Recognizing faith and service

March 2, 2026

By Felipe Sánchez
Special to The Texas Catholic

The Catholic Pro-Life Community has elected former Project Gabriel director Patty Sherrod as its Father Edward Robinson, O.P., Pro-Life Person of the Year.

Every year, the Pro-Life Person of the Year designation honors an individual, couple, or group that has contributed meaningfully to the building of a culture of life. The Serra Club of North Central Dallas president received the award during the 33rd annual Bishop’s Pro-Life Dinner, hosted at the Renaissance Dallas Addison Hotel on Feb. 21, in recognition of her longtime commitment to promoting the dignity of life at all stages, including through her leadership at CPLC as the director of Project Gabriel and GEMS (Gabriel Education Ministry & Support) and director of ministries; as a program coordinator, volunteer coordinator, and parish liaison at Bella House; and as president of the Serra Club of North Central Dallas.

Pro-life community

Sherrod got involved with the Catholic Pro-Life Community thanks to John Everett, then- director of the White Rose Women’s Center. After working in the Houston side of things, Everett requested that Sherrod get involved in the Dallas area.

“[He] asked me to help Dallas usher in what he renamed ‘Project Gabriel,’” Sherrod said, “I began going to the White Rose each week, retyping Gabriel manuals from Houston and other cities where Gabriel was in place.”

In 2000, Sherrod became the director of Project Gabriel and, in 2007, the director of GEMS at the Catholic Pro-Life Community.

“I started a training program for Gabriel volunteers, becoming director of Project Gabriel,” Sherrod stated. “I helped launch the GEMS program to help a woman set her sights on education and a career following the birth of her baby.”

Many people that worked with Sherrod have nothing but amazing things to say about her. Tom Ruedi, CPLC’s chief of staff, emphasized her remarkable tenure at the pro-life organization and her beautiful relationship with everyone she met.

“Patty Sherrod’s relationship with the Catholic Pro-Life Community spans more than three decades and is foundational to who we are,” Ruedi said. “Her compassion, faith, and tireless service have shaped generations of staff, volunteers, and the mothers we serve — and she continues to do so today.”

Ellen Rossini, the director of advancement at CPLC, met Sherrod when she volunteered and did contract work at CPLC and Sherrod had a few years under her belt as the director of Project Gabriel and GEMS. Around the year 2000, Rossini helped Sherrod with Project Gabriel and got to see firsthand how she used her skills to help the Gabriel Angels to be spiritual mentors for the mothers in need.

“The biggest impact she has had on pro-life is bringing Project Gabriel to Dallas and nurturing it for 20 years,” Rossini said. “Because of Patty, countless babies have been saved and moms supported and loved. From the seeds of her creativity and diligence, CPLC’s Gabriel Outreach has blossomed to encompass walking with moms through the Gabriel Angel mentoring program; teaching moms through GEMS; and embracing moms with compassion when they first learn they are pregnant, through Bloom Pregnancy Help Center.”

She was later named the director of ministries and retired the role in 2016.

Even after Sherrod’s departure from the Catholic Pro-Life Community, she still helps to keep it going through her admirable example.

“Patty Sherrod didn’t just help build the Catholic Pro-Life Community,” Ruedi said. “She built its heart, and she continues to give it life through her faith, compassion, and faithful presence.”

Rossini agreed that Sherrod’s contributions to the pro-life movement go beyond the programs of which she has been a party and said she is eager to befriend everyone she encounters in life. She stated that “Patty deeply loves the pro-life mission; it is part of her identity. She loves people; she loves collaboration; and she loves projects. Patty gets along with everyone and sees no distinctions — everyone is her friend or future friend. She is fun and charming, full of energy and light.”

Bella House

Sherrod joined the board of Bella House in 2017 and served as the program coordinator and later volunteer coordinator and parish liaison until last January. Longtime friend Heather Potts pointed out that Sherrod’s largest impact in the pro-life world is the part she played in helping several mothers in the Bella House program.

“[Sherrod] is not one to shy away from the conversation when the lives of babies are at risk. At Bella House, Sherrod held practically every role,” Potts said. “Patty has always been an advocate for mothers experiencing an unplanned pregnancy by encouraging them, believing in them, and always seeing God’s goodness.”

Personal perspective

When asked about her initial reaction to being selected as CPLC’s Pro-Life Person of the Year, Sherrod said it was a combination of “shock and awe.” She emphasized how humbling the experience has been after receiving the news and how grateful she is to the people that have gone on this journey with her.

“There’s nothing like being affirmed and congratulated by your peers — people you’ve loved and worked with in so many aspects of pro-life,” Sherrod said. “It’s a great feeling, and I am so grateful to everyone who has locked arms and walked with me over the years. I’ve often said that, in this ministry, we stand on the shoulders of giants.”

Cutline for featured image: Patty Sherrod is the Catholic Pro-Life Community’s Father Edward Robinson, O.P., Pro-Life Person of the Year, an honor annually bestowed on an individual, couple, or group that has contributed meaningfully to the building of a culture of life. (AMY WHITE/The Texas Catholic)

