Sacrament in the monstrance for a time of adoration — I wasn’t exactly late but I certainly wasn’t ahead of time — I heard Jesus speaking to my heart: “I have been waiting for you … patiently waiting for you …”

As I knelt there in chapel among the other Sisters, I suddenly realized how often I had come at the last minute, how often I had let my mind wander in a thousand directions during our times of eucharistic adoration rather than concentrating my attention on HIM, the love of my life!

I suddenly felt, quite painfully, that I had been letting Him down like a cherished friend we take for granted after many years.

During this time of Eucharistic Revival, I’ve come to understand in a much deeper way just how much Jesus longs to be with us.

I have been mindful of an image Saint John Paul II evoked when he compared the power of Jesus in the tabernacle to a magnetic force: “Let us take the time to kneel before Jesus present in the Eucharist, in order to make reparation by our faith and love for the acts of carelessness and neglect, and even the insults which our Savior must endure in many parts of the world. Let us deepen through adoration our personal and communal contemplation. … The presence of Jesus in the tabernacle must be a kind of magnetic pole attracting an ever-greater number of souls enamored of Him, ready to wait patiently to hear His voice and, as it were, to sense the beating of His heart. ‘O taste and see that the Lord is good!’ (Ps 34:8).”

Many of our elderly Residents are souls enamored of Him.

Earlier this summer, our Home in St. Paul, Minnesota, received a visit from our Lord in the Blessed Sacrament and the Perpetual Pilgrims of the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage. One of the young adults was deeply struck by the elderly of our Home.

“Walking in and seeing all the Residents who’d come down and were waiting for the Lord, it was incredible,” he reflected. “It was clear that a lot of them had experienced some of this before and were excited to welcome the King … It felt like they were inviting Him in.”

And one of the Residents shared, “I rejoice because God wants us. God is so good and infinite that He knows we don’t need to even come to follow Him, but He will be the one to search for us, to look for us.”

I am so blessed to be living among the elderly, whose prayerfulness helps me to remember that Jesus is always waiting for me in the chapel.

I pray that this time of Eucharistic Revival will help you to grow in this awareness as well!

Sister Constance Veit, LSP, is the communications director for the Little Sisters of the Poor in the United States and an occupational therapist.

Related Posts

Father Dankasa: Fellowship on Foot: A virtue we learn from the Mystery of the Visitation

There is an adage in one of the Nigerian languages (Hausa) that says “Zumunci a kafa ta ke,” translated directly as “fellowship (or relationship) is on the foot.” This means that true fellowship is shown through physical presence. This adage reminds us of the need for demonstrating fellowship or relationship through physical visitation, which is even more important in today’s world, where physical presence is often replaced by media technology. In our busy world there is a tendency to neglect the need for physical visitation with family members and friends. Of course, COVID-19 is a setback to our physical presence at this time, but even without COVID our world and all its demands have, at least to some degree, forced many people into a life of individualism and separatism. Many of us explain why we are unable to be with family and friends with the simple excuse that we are too busy.

13 Feb 2022
‘With a heart broken,’ pope prays for peace in Ukraine

Pope Francis said his heart was “broken” by the war in Ukraine, and he pleaded again, “Silence the weapons!”

28 Feb 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: Exile and home in the human condition

A curious pattern of exile is evident in the endings of several Old Testament books. After God promises Abram the land of Canaan, the patriarch must immediately flee to Egypt because of a famine (Genesis 12); his descendants, the sons of Jacob, repeat the expedition for the same reason (Genesis 42-47).

13 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: The plea of an atheist for biblical beauty

The Polish poet Czeslaw Milosz, winner of the Nobel Prize for literature in 1980, declared in a book of prose that “the Scriptures constitute the common good of believers, agnostics, and atheists.” For Milosz, whose life was scarred by the Nazi and Communist takeovers of his native land, the moral authority and literary beauty of the Bible was a refuge against the lethal and banal propaganda spewed forth from those godless governments and armies, even though he could not bring himself to believe in God.

07 Apr 2022
Father Dankasa: Focusing on the spirituality of service

Many of us want to grow in holiness and draw closer to God. Our perception of our personal holiness or closeness to God often revolves around how many prayers we say, how many spiritual books we read, how often we attend church, how often we receive the sacraments of the Eucharist and Penance, or whether we are good parents or good people. Yes, these are excellent steps toward holiness and closeness to God, and I encourage and recommend that we all practice them.

08 Apr 2022
Father Bayer: Faith in Medicine

Our world needs Christian faith. A book that proved this to me regarding the medical field is Losing Our Dignity: How Secularized Medicine is Undermining Fundamental Human Equality by Charles C. Camosy.

25 Apr 2022
Far away, but always together

Though she lives 2,000 miles away from Dallas, Ileana Valdez never forgets the life lessons she learned from her mother, Estela.
Since the days of her childhood, technology and the love for engineering have been passions that Ileana has nurtured with her mother’s help and inspiration. That passion keeps them even closer today while she resides in Seattle, working for a cybersecurity company.

05 May 2022
Father Dankasa: Why should we sacrifice?

The word sacrifice means several things. In a religious or cultic sense, it may mean “the offering of animal, plant, or human life or of some material possession to a deity, as in propitiation or homage” But in everyday usage it may mean the giving up of something that is considered valuable by one person for something of higher value or for a good that may benefit someone else.

08 May 2022
Pope tells grandparents to leave grandkids their legacy of wisdom

Pope Francis told older people to use retirement as a time to serve others and to sow the seeds of their wisdom.

11 May 2022
‘I feel like God has blessed me’

A former Southern Baptist who converted to Catholicism nearly 30 years ago is scheduled for ordination into the diaconate on May 21. Daryl Avery, a Texan since birth, is one of 17 permanent deacon candidates and calls St. Monica in Dallas his parish home.

19 May 2022
Answering the call to serve

He calls it a stirring, that visceral feeling that God was calling him to do more. He first felt it 16 years ago but as he looks back to that time, he knows he wasn’t ready. Chris Schraeder of McKinney, one of the 17 candidates scheduled to be ordained to the diaconate on May 21, said he feels ready now.

20 May 2022