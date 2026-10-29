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Serving vulnerable pregnant and parenting women is ‘heroic’ work, says USCCB pro-life chair

October 29, 2026

By OSV News

WASHINGTON — The chairman of the U.S. bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities expressed gratitude Oct. 27 “for all those who work to provide necessary resources to women, babies, and families during pregnancy and beyond.”

“Pregnancy help organizations, maternity homes, medical and resource help centers, and adoption agencies provide heroic services every day to anyone in need,” Bishop Daniel E. Thomas of Toledo, Ohio, said in a statement issued in advance of Pregnancy Help Appreciation Week Nov. 9-13.

“Many pregnancy care centers offer free medical services, including ultrasounds, prenatal and postnatal care, and referrals for free or low-cost childbirth,” he said. “They also provide resources such as baby clothes and diapers, childcare, career services, referrals for housing, and much more.”

The weeklong observance is an annual event created by Heartbeat International to honor staff, volunteers, nurses, directors, and receptionists working across pregnancy help organizations.

The nonprofit is an interdenominational Christian association of faith-based pregnancy resource centers, medical clinics, maternity homes, and adoption agencies.

“Since 1971, Heartbeat has supported, strengthened and started over 4,000 pregnancy help locations on every inhabited continent to provide alternatives to abortion,” its website says.

In the United States, approximately 2,750 pregnancy help centers offer life-affirming support to pregnant and parenting women in need, according to a news release from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

In his statement, Bishop Thomas recognized Walking with Moms in Need, a parish-based initiative by the U.S. bishops that serves vulnerable pregnant and parenting women.

At least one-third of U.S. dioceses have parishes that participate in the initiative, which was launched in 2020. According to the Walking with Moms website, the initiative “works to ensure that any woman who finds herself unexpectedly pregnant, or parenting in difficult circumstances, can turn to her local Catholic Church and be connected with the resources she needs.”

Bishop Thomas praised the “countless volunteers in our parishes that accompany vulnerable women and families” for providing “life-changing help.”

“May all those who serve and protect life be encouraged by our prayers, our good works and our financial support to build a culture of life,” he added.

Cutline for featured image: A CompassCare pregnancy center in Rochester, N.Y., is pictured Jan. 3, 2025. CompassCare is a network of faith-based pregnancy centers offering limited medical services across New York state. Pregnancy Help Appreciation Week Nov. 9-13, 2026, recognizes staff, volunteers, nurses, directors, and receptionists working at pregnancy help organizations. The annual observance was created by Heartbeat International. (OSV News photo/Annemarie Nordquist)

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