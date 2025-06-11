Scroll Top

Returning to serve parish that nurtured his vocation

June 11, 2025

By Seth Gonzales
Special to The Texas Catholic

After nine years, the moment Father Peter Whitfield had been waiting for had finally arrived; he would celebrate Mass for the first time.

“As a deacon, you’re so close to the altar and the chalice that your heart is burning,” Father Whitfield, who was among four men ordained to the priesthood on May 24 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Plano, said. “I couldn’t wait.”

A native of South Bend, Indiana, who spent much of his childhood in southern California, Father Whitfield said his path to priesthood was gradual and only accelerated when he and his family moved to Plano in 2012. At the time, he was 16 years old and eager to explore and critique his own beliefs. He spent many days immersed in Catholic apologetics, but also found a guide in the novelist Flannery O’Conner.

“She taught me that our faith is not one that is afraid of recognizing suffering,” Father Whitfield said. “Sometimes, we hear a message of ‘God loves you and everything is good,’ but to a teenager that can sound almost dishonest, because they’re usually going through some suffering and angst.”

The family lived within walking distance of St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, where Father Whitfield said he found his place in parish life among teens who were equally passionate about their own faith.

“It was the start of me growing more in the daily practice of my faith: praying the rosary, going to confession, etc.,” Father Whitfield, who is the oldest of five children, said.

Soon, priesthood became more than just a passing, if still hesitant, thought. The idea of speaking so publicly and openly about his faith was outside his comfort zone. That began to change, he said, after a stint working at The Pines Catholic Camp, where sharing the faith with young campers was part of the job description. Occasional visits to the camp by seminarians also connected him with men who had already begun the process he was considering.

“Seeing them as real people was really good for my discernment,” Father Whitfield said.

After entering Holy Trinity Seminary in 2018, Father Whitfield said he found an environment of support, prayer, and collegiality, all of which seemed to help confirm his decision to become a priest.

Six years after entering seminary, Father Whitfield was ordained a deacon and delivered his first homily during Mass at St. Mark the Evangelist, a landmark moment for him. Sleep was scarce and nerves were present that day, he said, but a sense of peace quickly took over.

Now a priest and assigned to serve as a parochial vicar at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, Father Whitfield said he is eager to work among the very people who helped cultivate his vocation at the Plano parish.

“As a deacon, I was already a cleric, but with the priesthood, I’ll be able to serve the people in a much deeper way,” Father Whitfield said. “I’d say there’s just more excitement this time around.”

Cutline for featured image: Father Peter Whitfield distributes communion during a Mass for his ordination celebrated by Bishop Edward J. Burns at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church on May 24. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)

Related Posts

A legacy of service and compassion

Perhaps the four most impactful words Barbara Landregan has said in her life are “It’s not your fault.” She has said those words many times over the 14 years she was director of the Safe Environment Program for the Dallas Diocese, up until her retirement in December.

03 Feb 2022
Coming together in faith and fellowship at DCYC

When hundreds of young Catholics converge on Frisco later this month, it will mark the much-anticipated return of a weekend of fellowship and faith sidelined since 2020 because of the pandemic.

14 Feb 2022
Bishop Burns issues update to Phase 3 Decree of the diocesan reopening plan

From staff reports On March 1, 2022, Bishop Edward J. Burns announced updates to the Phase 3 Decree outlining the…

01 Mar 2022
Inspired to serve and share witness

Moreno named diocesan Director of Evangelization, Catechesis and Family Life By Michel Gresham The Texas Catholic Following a call to…

25 Apr 2022
Denison parish marks 150th anniversary

The sun shone brightly that day on the 108-year-old sanctuary, which was filled to capacity with slightly more than 400 congregants, as Bishop Edward J. Burns helped Father Stephen Mocio celebrate St. Patrick Catholic Church’s 150th anniversary in Denison. The parish, located about two miles south of the Red River, is home to around 1,000 families.

05 May 2022
Bishop ordains 17 men as permanent deacons

Calling it a privilege and an honor, Bishop Edward J. Burns ordained 17 men as permanent deacons for the Diocese of Dallas during a Mass celebrated May 21 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church in McKinney.

25 May 2022
Ductrám: A Letter for Father’s Day

As we come to celebrate Father’s Day, I wanted to write to you from a dad to a dad. Thank you for all you do every single day for your family, especially your little ones.

19 Jun 2022
Faith, friendship fuel couple’s 50 years of marriage

The spark of true love can be ignited in countless ways. For Deacon Mike and Cathie Seibold, it started by mistake.

22 Aug 2022
Summit offers ministry leaders opportunities for faith, fellowship

Over a three-day period, representatives from 34 parishes, schools and religious organizations throughout the Diocese of Dallas had the opportunity to focus on the future of youth ministry in the Catholic Church thanks to a Summit offered by the Diocese of Dallas Office of Youth, Young Adult and Campus Ministries.

01 Oct 2022
Prince of Peace ministry offers prayers, support for active-duty military members

The annual Care Package Drive for the Honor Our Heroes Committee is well under way for the fifth year in a row. What started as a small idea has slowly flourished into a service project of massive proportions and a permanent ministry at Prince of Peace Catholic Community in Plano.

13 Oct 2022
Offering opportunities to encounter Jesus Christ

Jacob Coffman’s path to the Diocese of Dallas took a few twists and turns, including a trek to the far northwest to work for a certain bishop who he’d reunite with in Dallas. While the journey may have taken some time, Coffman now finds himself right where he needs to be.

03 Nov 2022
Bishop Burns names Tornaquindici as Chief of Staff

Laura Tornaquindici (“Laura T.”), who has served as the Chief Human Resources Officer for the Diocese of Dallas since June 2019, has been appointed by Bishop Edward J. Burns as the diocese’s first-ever Chief of Staff.

09 Nov 2022
Bishop Burns: Giving thanks to God

The Thanksgiving holiday is upon us. It is a time in our nation when people of all faiths pause to express their gratitude and appreciation for God’s abundant gifts. As we give sincere thanks to God our Father for our many blessings, we also extend care and compassion to many of our neighbors who are hungry, homeless, sick, suffering from mental health, lonely, or struggling with life’s burdens. Let us pray for those in need and continue to work together to make a positive difference in their lives.

22 Nov 2022
Helping build foundations of faith

Joshua Salinas understands the impact that good ministry can have on one’s faith life. He’s witnessed it firsthand.

22 Nov 2022
Kiser named new director of communications for the Diocese of Dallas

Katy Kiser, an award-winning strategic communications professional with more than 20 years of experience in the field, has been named the new director of communications for the Diocese of Dallas. She comes to the diocese after spending the past seven years as the communications director for CHRISTUS Health System.

08 Dec 2022