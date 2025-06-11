Returning to serve parish that nurtured his vocation

By Seth Gonzales

Special to The Texas Catholic

After nine years, the moment Father Peter Whitfield had been waiting for had finally arrived; he would celebrate Mass for the first time.

“As a deacon, you’re so close to the altar and the chalice that your heart is burning,” Father Whitfield, who was among four men ordained to the priesthood on May 24 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Plano, said. “I couldn’t wait.”

A native of South Bend, Indiana, who spent much of his childhood in southern California, Father Whitfield said his path to priesthood was gradual and only accelerated when he and his family moved to Plano in 2012. At the time, he was 16 years old and eager to explore and critique his own beliefs. He spent many days immersed in Catholic apologetics, but also found a guide in the novelist Flannery O’Conner.

“She taught me that our faith is not one that is afraid of recognizing suffering,” Father Whitfield said. “Sometimes, we hear a message of ‘God loves you and everything is good,’ but to a teenager that can sound almost dishonest, because they’re usually going through some suffering and angst.”

The family lived within walking distance of St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, where Father Whitfield said he found his place in parish life among teens who were equally passionate about their own faith.

“It was the start of me growing more in the daily practice of my faith: praying the rosary, going to confession, etc.,” Father Whitfield, who is the oldest of five children, said.

Soon, priesthood became more than just a passing, if still hesitant, thought. The idea of speaking so publicly and openly about his faith was outside his comfort zone. That began to change, he said, after a stint working at The Pines Catholic Camp, where sharing the faith with young campers was part of the job description. Occasional visits to the camp by seminarians also connected him with men who had already begun the process he was considering.

“Seeing them as real people was really good for my discernment,” Father Whitfield said.

After entering Holy Trinity Seminary in 2018, Father Whitfield said he found an environment of support, prayer, and collegiality, all of which seemed to help confirm his decision to become a priest.

Six years after entering seminary, Father Whitfield was ordained a deacon and delivered his first homily during Mass at St. Mark the Evangelist, a landmark moment for him. Sleep was scarce and nerves were present that day, he said, but a sense of peace quickly took over.

Now a priest and assigned to serve as a parochial vicar at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, Father Whitfield said he is eager to work among the very people who helped cultivate his vocation at the Plano parish.

“As a deacon, I was already a cleric, but with the priesthood, I’ll be able to serve the people in a much deeper way,” Father Whitfield said. “I’d say there’s just more excitement this time around.”

Cutline for featured image: Father Peter Whitfield distributes communion during a Mass for his ordination celebrated by Bishop Edward J. Burns at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church on May 24. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)